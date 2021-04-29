PENDLETON — Blue Mountain’s Paige Aldrich pitched a complete game two-hitter in a 4-2 win in the second game of the Timberwolves’ doubleheader with Wenatchee Valley to salvage an NWAC East split on Thursday, April 29.
Aldrich, who threw 126 pitches, struck out six and walked two as the Timberwolves (2-10) picked up their second win of the season.
Zach Gerhards went 2-for-4 for BMCC and drove in two runs, while Emilio Davila hit a double and Ben Barbee had two singles and an RBI.
In the opener, the Knights (2-8) hit three doubles and got solid pitching from Devin Fry and Thomas Blakney in a 7-5 victory.
Zach Lofgren hit a two-run home run for WV, while Ben Leid and Drew Richardson drove in two runs each.
Davila drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, who took advantage of eight errors.
Track and field
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE MEET AT CHIAWANA — A healthy Kaylee Young is hard to beat.
The Hermiston senior won the 100 meters (12.96), the long jump (17-3 1/2), and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team with Jayden Ray, Amanda Nygard and Abigail Sharon.
The Bulldogs swept Kamiakin and Chiawana in the team duals, getting help from the throws team, which took the top two spots in all three events.
Bailey Young won the shot put (40-9 1/2) and the discus (105-2), while Sydney Seavert won the javelin with a toss of 111 feet, 6 inches.
Alexia Serna ran a personal best 12 minutes, 19.61 seconds to win the 3,200 for the Bulldogs.
Ray won the 300 hurdles (51.66), while Sharon won the 400 (1:03.90), and Morgan Brown the high jump (4-10).
In the boys division, Hermiston’s Caden Hottman threw a personal best 50-6 to win the shot put. Hottman scratched all of his throws in his signature event — the discus.
Deryk Anderson ran a personal best 22.74 seconds to win the 200 meters. He also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team with Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson and Riley Clark.
Clark also won the long jump (20-11 3/4) and the triple jump (42-1).
BURNS INVITE — Ione’s Cedric Dayandante was a busy man Thursday, placing third in the 400 in with a PR of 56.92 seconds, third in the long jump (17-3), and fifth in the 200 (25.90).
Thomas Rudolf added a third-place finish in the 800 (2:24.86) for the Cardinals, and a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 (5:10.58).
Bryce Rollins was fourth in the discus (86-4), while Cameron Jewett was fifth in the javelin (102-8).
For the Ione girls, Hailey Heideman was third in the long jump (13-1 1/2) and sixth in the 200 (30.75), and Gennell Blakley was fifth in the discus (61-10) and eighth in the discus (22-9 1/4).
Golf
MCC MATCH — Hermiston’s Madi McClannahan shot a 94 to lead the Bulldogs at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland, Washington.
Southridge’s Angela Park earned medalist honors with a 69, and the Suns won the team title with a 318.
Leah Engelbrecht (98), Jocilyn Morrison (99) and Ella Hagel (115) also scored for Hermiston, which finished fifth in the team standings with a 406.
In the boys division, Hermiston had three players shoot personal bests, led by Christian Oliver with an 94. Cody Adams followed with a 98, while Jayden Davis (106) and Brycen Jones (108) shot personal bests.
Richland’s Carter Sheets and Maguire Clements each shot a 73 to share medalist honors. The Bombers won the team title with a 302, while the Bulldogs were eighth with a 406.
HEPPNER INVITE — Ren Tappert of Hood River shot a 65 to take medalist honors at Willow Creek Country Club. The Eagles also won the team title with a 285.
Heppner was second in the team standings with a 340, led by Landon Mitchell’s 71. Cody Fletcher added a 78, while Jacob Finch had a 93 and Derrick Smith a 98.
Echo’s Devlyn Wilson shot a 101, followed by Joe Faulkner (108) and Kaden Combe (115).
In the girls division, Dufur’s Tora Timinsky took medalist honors with a 74. The Rangers also won the team title with a 393.
Echo’s McKenzie Rose shot a 105.
Girls tennis
SOUTHRIDGE 6, HERMISTON 1 — The Suns handed the Bulldogs (8-1) their first Mid-Columbia Conference loss of the season.
Hermiston defeated Southridge 6-1 the first time they played on April 2.
Hermiston’s lone win came at No. 4 singles, where the Suns’ Kylie Collette injury defaulted after Liz Doherty won the first set 7-5.
“It was definitely a tough night for Hermiston,” Bulldogs coach Jason Sivey wrote on the school’s website. “Southridge is a very good program with a lot of talent and depth. The scores don’t truly reflect how close a lot of the matches really were.”
Two of the three doubles matches went three sets.
Boys tennis
HERMISTON 4, SOUTHRIDGE 3 — The Bulldogs won two singles matches and two doubles matches to beat the visiting Suns in Mdi-Columbia Conference play.
Alex Echeverria on the No. 1 singles match with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over AJ Varughese, while Max Spencer and Miguel Salvador swept
Ashton Chan and Kyle Chan 6-0,6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Carson Evans won the No. 4 singles match, while Jacob Culligan and Kyler Lowry won the No. 3 doubles match.
PENDLETON 3, CROOK COUNTY 3 — The Bucks’ Dean Schiller won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-0 over Joey Stenbeck on Wednesday, April 28, then teamed with Noah Butler to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-1 over Stenbeck and Leyton Marshall.
Butler won the No. 2 singles match, beating Gabe Rothenbucher 6-3, 6-1.
