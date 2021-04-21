PENDLETON — Wyatt Erickson scored unassisted 15 minutes into the game, and Juan Muniz kept the net clean as Blue Mountain Community College held on to beat Spokane on Wednesday, April 21, in an NWAC East game.
“They are doing really well,” BMCC coach Jordan Hillmick said. “They killed it today. Juan is playing incredibly well, and very confident. He is doing an amazing job.”
Muniz finished with six saves for the Timberwolves in posting his third shutout of the season.
“The defense held strong and held their own,” Hillmick said. “They controlled almost everything. It was their game, and they did what they needed to get it done. After what we thought would be a shaky start with a coaching change, they guys have responded well.”
The Timberwolves lead the East standings with a 3-0-1 record. They have allowed just one goal in four games.
College women’s soccer
SPOKANE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Sasquatch scored twice in the first half en route to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
“It was a tough go,” BMCC coach Jordan Hillmick said. “We had a couple of injuries coming out of the North Idaho game. We knew Spokane would be a tough game, but the girls played with amazing heart.”
Lizzy Gonzalez and Frankie Schades scored in the first half for Spokane (3-0-1), while Morgan Skone added a goal in the second half. Kiah Gary had seven saves in the shutout.
Aeryn Elder had 11 saves in goal for BMCC (2-3-0), while Kylie Baker had eight in working the last 34 minutes of the game.
Boys soccer
RICHLAND 2, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers (7-0) remained undefeated on the season with a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
“They are pretty good,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said of Richland. “We just struggled to generate some offense. I feel if we could have challenged their goaltender a little bit we would have been successful. We will take this as a learning opportunity.”
Hermiston (4-3) had its three-game win streak snapped.
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 13, LA GRANDE JV 2 — Sophomore Boyd Davis pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Knights to a nonleague victory over the Tigers.
“He threw really well,” Irrigon coach Fredy Vera said. “He threw 74 pitches and most of them were strikes.”
Irrigon led 4-2 after four innings, but broke away from the Tigers with a nine-run fifth inning.
Davis also had three RBIs, while Cole Maris drove in two runs for Irrigon (2-1). Braden Atkins, Frank Chapa, Alyssa Luna and Brayden Locey all scored twice.
“We had a really good team win,” Vera said. “It was great to see the kids hitting the ball. It was a good day for baseball.”
Track and field
Hermiston’s Kaylee Young returned from a leg injury to win the 100 meters and the long jump in a Mid-Columbia Conference meet with Pasco and host Southridge.
Young turned in a time of 12.85 seconds in the 100, and jumped 17-1 1/4 to win the long jump by almost a foot.
Hermiston swept the throws, with Bailey Young winning the shot out (39-7 1/2), Eseta Sepeni the discus (107-10) and Sydney Seavert the javelin (99-6).
Abigail Sharon won the 400 (1:04), while Amanda Nygard topped the field in the 800 (2:32.96), and Alondra Risueno won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 51.47 seconds.
In the boys division, Hermiston’s Riley Clark posted personal bests in winning the long jump (22-1) and triple jump (44-6). He also ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Deryk Anderson also was a four event winner for the Bulldogs, winning the 100 meters (11.34), 200 (22.98), and running the first leg on the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Logan Springstead was a double winner in the 800 (2:08.12) and 1,600 (4:44.99), while Thomas Reagan ran on both relay teams, was second in the 200 meters and third in the 100.
Caden Hottman continued to dominate the discus event, winning with a throw of 159-10 — more than 45 feet farther than teammate Josh Fernandez, who finished second.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 7, THE DALLES 1 — The Bucks swept the doubles matches and won three of four singles matches in handing the visiting Riverhawks a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Pendleton’s Sylvie Heriza and Sarah House topped Addison Little and Diana Garcia 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Olivia Corbett, Lucy Oyama and Nora Yoshioka won their singles matches.
Girls golf
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE MATCH — Hermiston’s Madi McClannahan shot an 84 to finish eighth at the MCC match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
After shooting a 44 on the front nine, McClannahan shot a 40 on the back end to finish in the top 10.
Kamiakin’s Tatum York-Bement took medalist honors with a 71. Southridge won the team title with a 322, while Hanford was second with a 341. Hermiston was fifth with a 391.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Leah Engelbrecht (96), Jocilyn Morrison (97) and Tresa Handforth (114).
Boys golf
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE MATCH — Cody Adams shot a season-best 96 for the Bulldogs at the MCC match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Also playing for Hermiston were Christian Oliver (107), Cameron Jones (114), Brycen Jones (114) and Jadyn Davis (120).
No other details were available.
PENDLETON FIFTH AT THE DALLES — The Bucks finished fifth at The Dalles tournament on Monday.
Zack McLeod and Isaac Urbina each shot a 118 for Pendleton, while Jacob Airoldi followed with a 120, Morgan Schumacher had a 123, and Michael Straughn shot a 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.