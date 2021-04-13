PENDLETON — Sophomore Easton Corey blasted a solo home run and drove in three runs on the day to help Pendleton to a 10-3 Intermountain Conference victory over Hood River.
“We haven’t played a game for almost two years,” Bucks coach TJ Haguewood said. “It was good. It was difficult to get practice time as a team. Everybody did a good job executing. It was fun to watch.”
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Corey got the Bucks on the board with a two-run single. He added his home run in the third as Pendleton took a 6-3 lead.
“He had a big hit early when we were down, then led off the third with a monster blast,” Haguewood said of Corey.
Tucker Zander went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Bucks, while Blake Swanson and Ty Beers also hit doubles.
“Tucker is another guy who has been in the cages and working hard,” Haguewood said. “For a first game, and some haven’t seen a lot of pitching, it’s going to continue to come along.”
Four Pendleton pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and zero walks.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job putting pressure on them,” Haguewood said.
For Hood River, Jake Von Lubken hit a solo home run in the first inning.
RICHLAND 10-16, HERMISTON 3-1 — The Bulldogs walked nine and committed six errors in the first game of a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader against the host Bombers (3-1).
Hunter Dyer had two of Hermiston’s three hits.
In the nightcap, the Bombers scored 16 runs over the first three innings, and took advantage of eight walks and three errors.
Kenyon Coleman pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Bombers, striking out six.
Spencer Juul and Tanner McCoy each hit a double for the Bulldogs (3-3).
STANFIELD/ECHO 12, UMATILLA 6 — The Tigers rallied to score seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the host Vikings in a nonleague game.
The Vikings (0-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, and added another in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.
“We only gave up five hits and had two errors. but we walked 14 again,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said. “Two years ago at this time, we would have had double digit errors. We take away those 14 walks and we will be right in these ballgames.
For the Vikings, Tyler Garrett went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Kaden Jacobs had two doubles and an RBI, Ryan Lorence had a triple and an RBI, and Diego Bernal was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Softball
PENDLETON 12, HOOD RIVER 2 (6) — A five-run fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Ellie Samford, helped the Bucks make quick work of the Eagles in Intermountain Conference play.
“We were a little slow getting going,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “Once we got through the lineup the first time, things started to look like it should. It has been over a year since we have had a game situation. We had some rust to knock off. It just felt good to get back on the field and play ball again.”
Chloe Taber went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and four RBIs for the Bucks, while Ella Chrisman was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Starter Kylie Parsons threw three innings of no-hit ball, while Sauren Garton pitched the final three innings, scattering three hits. They combined for 10 strikeouts.
KAMIAKIN 8-15, HERMISTON 0-0 — The Braves outscored the visiting Bulldogs 23-0 over the course of two games to improve to 2-2 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 in the MCC.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 3, CHIAWANA 2 — Sam Cadenas scored in stoppage time to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Riverhawks.
“A come-from-behind victory is a big deal,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It was the tale of two halves for us. I couldn’t be more proud of my boys for taking on the challenge and not giving up.”
Hermiston took a 1-0 lead just 4 minutes into the game on a goal by Abel Varela.
The Riverhawks went out front 2-1 before the Bulldogs tied the score at 2-2 on a penalty kick by Alexis Leal.
Girls prep tennis
HERMISTON 5, PASCO 2 — The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a road win over Pasco.
Hermiston’s Addie Caplinger continued to dominate at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Dominique Garcia.
Hermiston swept the three doubles matches, getting wins from the teams of Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer, Lydia Vanderstelt and Malayna Anderson, and Zoe Pitney and Shaylee Evers.
Boys prep tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, RIVERSIDE 1 — Lebraun Albert won the No. 1 singles match for the TigerScots, then teamed with Wyatt Smith to take the No. 1 doubles match from the Pirates 8-4.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN SPLITS WITH COLUMBIA BASIN — The Timberwolves opened NWAC East play by splitting their matches with the host Hawks.
CBC won the first match 25-22, 21-25, 15-12, getting eight kills from Tamia Allen-Greggs.
Jaycee Weathermon led BMCC with seven kills and 10 digs.
In the second match, Weathermon and Amanda Brown each had 11 kills as the Timberwolves eked out a 23-25, 26-24, 15-13 victory.
Kenzie Williams handed out 21 assists for BMCC, while Malena Ratcliff had 17 digs.
Women’s college basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 77, BLUE MOUNTAIN 68 — Madi McKrola had 15 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves dropped an NWAC East home game to the Chukars.
Lillie Smith had a game-high 18 points for TVCC, which led 38-29 at the half.
Sydney Younger added 16 points and three steals for BMCC (0-2), while McKeeley Tonkin had 14 points, three steals, three assists and five rebounds.
Men’s college basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 81, BLUE MOUNTAIN 71 — Cesar Ortiz (Hermiston) made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, but the Timberwolves fell short against the visiting Chukars in NWAC East play.
Ortiz, who came off the bench, scored 16 of his points in the second half. He also had two steals.
Loggan Liddicoat added 17 points for BMCC (0-2), while Craig Mueller chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds.
TVCC’s Joseph Lupumba led all scorers with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
