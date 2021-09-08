PENDLETON — Blue Mountain scored three second-half goals to rally for a 3-1 NWAC East victory over Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Knights scored the first goal of the game 6 minutes into the action as Carlos Viramontes found the back of the net.
The Timberwolves’ Ily Perez scored unassisted 12 minutes into the second half to tie the score, and Steven Rubio scored the game winner in the 66th minute. Oscar Arguello put the insurance goal in the net 6 minutes later.
BMCC goalkeeper Levi Pedaggi finished with four saves.
The Timberwolves (1-0-0) are back on the field Saturday at North Idaho College.
College women’s soccer
YAKIMA VALLEY 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4 — The Yaks outshot the Timberwolves 18-5, but barely escaped with an NWAC East victory.
Yakima Valley led 4-2 when BMCC put the ball in their own net to give the Yaks a 5-2 lead.
BMCC’s McKell Wilson and Jessica Macias each scored in the final minute of the game to pull within 5-4.
Faith Meine scored the first goal of the game for BMCC before the Yaks reeled off four consecutive goals.
Also scoring for BMCC was Kennedy Robertson, who also had two assists.
BMCC (0-1-0) will play Saturday at North Idaho College.
Girls soccer
PENDELTON 5, ONTARIO 1 — Freshman Kelsey Graham scored three goals, and Hadley Brown and Reilly Lovercheck each had one as the Bucks cruised to a nonleague win over the visiting Tigers.
“Awesome soccer all over the field,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “We saw movement and smart decisions happening tonight.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.