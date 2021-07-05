SPOKANE — Hodgen Distributing and the Pepsi Diamondjaxx had a tough go of things July 2-3 at the Wood Bat Classic that played games in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Hodgen finished the tournament 0-4, while the Diamondjaxx were 1-3.
In their opening game against the Expos Blue on July 2, Hodgen fell 4-0 as the Blue limited them to just three hits — singles by Collin Primus, Karson Lani and Andrew Demianew.
Lani pitched a gem against the Spokane Bandits, striking out 13, but two runs in the bottom of the third helped the Bandits rally for a 3-2 win.
On July 3, Legends Baseball handed Hodgen a 7-1 loss. Legends took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning, then secured the win with a four-run seventh inning.
Ben Hubbard had two hits and an RBI for Hodgen, while Blane Peal hit a double and scored the team’s lone run.
Hodgens dropped its final game to the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 10-1. Ryan Schneider pitched a complete game two-hitter and struck out seven for the Lumbermen, while Jackson Scherr hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Demianew had both of Hodgen’s hits, while Primus scored the lone run.
The Pepsi Diamondjaxx posted their lone win over Gonzaga Prep 14-5 on Saturday, July 3.
Dylan Gomez pitched a complete game and drove in two runs for Pepsi, while Nolan Enright and Cooper Simmons each drove in two runs.
Earlier Saturday, the Diamondjaxx dropped an 18-0 game to the Yakima Valley Peppers. The Peppers’ Isaac Froula no-hit the Diamondjaxx, striking out six.
The Diamondjaxx opened the tournament July 2 with a 12-1 loss to the Claremont Cardinals, who held them to just two hits — by Gavin Lunny and Owen Clark.
Pepsi then followed with a 10-5 loss to West Valley Spokane, despite out hitting its opponent 5-4.
Clark and Enright each hit a double for the Diamondjaxx, while Clark had two hits and drove in a run.
