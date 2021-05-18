HERMISTON — Freshman Grant Olsen poured in 13 points as Hermiston won its first game of the season, a 53-44 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Southridge.
“That felt so good,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “We needed something like that. I needed that. Looking at all the scores, we knew it would be a close one.”
Olson scored 11 of his points in the first half as the Bulldogs held a 27-25 lead at the break.
“He could have had more points,” Preuninger said. “At the start of the game, he was a little nervous. We changed up our offense and everything runs through him. Once he got his first basket, he got a little more aggressive.”
Hermiston also got a big game from Riley Clark with 10 points.
“What really got Riley going was offensive rebounds,” Preuninger said. “Six of his 10 points were off offensive rebounds. He scored around the basket, which is where we need him to be.”
Kiki Carrillo added eight points for the Bulldogs (1-3), who play Friday at Kennewick.
Eddie Marines led the Suns with a game-high 15 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 56, IRRIGON 24 — Isaac Earls had 14 points, and Andrew Lewis added 13 as the Pioneers handed the visiting Knights a nonleague loss.
“We’ve had one practice all together,” Irrigon coach Davie Salas said. “We were playing from behind. We are using this game as a tuneup for the season.”
Ryan Hussey led the Knights with 11 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 59, SHERMAN 49 — Jaiden Ruloph scored a game-high 21 points and had seven assists to lead the Cardinals to a season-opening win over the visiting Huskies.
“We led from the start and at one point in the third had a 25 or 26-point,” Ione coach Dennis Stefani said.
Bryce Rollins, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, added 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals, who will play Friday at Dufur.
Will James and Wade Fields had 14 points each for Sherman.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 57, SOUTHRIDGE 32 — Jayden Ray and Bailey Young each had 11 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns.
“It feels good to get a win,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “Everyone played really well together. This was the best team basketball I have watched us play this year, which was exciting to see.”
The Bulldogs (1-3) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter, but went on an 18-10 run in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead at the half. Hermiston outscored Southridge 19-1 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“We came out a lot more aggressive,” Moss said. “We were focusing on things we could control. I was really proud of them. This is a little confidence boost that everyone needed. We had Kate (Heideman) back tonight. I didn’t play her a lot, but she kept us in check and shifted our control, which was nice.”
Kaylee Young added nine points for the Bulldogs, while Haylee Mercer chipped in eight.
Nadine French led Southridge with a game-high 14 points.
Hermiston will host Kennewick on Friday.
MCLOUGHLIN 31, IRRIGON 26 — Daniela Angel had a game-high 10 points as the Pioneers held off the visiting Knights in a nonleague game to open their season.
Irrigon led 5-4 after the first quarter, but Mac-Hi went on a 20-13 run over the next two quarters to put a little distance between the teams.
Brianna Perez led the knights with eight points, while Alyssa Luna had seven points and seven rebounds.
2A/1A baseball playoffs
HEPPNER 6, CULVER 5 — A walk-off single by Toby Nation sent the winning run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, and advanced the Mustangs to the second round of the 2A/1A playoffs.
“It was closer than it should have been,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “We had a couple of errors. It wasn’t our best day defensively.”
The Mustangs (13-3) will play Umpqua Valley Christian, a 3-0 winner over Lost River, on Thursday. The site and time have not been determined.
Tied at 5-5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Jackson Lehman singled to left field, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Nation, looking at a 2-1 count, lined a single to right field to score Lehman and end the game.
Hayden Hyatt picked up the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings. He scattered four hits, struck out three, and gave up five runs — none of which were earned as the Mustangs had four errors on the day.
“He threw well, but we had a couple of errors behind him,” Wilkins said of Hyatt. “Toby had a great day. He pitched out of a tough spot, and got the hit that sealed the deal for us.”
Lehman sent 3-for-4 on the day and scored twice. Nation and Hyatt each had two hits for the Mustangs.
LAKEVIEW 8, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 0 — Gavin Patterson hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Honkers pull away for good in the first round of the 2A/1A playoffs in Klamath Falls.
“They were leading 1-0 until the fifth, then we started walking guys,” Pilot Rock coach Casey Allgood said.
The Rockets will play Toledo in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Portland Christian High School.
Pilot Rock had just three hits — singles from Tanner Corwin, Wyatt Stillman and Austin Ford.
Jace Otteson started the game for the Rockets, then gave way to Paxton Ellis in the fourth.
“Jace pitched really well,” Allgood said. “We wanted to keep his pitch count down. Paxton came on in the fourth and pitched well until the sixth. He struggled at the end of the game.”
College women’s basketball
BIG BEND 99, BLUE MOUNTAIN 72 — Madi McKrola poured in a game-high 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but the Timberwolves fell short against the visiting Vikings in NWAC East play.
Big Bend jumped out to a 25-15 lead in the first quarter and BMCC was never able to catch up.
McKeeley Tonkin added 14 points, five assists and two steals for BMCC (0-11).
Kaitlyn Callahan led the Vikings with 23 points, while Kelsey Sorenson added 21 points and 22 rebounds.
College men’s basketball
BIG BEND 106, BLUE MOUNTAIN 73 — The Vikings led by 19 points at the half and the Timberwolves were unable to keep pace the rest of the game in an NWAC East home loss.
Jacob Holling led BMCC (0-8) with 17 points and five rebounds, while Craig Mueller added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Keenan Miller led Big Bend with 23 points, while DJ Frye added 17 points and nine rebounds.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN-BIG BEND SPLIT — The Timberwolves won the second match 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 to earn the split with the Vikings in NWAC East action in Moses Lake.
In the first match, the Vikings eked out a 25-23, 22-25, 16-14 victory for their first conference win.
Statistics were not available for the matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.