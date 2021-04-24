HERMISTON — Sam Cadenas scored a goal in each half, leading Hermiston to a 3-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over Kamiakin on Saturday, April 24.
“This capped a great team performance after a grueling week of play,” Bulldogs coach Rich Harshberger said. “The boys kept their composure and saw out the week with a great win.”
Cadenas scored 5 minutes into the game, and again 5 minutes into the second half. He leads the Bulldogs (5-4) with five goals.
Miguel Moreno finished the scoring with a header off a corner kick with 8 minutes remaining in the match.
Raul Cornejo and Josh Farias split time in goal, each getting a half and finishing with two saves.
“This was a great comeback performance after a disappointing result against Richland mid-week,” Harshberger said. “The boys played with heart and got the result.”
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 12, TREASURE VALLEY 1 — The Timberwolves posted their biggest win in program history with an NWAC East road victory over the Chukars.
Oswaldo Sosa had a hat trick, Tomas Martínez, Liam Coyle and Jose Valdivia had two goals each, while Steven Rubio and Gurbaj Sidhu each had one.
BMCC leads the NWAC East with a 4-0-1 record.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5, TREASURE VALLEY 3 — The Timberwolves (3-3-0) used a solid team effort to hand the host Chukars an NWAC East loss.
The five goals is the most scored in one game in program history.
Josie Ash led the way with two goals and two assists, while Amy Sandoval, Maddie Dalke and Jessica Macias each scored one goal.
Baseball
PENDLETON 12, REDMOND 5 — The Bucks had five extra base hits and took advantage of eight walks to hand the visiting Panthers an Intermountain Conference loss.
Redmond issued four walks and hit one batter in the fourth inning. The Bucks pounced on the opportunity, scoring seven runs to take a 9-3 lead.
Payton Lambert went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Pendleton, while Easton Corey went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Blake Swanson belted a triple and drove in two runs.
Jack Lieuallen picked up the win, pitching four innings, striking out five.
The Bucks (5-1) will play at The Dalles on Tuesday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 12-12, UNION/COVE 1-3 — Blane Peal had a monster day for the TigerScots (2-1) in a Blue Mountain Conference sweep of the host Bobcats.
In the first game, Peal pitched a complete game, scattering two hits and striking out 10. He also was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Ben Hubbard added a three-run single in the fourth inning, and Levie Phillips went 2-for-4.
In the second game, Peal hit a grand slam in the third inning to give W-M a 12-1 lead. He finished 2-for-3.
Boone Blankenship went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Peyton McLouth picked up the win, striking out six and walking none.
Softball
PENDLETON 0-5, BEND 3-2 — Sauren Garton hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Bucks to a nonleague victory over the host Lava Bears and salvage the split.
Tied 2-2 after seven innings, Garton hit her home run, the Bucks tacked on two more runs, then held on for the win.
Kylie Parsons picked up the win, striking out 16 and walking one.
Parsons also had a double and had two RBIs, while Chloe Taber drove in two runs.
In the opener, Bend freshman Addisen Fisher pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out 17.
“She is amazing,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “She threw it past us all day. It was good for us to see good pitching.”
Garton threw a complete game for the Bucks, scattering six hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
Bend scored all three of its runs off a pair of home runs by sophomore Gracie Goewey.
“Bend is a good softball team, and it’s good for us to see good pitching and good hitting,” Cary said. “It will make us better all the way around.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 15-13, RIVERSIDE/ARLINGTON 0-0 — Hailey Stallings picked up a pair of wins in the circle in helping the host TigerScots to a nonleague sweep of the Pirates.
In the opener, W-M took advantage of 16 walks. Dalana Pickard went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Stallings and Luna Dennett hit doubles.
In the second game, the TigerScots took advantage of nine walks and three errors to complete the sweep.
Madi Shell hit a double and had an RBI, while Janie Helfrecht, Rhianna Carr and Pickard each drove in two runs.
The TigerScots (4-3), who have won four in a row, will play at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on May 1.
Track and field
UNION RELAYS — The Stanfield/Echo girls won just two events, but the Tigers picked up plenty of points on the day to finish second in the team standings behind La Grande.
Jayden Bertsch won the long jump for the Tigers with a leap of 15-1. Maggie Sharp won the triple jump at 27-9 1/2.
Lauren Putnam piled up the points in the throwing events, placing third in the shot put ( 25-6), fifth in the discus (76-10) and sixth in the javelin 65-4).
The Tigers also were second in the 4x100 relay (57.86), which featured Jayden Bertsch, Charlei Harwood, Maggie Sharp and Emily Hancock.
McLoughlin’s Kadey Brown won the shot put (27-7), while Madi Perkins was second in the javelin.
In the boys division, Mac-Hi’s Johnny Koklich won the 110 hurdles in a personal best of 21.26 seconds, while teammate Shaq Badillo won the shot put with a PR of 44 feet, 9 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.