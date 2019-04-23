Hermiston’s softball team allowed their Chiawana hosts 18 hits to open Tuesday’s Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with a 16-7 loss, but they recovered to end the day on 5-4 win that was decided at the top of the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs ran out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Chiawana made some distance with six runs in the bottom of the second. Bailie Bunger and Kaisha White both had RBI-doubles to aid in the comeback.

Annalisa McKinney was nearly unstoppable, hitting 4 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs for the Riverhawks. Bailee Noland was the Bulldogs’ top batter, going 3 for 4 at the plate with a run and an RBI.

On Hermiston’s mound, Janelle Almaguer allowed nine runs, and Noland gave up 7 runs. The two collected just three strikeouts for the game.

In game two, McKinney hit a solo homer at the bottom of the sixth to knot the score at 4-4. Grace Studer’s RBI single in the seventh clinched the win.

Studer hit a perfect 4 for 4 in game two, driving in five runs. Alamguer hit 3 for 4 with three runs.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (9-3, 7-3 MCC) host Walla Walla in doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

Softball

IRRGION 29, UMATILLA 5 (5) — Irrigon recovered from two back-to-back Eastern Oregon League losses to take home a massive, five-inning victory from Umatilla.

“We showed up today,” said coach Jeff Botefuhr. “It was a huge team win. Everyone contributed. We got to play our game.”

Along the way, Alyssa Luna scored four RBIs, JaLay Burns three, and Alis Salas two.

COLLEGE PLACE 6, WESTON-MCEWEN 5 — Weston-McEwen fell just one run short of a nonleague win on Tuesday.

The TigerScots (9-2, 4-2 BMC) return home for a Blue Mountain Conference against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Saturday.

Baseball

PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 10, HEPPNER/IONE 6 — Pilot Rock’s five runs in the bottom of the fifth proved too much for the visiting Heppner/Mustangs to recover from on Tuesday.

Logan Weinke and Ben Combs each scored three runs for the Rockets, and Cade Munkers hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Tyler Carter led Heppner with a 3 for 3 batting performance, one run, and two RBIs.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (9-3, 7-2 BMC) take a break from the Blue Mountain Conference for a home doubleheader against Burns/Crane on Friday.

Heppner/Ione (2-8, 1-4 BMC) host Dufur/South Wasco County on Saturday.

MAC-HI 13, RIVERSIDE 2 — After suffering two back-to-back home shutouts, the Pioneers knocked down a home win during Tuesday’s nonleague game.

Marcellus Brinkley hit a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Edwyn Martinez and Anthony Rodelo eached scored for the Pirates.

Mac-Hi (5-8, 0-6 GOL) hosts Baker/Powder Valley for a league doubleheader on Saturday. Riverside (2-10, 0-5) travels to Joseph on Friday for two back-to-back Eastern Oregon League games.

WWVA 11, WESTON-MCEWEN 10 — Nathan Treadway hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Knights to a nonleague victory over the visiting TigerScots.

W-M led 10-8 in the middle of the seventh inning, but Walla Walla Valley Academy strung together three hits to scored three runs for the win.

Dylan Cain hit a three-run home run and a double for W-M, while Tanner Sater and Blane Peal each had two RBIs.

Treadway and Kyler Barnett each hit a home run for the Knights.

The second game ended in a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth inning. The game was called because of darkness.

SHERMAN/ARLINGTON/CONDON 16, STANFIELD/ECHO 6 (5) — The Tigers are still without a win this season after Tuesday’s loss at Sherman.

Stanfield/Echo (0-12, 0-5 BMC) host Union/Cove for a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader on Saturday.

Track and field

Derek Howard had a record day for Heppner, winning the shot put with a personal best throw of 51 feet, 1 inch to win the Weston-McEwen Small Schools Invite in Athena.

The Mustangs won the team title with an impressive 178.5 points. Joseph was a distant second with 87 points.

Also turning in a stellar day for Heppner was Hunter Nichols, whose times in the 400 (52.28) and 3,000 (8:59.22) were personal bests.

Griswold’s Sam Carlson won the boys discus (137-1) and was second in the shot put (49-0). Both marks were PRs.

For the girls, Weston-McEwen won the team title with 125 points, with Stanfield/Echo second with 110.

Chelsy Lemmon of Stanfield/Echo won the 100 (14.02) and the 200 (29.08), while W-M won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

W-M’s Bryce Thul won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 50.32 seconds. She also won the long jump (15-10).

Arianna Krol of Griswold was second in the shot put (29-6 1/2) and discus (93-8).

Boys tennis

STANFIELD/ECHO 3, IONE 2 — Gary Walls opened the day with a close 8-6 singles win for Ione, but Stanfield answered with Garrett Wiggins’ 8-0 sweep over Josh Bleth. Chance McCormack finished singles play with an 8-4 win over Stanfield’s Kobe McLemore.

Stanfield started the day’s doubles contests with Ricky Carrillo and Uriel Carrillo’s 8-3 win over Walls and Bleth.

Josue Hernandez and Enrique Arellano closed the day with an 8-3 doubles victory for Stanfield.

HERMISTON 4, CHIAWANA 3 — The Bulldogs made a clean sweep of their four singles matches against Chiawana, but the Riverhawks claimed all three doubles matches to end the day.

Hermiston’s day was highlighed by Hayden Cissna’s 6-0, 6-2 No. 1 singles win. Cissna and Matt Ekhardt were honored for senior night before the matches began.

“Those two kids are the foundation of the team, and have really helped build the program to what it is right now,” coach Shann West said. “They’re both having excellent seasons.”

HOOD RIVER VALLEY 5, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks were no match Hood River Valley, who swept three singles and two doubles matches on Tuesday.

“(Hood River is) probably the second best team in the conference,” said coach Chris Holdman. “They’re a solid team with solid players.”

HELIX 2, RIVERSIDE 1 — Caleb Mann opened Tuesday with a win for Helix, defeating Riverside’s Yahir Colin 8-3. Colin bounced back with an 8-3 win over Helix’s Bryce Fairchild, but Helix finished strong with Sam Kubishta’s 9-7 win over Alizandro Garcia.

Girls tennis

STANFIELD/ECHO 4, IONE 4 — The Tigers and the Cardinals split Tuesday’s matches in Stanfield, opening with Zora Gehrke’s 8-2 win over Ione’s Payton Miller.

Mya Hayden had a strong showing for Stanfield, shutting out Gracie Jewett 8-0. The Cardinals got two 8-3 singles wins from Zoey Gilbert and Tresslyn McCurry.

Ione’s Renee Peterson and Megan Doherty opened doubles play with a narrow 9-7 win over Zoe Russell and Eida Piercy. Maddie Alldrit and Annabelle McDaniel scored another close Ione win, defeating Chelsea Soto and Kiasa Tynkila 8-5.

CHIAWANA 6, HERMISTON 1 — Cydney Lind scored Hermiston’s only win on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-1 No. 4 singles win. The Bulldogs dropped three singles and three doubles matches to Chiawana.

PENDLETON 7, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — Katie Brady posted a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of her Hood River Valley opponent to aid in Pendleton’s resounding Tuesday win.

Olivia Corbett and Sarah House teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 doubles win, and Alysha Martinez and Ashlynn Madril won 6-4, 6-0 victory over the Riverhawks.

RIVERSIDE 2, HELIX 1 — Riverside’s Zulema Gayton scored a 9-7 singles win over Helix’s Rylee Mann, and Joanna Zepulveda followed with a 8-3 defeat over Helix’s Noelle Texidor.

The Grizzlies got their lone win of the day with Mackenzie Dunn and Darla Holden’s 8-5 doubles win over Mary Hammond and Emily Sorensen.

Golf

The Heppner High School golf team will host its 23rd annual fundraising scramble tournament on Sunday at Willow Creek Country Club.

The 3-person scramble is $40 per person with lunch provided. Prizes are awarded to the top three net and gross placing teams, as well as many door prizes.

For more information, contact Greg Grant at 541-676-9138 (ext. 2512).