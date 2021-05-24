PENDLETON — Columbia Basin’s Raymundo Mendez scored the game’s lone goal in the first half to lead the Hawks to a 1-0 NWAC East victory over Blue Mountain, and hand the Timberwolves their only loss of the season.
BMCC won the East title for the first time with a 6-1-3 record.
Andrew Wolotira had seven saves in goal for the Timberwolves.
CBC goalkeeper Danny Puga stopped all six shots by BMCC.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any NWAC playoffs this year.
College women’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Timberwolves finished fourth in the NWAC East after finishing their season with a 4-5 record.
BMCC has finished eighth in the East the past four seasons.
Kylee Alvarez had a hat trick for the Hawks (7-2-3), who finished atop the East.
Aeryn Elder finished with 11 saves for BMCC.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 64, WALLA WALLA 42 — The Bulldogs posted their fourth win in a row with a Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
“They did a really good job,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “We played 10 players, and all 10 contributed in different ways. Our goal was to win every single quarter, and we did that. We are pretty proud of ourselves.”
After taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on an 18-3 run in the second to take a 30-14 lead at the half.
Katelyn Heideman and Bailey Young each had 12 points to lead Hermiston, while Kaylee Young, Haylee Mercer and Jayden Ray each added seven points.
Talia Billingsley led the Blue Devils with 10 points.
HEPPNER 42, UMATILLA 28 — The Mustangs took a 26-12 lead at the half and never looked back in handing the host Vikings a nonleague loss.
Sydney Wilson poured in 19 points — 14 in the first half — hauled down eight rebounds and had four steals for the Mustangs, who are off to a 2-0 start to the season.
Madelyn Nichols handed out three assists and had three steals for Heppner, while Madison Ashbeck chipped in six points.
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings (2-2) with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Maya Rodriguez added five points and four rebounds.
GRANT UNION 34, WESTON-MCEWEN 24 — The Prospectors outscored the visiting TigerScots 14-6 in the third quarter to pull away for a Blue Mountain Conference win.
Bailey Munck led W-M with 13 points, while Taylor Quarmpts had six steals.
Riley Robertson had 10 points for Grant Union, while Paige Weaver added six.
ECHO 56, SHERMAN 25 — The Cougars opened their season with a Big Sky League road win over the Huskies.
No other information was available.
NIXYAAWII 53, ENTERPRISE 48 — The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a nonleague road win over the Outlaws.
Enterprise opened the game with a 13-4 run in the first quarter, and led 29-18 at the half.
The Golden Eagles, behind an 11-point third quarter by Sophie Bronson, went on a 21-5 scoring spree to take a 39-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bronson led the way for Nixyaawii with 19 points, while McKenzie Kiona added 15 points.
Jada Gray had 12 points to lead the Outlaws.
Boys basketball
WALLA WALLA 78, HERMISTON 25 — The Blue Devils opened the game with a 30-2 run in the first quarter to hand the visiting Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Jacob Coram scored 12 points — on four 3-pointers — in the first quarter to light a fire under Wa-Hi.
Jayden Ramirez and Kiki Carrillo each had eight points for Hermiston.
Diego Jaques led the Blue Devils with 22 points, while Michael Cornia added 15 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 61, GRANT UNION 53 — Tied at 16-16 after the first quarter, the TigerScots broke the game open with a 20-8 second quarter en route to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Aiden Wolf led the TigerScots with 20 points, while Theo White added 16 and Cameron Reich 10.
Eli Wright led the Prospectors with 14 points, while Jordan Hall added 10.
UMATILLA 45, HEPPNER 37 — Ty Cranston and Chris Self combined for 23 points to lead the host Vikings over the Mustangs in nonleague action.
Umatilla (3-1) led 23-17 at the half, and 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Oscar Campos hauled down 11 rebounds and added four points for Umatilla, while Self had four assists and three steals.
Kason Cimmiyotti led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Landon Mitchell chipped in 9.
IONE/ARLINGTON 47, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 38 — Carson Eynetich scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League home win over the Hawks.
“It was ugly,” Ione coach Dennis Stefanie said. “You can tell no one is really in sync.”
Ione led throughout the game, with their biggest lead at 16.
“They would knock it down to eight or 10, and we go back up by 12,” Stefanie said. “I think they got it to 42-36 before we were able to seal it with some free throws down the stretch.”
Hunter Padberg added six points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1), while Jaiden Ruloph chipped in eight points and six assists.
Josh Rogers led the Hawks with 13 points, while Alex Whitaker added 10. The Hawks’ leading scorer Caleb Lingel was held to three points.
NIXYAAWII 82, ENTERPRISE 18 — Tyasin Burns had 18 points and eight assists, and Dakota Sams added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the Golden Eagles to a nonleague road win over the Outlaws.
“We have a good squad over here,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “We are having a blast watching these kids run up and down the court. They play hard and they make it look easy.”
Nixyaawii (2-0) rolled to a 58-9 lead at the half and never looked back.
Ruger Deming chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds, while Aaron Barkley added 14 points for the Golden Eagles.
Gideon Gray led Enterprise with six points.
