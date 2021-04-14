PENDLETON — Blue Mountain and Wenatchee Valley each scored goals in the first half, but a scoreless second half had the teams settling for a 1-1 tie in NWAC East play Wednesday, April 14.
The Knights opened the scoring with a goal by Carlos Solis-Viramontes at 23:12.
The Timberwolves answered 12 minutes later with an unassisted goal by Oswaldo Lopez Aguilar Jr., but that would be it for the scoring.
Juan Muniz finished with seven saves for BMCC (1-0-1).
“Honestly, it was back and forth on both ends.,” BMCC coach Jordan Hillmick said. “Wenatchee played tough. The boys played well, and they are playing with confidence we haven’t seen in a couple of years. They are out here to prove something.”
College women’s soccer
YAKIMA VALLEY 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Yaks scored two unanswered goals to slip past the host Timberwolves for an NWAC East win.
BMCC’s Jessica Macias scored 24:16 into the game to give her team the early lead. YVCC scored 20 minutes later on a goal by Lara Kershaw to make it 1-1 at the half.
In the second half, the Yaks’ Josie Gohl was credited with an own goal, which turned out to be the game winner.
“They whipped a narly ball toward the net,” BMCC coach Jordan Hillmick said. “The spoon off our defender’s foot and into the net.”
BMCC had a chance to tie the score with 3 minutes left to play, but YVCC goalie Sophia Pixton got a hand on the ball.
“It was a dang good game,” Hillmick said. “I’m proud of them.”
Aeryn Anderson had eight saves for the Timberwolves (1-2).
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 7, REDMOND 1 — The Bucks swept the singles matches en route to a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Olivia Corbett led Pendleton, beating Kloe Scherner 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 at No. 1 singles. Sarah House, Lucy Oyama and Tatum Paulis also won their singles matches.
In doubles, Clare Durant and Sylvie Heriza made quick work of Redmond’s Daisy Ahimariano and Jackie Zuniga 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 match, while Kyra Jackson and Katie Kelm swept the Panthers 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match.
“It was perfect weather for tennis,” Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said. “I think all players on both teams are just happy to be outside, get some exercise and compete.”
RIVERSIDE 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Pirates swept the two doubles matches, and Italia Rodriguez won the No. 2 singles match over Lirian Holden 8-5 to top the TigerScots.
W-M’s lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Jacqlyn Albert beat Sariah Thomas 8-2.
UMATILLA 2, STANFIELD 2 — Zoey Russell and Eida Piercy won singles matches for the Tigers, who tied the Vikings on Tuesday.
Umatilla’s Janexy Armenta won the No. 3 singles match, while Lillian Clement and Margaret Barrett won the lone doubles match.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD 4, UMATILLA 1 — The Tigers swept the doubles matches, and won two of three singles matches to beat the Vikings on Tuesday.
Creed Russell and Alexis Carrillo won singles matches for Stanfield.
Ulises Armenta had Umatilla’s lone win at No. 1 singles, topping Dysen Wilson 8-2.
