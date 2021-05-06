MCC District Championships

Boys team scores — Chiawana 130.5, Kamiakin 109.5, Walla Walla 97.25, Hermiston 88.5, Hanford 79-5, Richland 58.5, Southridge 39.25, Kennewick 19, Pasco 5.

Event winners

100 — Jonathan Bennett (Han), 11:00. 200 — (T) Deryk Anderson (Her) and Jonathan Bennett (Han), 22.33. 400 — Jalen Webber (C), 51.99. 800 — Isaac Teeples (Kam), 1:55.84. 1600 — Isaac Teeples (Kam), 4:22.85. 3200 — Isaac Teeples (Kam), 9:25.31. 110H — Jonathan Bennett (Han), 14.68. 300H — Cameron Breier (C), 38.54. 4x100 — Hermiston (Deryk Anderson, Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson, Riley Clark), 42.85. 4x400 — Chiawana (Jalen Webber, Marco Elizondo, Cameron Breier, Diego Avila), 3:27.24. Shot put — Caden Hottman (Herm), 49-8. Discus — Caden Hottman (Herm), 165-0. Javelin — Dash Sirmon (WW), 197-11. HJ — Kobe Young (C), 6-4. PV — Dash Sirmon (WW), 13-0. LJ — Riley Clark (Herm), 22-5 1/2. TJ — Riley Clark (Herm), 43-7 1/2.

Girls team scores — Richland 123.5, Walla Walla 110, Hermiston 80, Kamiakin 77, Hanford 73, Southridge 63.5, Kennewick 48, Chiawana 33, Pasco 16.

Event winners

100 — Camryn Dezember (Han), 13.09. 200 — Camryn Dezember (Han), 26.55. 400 — Hailey Summers (R), 1:00.11. 800 — Ella Nelson (WW), 2:18.02. 1600 — Ella Nelson (WW), 4:55.62. 3200 — Nancy Marquardt (Ken), 10:53.24. 100H — Eliana Coburn (WW), 15.45. 300H — Eliana Coburn (WW), 47.51. 4x100 relay — Kamiakin (Madeline Seguin, Adelyn Mitchell, Nikole Thomas, Rachel Harper), 49.49. 4x200 - (Harper, Seguin, Mitchell, Thomas), 1:46.67. 4x400 — Richand (Hailey Summers, Jayda Clark, Isabella Williams, Natalie Ruzauskas), 4:07.12. Shot put — Katelynn Gelston (Han), 41-3 1/2. Discus — Katelynn Gelston (Han), 146-2. Javelin — Katelynn Gelston (Han), 136-0. HJ — Jayden Smith (S), 5-4. PV — Rachel Harper (Kam), 10-6. LJ — Kaylee Young (Herm), 18-1. TJ — Jayden Smith (S), 34-10 1/2.