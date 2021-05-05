PENDLETON — Blue Mountain and North Idaho played to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, May 5, but the Timberwolves remained atop the NWAC East standings with a 4-0-2 record.
Oswaldo Lopez Aguilar Jr. scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Rogelio Ceja to give BMCC a 1-0 lead in the second half.
The Cardinals (3-2-1) evened things up in the 68th minute with a goal by Greyden Lee.
BMCC goalie Juan Muniz finished four saves, while Tristen McMahan had six saves for NIC.
The Timberwolves will play Saturday at Wenatchee Valley.
Track and field
HOOD RIVER VALLEY MEET — The Pendleton boys, behind a strong performance from Zaanan Bane, won the team title with 80 points, with host Hood River a distant second with 57.
Bane won the long jump (20-0), triple jump (41-0) and the 110 hurdles in a personal best time of 16.67 seconds.
Sam Coleman won the 200 meters (24.10) for the Bucks, and was second in the 100 (12.0).
Pendleton’s 4x400 relay team of Trey Boston, James Thatcher, Garrett Rimbach and Sam Jennings crossed the finish line in a winning time of 3:42.21.
Jennings also was second in the javelin with a toss of 177-4 1/2. Hood River’s Michael Goodman won with a personal best mark of 181-3.
Boston also won the 400 in a personal best time of 53.57, while Rimbach won the 800 (2:11.09), and Thatcher the 1,500 (4:32.43).
In the girls division, Pendleton's Kendall Bonzani won the 100 hurdles (17.67) and 300 hurdles (47.72), while teammate Riley Lovercheck was second in both events. Bonzani also was second in the 400 meters (1:02.56).
Bonzani, Lovercheck, Muriel Hoisington and Isabella Mungall made up the winning 4x100 relay team that turned in a time of 52.73.
Jamie Gau won the high jump for the Bucks with a PR of 4-8.
Softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 11, UMATILLA 1 — The Cougars used eight runs in the second to take the lead for good and hand the visiting Vikings a nonleague loss.
“They hit the ball, but we made four errors in the outfield,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We catch a couple of those balls, we are out of the inning.”
The Vikings only had two strikeouts on the day, but they also only had four hits.
“We put the ball in play, but they played good defense,” Olson said. “I’m happy we put the ball in play. We are a young team.”
Lyndzee Keltz led the Cougars, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Nevaeh Thew was 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 6, KENNEWICK 1 — The Bulldogs finished their Mid-Columbia Conference season with a home victory over the Lions.
Hermiston (10-1) swept the doubles matches, and won three of four singles matches.
Kennewick’s lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Janie Buckingham topped Addie Caplinger 6-3, 6-1.
Hermiston’s No. 1 doubles team of Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer won 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 2 team of Lydia Vanderstelt and Malayna Anderson.
Grace Lind, Liz Doherty and Amy Wooster won singles matches for the Bulldogs.
College women’s basketball
BIG BEND 75, BLUE MOUNTAIN 49 — The Timberwolves (0-7) trailed by just six points at the half, but the host Vikings went on a 24-6 run in the third quarter to put the NWAC East game out of reach.
BMCC’s Madi McKrola led all scorers with 28 points and six rebounds. Sydney Younger added 10 points and six rebounds, but they were the only two players in double figures.
Kaitlyn Callahan led East-leading Big Bend (5-0) with 18 points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Sorenson added 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Savana Stephenson 14 points and 12 rebounds.
