COTTAGE GROVE — Pendleton saw four of its seven wrestlers place in the top six at the 5A state tournament on Saturday, June 26. The event was organized by the Oregon Wrestling Association.
The Bucks finished ninth in the team standings with 65.5 points. Crescent Valley won the team title with 364.5 points, with Thurston a distant second with 196.5.
Sophomore Dawson Tremper placed second at 106 pounds, dropping the championship match by fall to Everest Sutton of Crescent Valley in 3 minutes, 14 seconds.
Tremper pinned his first opponent in 13 seconds, then beat Marshall Duncan of West Albany 12-5. In the semifinals, he posted a 5-1 decision over Diego De La Cruz of Eagle Point.
Sophomore Jack Lieuallen placed four at 145, dropping a 3-2 match to Kole Davis of Redmond in the third-place match. Lieuallen also dropped a 3-2 match to Davis in the quarterfinals, then won two consolation matches before meeting Davis one last time.
At 220 pounds, senior Isaac Urbina finished fifth, beating Sebastian Echeverria of Hillsboro 11-4.
Vaun Halstead of Thurston pinned Urbina in 1:19 in the quarterfinals. Urbina then fought his way through the consolation bracket to reach a placing match.
Junior Gabe Browning placed sixth at 126, dropping his final match to Jacob Moore of Silverton, 16-5. Browning lost his first match of the tournament to Moore, 14-3, then battled back to reach a placing match.
4A Tournament
McLoughlin’s Tanner Wells was the only Pioneer to place at the 4A state tournament held at Cascade High School.
Wells, competing at 220 pounds, finished fourth, dropping the third-place match by injury default to Lawson Talamantez of Seaside.
Wells won his first match by fall in 56 seconds, then earned a 10-5 decision over Jackson Contreras of Tillamook in the quarterfinals.
Connor Kohn of Philomath pinned Wells in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Mac-Hi finished 24th in the team standing with 17 points. Sweet Home won the team title with 262 points, with La Grande second with 167.
3A Tournament
Riverside freshman Mateo Rockwell placed third at 120 pounds at the 3A state tournament at Redmond High School.
After a first-round bye, Rockwell pinned Kaden Byrum of Taft in 3:36. In the semifinals, Ethan Peasley of Burns posted a 10-0 major decision over Rockwell.
In the third-place match, Rockwell earned a 4-3 decision over Brenden Bartlett of Southerlin.
Also for the Pirates, Tony Jimenez (182) went 1-2, while Gerardo Medel (220) went 0-2.
Riverside placed 17th in the team standings with 20 points. La Pine won the team title with 149.5 points, with Willamina second at 107.
2A/1A Tournament
Heppner junior Jace Coe placed second at 182 pounds at the 2A state tournament at Sweet Home High School.
Coe, the No. 1 seed, had a bye in the first round, then posted a 3-2 decision over Brayden Clayburn of Coquille in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Coe recorded a 9-1 major decision over Logan Clayburn of Myrtle Point.
In the championship match, No. 2 seed Morgan Ludwig of Lakeview beat Coe 5-3.
Also for the Mustangs, Roen Waite (120) finished 1-2, while Bryan Collins (120) was 2-2.
Echo/Stanfield took three to state, but Keegin Chitty (132) was the only Cougar to win a match. He finished the tournament 1-2.
Heppner finished 20th in the team scoring with 27 points, while Echo/Stanfield was 34th with 4 points. Culver ran away with the team title with 231.5 points, with Pine Eagle a distant second at 94.5.
Youth baseball
The Pepsi Diamondjaxx finished the Baker Tournament Sunday morning with a 12-2 victory over Fruitland, Idaho.
Connor Cook pitched a complete game, striking out eight and walking none.
Gavin Lunny hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Diamondjaxx, while Own Clark and Sean Roggiero each drove in two runs, and Keegan Kline hit a triple.
On Saturday, the Diamondjaxx split their games, beating La Grande 11-5 before dropping an 11-0 outing to Elko, Nevada.
Against La Grande, Jayden Dodge and Taylor McGill combined for 13 strikeouts, while Kyler Moutray drove in two runs.
In the game against Elko, McGill, Nolan Enright and Levi Herman each had one hit. The Elko pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts.
Rodeo
NEWPORT (Wash.) RODEO — Hermiston’s Ryan Bothum finished second in the steer wrestling with a time 4.9 seconds, while Pendleton’s Payton Wright was second in the bareback event with a score of 79 points on Paradise.
In team roping, Pendleton’s Trevor Patterson teamed with Evan Olinger of Goldendale, Washington, to finish third with a time of 12.8 seconds.
In the ladies breakaway roping, Bailey Patterson of Pendleton was fourth with a time of 3.6 seconds, while Hermiston barrel racers Jordan Minor (16.23) and Britni Carlson (16.35) finished third and fifth.
