MCC track and field

Girls team scores: Hermiston 89, Kamiakin 61; Hermiston 93.5, Chiawana 56.5; Kamiakin 87, Chiawana 63.

Event winners

100 — Kaylee Young (H), 12.96. 200 — Adelyn Mitchell (K), 27.08. 400 — Abigail Sharon (H), 1:03.90. 800 — Madeline Seguin (K), 2:30.08. 1600 — Carley Nelson (C), 5:42.91. 3200 — Alexia Serna (H), 12:19.61. 100H — Mary Nakamura (C), 18.54. 300H — Jayden Ray (H), 51.66. 4x100 — Kamiakin (Madeline Seguin, Adelyn Mitchell, Nikole Thomas, Rachel Harper), 50.85. 4x200 — Kamiakin (Rachel Harper, Madeline Seguin, Adelyn Mitchell, Nikole Thomas), 1:48.43. 4x400 — Hermiston (Jayden Ray, Amanda Nygard, Kaylee Young, Abigail Sharon), 4:22.63. Shot put — Bailey Young (H), 40-9 1/2. Discus — Bailey Young (H), 105-2. Javelin — Sydney Seavert (H), 11-6 1/2. HJ — Morgan Brown (H), 4-10. PV — (T) Leah Nastri (C) and Rachel Harper (K), 8-6. LJ — Kaylee Young (H), 17-3 1/2. TJ — Brooke Thorne (C), 33-0 3/4.

Boys team scores: Hermiston 74, Kamiakin 67; Chiawana 92, Hermiston 53; Chiawana 77, Kamiakin 68.

Event winners

100 — Kobe Young (C), 11.31. 200 — Deryk Anderson (H), 22.74. 400 — Diego Availa (C), 52.28. 800 — Isaac Teeples (K), 2:00.78. 1600 — Isaac Teeples (K), 4:11.63. 3200 — Grayson Wilcott (K), 10:02.83. 110H — Cameron Breier (C), 15.01. 300H — Cameron Breier (C), 39.78. 4x100 — Hermiston (Deryk Anderson, Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson, Riley Clark), 44.33. 4x400 — Chiawana (Jalen Webber, Marco Elizondo, Cameron Breier, Diego Avila), 3:27.26. Shot put — Caden Hottman (H), 50-6. Discus — EJ Hawkins (K), 155-11. Javelin — EJ Hawkins (K), 146-7. HJ — Jalen Webber (C), 6-0. PV — Lance Stover (C), 11-6. LJ — Riley Clark (H), 20-11 3/4. TJ — Riley Clark (H), 42-1.