RICHLAND, Wash. — School records were broken and titles were won by Hermiston athletes at the Mid-Columbia Conference District Championships on Thursday, May 6, at Fran Rish Stadium.
The Hermiston girls, with a strong performance by the throwing team, finished third in the team standings behind Richland and Walla Walla.
Chiawana won the boys team title, followed by Kamiakin, Walla Walla and Hermiston.
The Bulldogs set a school record in the boys 4x100 relay, taking first in a time of 42.85 seconds. The old record of 43.30 was set in 2017.
Deryk Anderson led off the relay, and had a small lead when he handed off to Thomas Reagan. Reagan pulled away from the competition down the back stretch, then handed the baton to DJ Wilson. Wilson had a four-step lead when he handed off to anchorman Riley Clark.
Clark was able to keep a little breathing room between himself and Chiawan’s Kobe Young as the Bulldogs won the title.
The relay start was stopped three times, once for a slipped block, and twice for the starting gun failing to fire.
“On the fourth one, I was weaker than I was on the first one,” Anderson said.
Reagan was running against the wind, but he did not let that slow him down.
“I have that football attitude,” Reagan said. “Just put my head down and power through. Doing what the coaches told us to do.”
When Wilson got the baton of the third leg, he wasn’t sure where the Bulldogs stood because of the staggered handoffs, but he knew he had a couple of steps on the next guy when he handed off to Clark.
“I handed it to him and off he went,” Wilson said. “We had the mentality that with a little humility, trusting our coaches and being ambitious that we could win this.”
Reagan, Wilson, Clark and Anderson also teamed up in the 4x400 relay, finishing second to Chiawana in a time of 3:29.99.
Anderson also tied the school record in winning the 200 meters in a time of 22.33 seconds. He shares the record with Chris Behrendt (2014).
Anderson and Hanford’s Jonathan Bennett hit the finish line at the same time to share the 200 title.
Anderson ran a personal best 11.25 in the 100 meters to finish fourth.
Clark added titles in the long jump (22-5 1/2) and triple jump (43-7 1/2), while Wilson was second in the triple jump (42-4 1/2).
Caden Hottman was a double winner for the Hermiston boys, taking top honors in the discus with a throw of 165 feet, and the shot put with a mark of 49-8.
“It was fun,” Hottman said of his first district meet. “I’m glad to see all the hard work has paid off. Shot put wasn’t what I was looking for, but it was good enough to win. That’s all you can ask for. I’m happy with my discus throw. Even with the bad wind, I felt pretty good, especially after a long day in the sun.”
Logan Springstead added a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:42.02).
In the girls long jump, Kaylee Young smashed the school record with a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch for the win. The old record of 17-10 1/2 was set by Mariah Delepierre in 2011.
Young also was third in the 100 meters (13.22), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished third.
Bailey Young finished second in the shot put (40-6 1/4), while Paige Palzinski was third (36-3). In the discus, Eseta Seprni was second (100-11), while Palzinski was third (100-11), and Young fourth (99-1).
In the javelin, Young finished fourth (114-0), while Palzinksi was seventh (109-5).
Sydney Seavert finished second in the triple jump (34-0 1/4), while Abigail Sharon was third in the 400 (1:02.29).
MUSTANG MEET — Heppner’s Conor Brosnan won the javelin with a personal best throw of 132 feet, 6 inches, and the Mustangs won the team title with 78.5 points — 38 points better than second place Stanfield/Echo.
Brosnan also won the shot put (40-0) and the discus (112-10), while Trevor Nichols was second in the javelin (128-6), and Saul Lopez was second in the shot put (37-3 3/4).
Stanfield/Echo’s Sam Kerns won the high jump at 5-6, and the triple jump with a leap of 41-9. Weston-McEwen’s Cameron Reich bested the long jump field with a mark of 19-0 1/2.
In the girls division, Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert won the shot put (33-8) and was second in the discus (91-9). Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey won the javelin with a toss of 89-10, while teammate Chantal Lemus won the discus (97-9 1/2).
Pilot Rock’s McKenna Bray won the high jump at 4-10, while Umatilla’s Jacqueline Brown topped the long jump field with a mark of 15-3. Stanfield/Echo’s Maggie Sharp won the triple jump (39-6 1/2).
Golf
MCC DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS — Madi McClannahan shot a 90 to finish tied for ninth at Horn Rapids Golf Course.
Southridge’s Jillian Hui shot a 70 to take medalist honors and lead the Suns to the team title with a 328.
Jocilyn Morrison finished tied for 14th with a 95 for the Bulldogs, while Ella Hagel shot a 118 and Tresa Handforth a 124.
In the boys division, Hermiston’s Cody Adams shot a 105.
“He hit the ball really well in spots, but had a couple of tough holes that didn’t reflect how well he hit the ball today,” Hermiston boys coach Steve Utter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.