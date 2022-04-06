MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin opened Greater Oregon League play on Wednesday, April 6 with a pair of losses to Baker/Powder Valley.
The Bulldogs posted a 15-3 victory in the first game — scoring 13 of their runs in the final three innings — then posted a 10-0 victory in the second game for the sweep.
The Pioneers led 1-0 after the first inning as Javi Esparza scored on a Baker error.
Baker scored twice in the second on a two-run double to center by Cody Skidgel.
Mac-Hi added one run in the bottom of the inning as Francisco De La Rosa scored on a single by Esparza.
From there, The Bulldogs scored six runs in the fifth two in the sixth, and topped things off with five runs in the seventh.
Skidgel hit two doubles and had two RBIs for Baker, while Cole Hester drove in three runs. The Bulldogs also took advantage of six Pioneer errors and 11 walks.
In the nightcap, Baker’s Logan Capon threw a no-hitter and struck out 13. He hit one batter in the fourth inning to interrupt his perfect game.
Hayden Younger hit two doubles, a triple and scored two runs as the Bulldogs improved to 6-6 overall.
Prep softball
MCLOUGHLIN 10-11, BAKER 9-8 — The Pioneers opened Greater Oregon League play with a sweep of the visiting Bulldogs.
In the opener, Mac-Hi rallied from a 9-2 deficit with eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.
Madi Perkins started the flood of runs, scoring on an error, followed by Catie Barnhart, who hit a three-run single to right field to pull the Pioneers (2-0 GOL, 4-1 overall) within 9-6.
A double by Rylee Herndon drove in two runs to pull Mac-Hi within 9-8. Herndon would score on a passed ball to make it 9-9, and Perkins scored the game-winning run on an error by Baker second baseman Kiley Jo Aldrich.
Herndon and Kayla Chaney drove in three runs each for the Pioneers, while Avah Carper went 2-for-4 with a triple.
In the second game, Aisling Giguire pitched a complete game, striking out six and walking two. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Tennis
REDMOND 7, PENDLETON 1 — Emma Coleman won the only match for the Bucks in a road match against the Panthers.
Coleman won the No. 4 singles match with a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 win over Ava Wolfe.
Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett pushed Redmond’s Aloe Scherner to three sets before falling 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Nora Yoshioka also went three sets at No. 2 singles before falling 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 to Redmond’s McKenna Crain.
At No. 3 doubles, Redmond’s Kaisa Chapanar and Carmen Schulthess escaped with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5 win over Keri Kunz and Adelaide Tesch.
WESTON-MCEWEN BOYS 4, UMATILLA 1 — The TigerScots swept the Vikings in a road match Tuesday, taking both singles and doubles matches.
W-M’s Mason Langford beat Lynn McLeod 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match, while Dylan Newbold took the No. 2 match with an 8-1 win over Alex Ortiz Mendoza.
Seth Muilenburg and Hunter Hamby won the No. 1 doubles match, while Seth Lynde and Wyatt Smith won the No. 2 doubles for the TigerScots.
WESTON-MCEWEN GIRLS 3, UMATILLA 2 — The TigerScots swept the singles matches to upend the host Vikings on Tuesday.
Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Mikaela Smith won their singles matches for W-M.
Umatilla’s Emilia Rivera and Jenexy Rivera Armenta won the No. 1 doubles match 8-1, while Dulce Serrano and Briseida Mendoza won at No. 2, 8-2.
College baseball
YAKIMA VALLEY 8-10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-2 — The Yaks took an early lead and held on for a win over the Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
Ryne Hays and Owen Bischoff each hit solo home runs for the Yaks.
Yakima used six pitchers against BMCC, combining for 11 strikeouts.
Spencer Zeller went 2-for-4 with an RBI for BMCC, while Gavin Hunter and Zachary Walsh each drove in a run.
In the nightcap, BMCC pounded out 11 hits but managed just two runs as the Timberwolves stranded 11 runners on base.
Matthew Carlson and Hunter each had two hits for BMCC (0-6 East), with Carlson hitting a double and driving in one run.
