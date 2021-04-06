PENDLETON — After a close first half, Wenatchee Valley College went on a 58-35 run in the second half to hand Blue Mountain Community College a 99-69 loss on Tuesday, April 6, in the opening NWAC East game for both teams.
Craig Mueller led BMCC with 16 points, while Jacob James had 14 points, and Shaw Broncheau eight points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
The Knights led 20-6 seven minutes into the game, and held a 41-34 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Timberwolves were within 52-45 four minutes into the action, but the Knights pulled away from there.
WVC stretched its lead to 70-48 on a 3-pointer by Carter Arrasmith with 10:33 to play, and led 90-57 with five minutes remaining.
Isaac Jones led the Knights with 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Isaac Brown added 18 points on six 3-pointers. Lino Manhom came off the bench to contribute 17 points and 15 rebounds.
College women’s basketball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 75, BLUE MOUNTAIN 39 — Kiersten Boyack had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Knights (2-0) past the Timberwolves (0-1) in NWAC East play.
WVC led 17-5 after the first quarter, and stretched its lead to 34-20 at the half. A 21-9 third quarter by the Knights put the game out of reach.
Sydney Younger led BMCC with 12 points and three assists, while Larissa Yazzie had 11 points and three rebounds.
Volleyball
PENDLETON 3, REDMOND 0 — The Bucks opened the Intermountain Conference district tournament with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-15 victory over the visiting Panthers.
Pendleton will continue district play at Ridgeview at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Delaney Duchek had 13 digs for the Bucks, while Daisy Jenness had nine kills and two blocks, Ashtyn Brown added seven kills, Emma House had 10 digs, Sauren Garton had seven kills, and Callie Umbarger had five kills.
GRANT UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Rockets pushed the Prospectors in their Blue Mountain Conference match, but fell short in the end, 25-18, 25-18, 25-11.
“We played really well tonight,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “They kept the enthusiasm and energy up. They played as a team and fought for every point. I’m very proud of all of them.”
Trinity Price led the Rockets (5-6) with four kills and three digs, while Jenna Collins added five digs and five assists, Aiva Ellis four digs and three aces, Erin Zacharias seven digs and three assists, and MacKenzie Bennett four digs and two aces.
Girls Tennis
HERMISTON 4, HANFORD 3 — After dropping her first set, Addi Caplinger rallied to win the next two for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Hanford’s Leah Thomapson at No. 1 singles in Mid-Columbia Conference play in Hermiston.
Shaylee Evers added a win at No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs, while the doubles teams of Violette Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer, and Lydia Vanderstelt and Malayna Anderson also won.
“We had a very competitive match against Hanford,” Hermiston coach Jason Sivey said. “I'm very proud of how the girls have been competing. With the fast and chaotic season, and absences during spring break, they are coming out every day and playing their best, as well as improving each match and practice.”
Boys soccer
RICHLAND 2, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a road loss to the Bombers.
Prep baseball
HERMISTON 2-10, CHIAWANA 3-5 — Gavin Hunter drove in three runs as the Bulldogs won the second game to split their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the visiting Riverhawks.
In the second game, Hermiston led 5-4 after two innings, then put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-4 lead.
Rustin Edmiston and Angel Barron each hit a double, while Edmiston, Tyson Stocker and Chase Elliott each had two stolen bases. Edmiston also picked up the win, pitching four innings, striking out five.
In the opener, the Bulldogs trailed early and were never able to catch the Riverhawks.
Elliott had a double for Hermiston, and also took the loss. He struck out five and walked two.
