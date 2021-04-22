BOARDMAN — It wasn’t pretty, but Echo/Stanfield picked up its first win of the season Thursday, April 22, beating Riverside 11-1 in five innings.
“I wouldn’t say we played too well,” Cougars coach Devin Bailey said. “We got some help from the other team, our pitching was good and our defense was solid. We didn’t hit the ball very well.”
The Cougars (1-2) have had limited practice time because of a positive COVID test within the volleyball team.
“They have high expectations for themselves,” Bailey said. “It was an ugly win and they know it.”
Starter Zoe Ramos and Zuri Reeser kept the Pirates at bay with help from the defense.
Courtney Gregerson hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning for the Cougars.
“That was the big hit of the game,” Bailey said. “The rest were a bunch of singles.”
Echo/Stanfield will play at McLoughlin on Saturday, while Riverside will be at Weston-McEwen.
Track and field
PENDLETON AT RIDGEVIEW — The Pendleton boys won four events on the day, led by Sam Jennings, who threw 185 feet, 3 inches to win the javelin.
Zaanan Bane won the triple jump with a mark of 38-6 3/4, and was third in the long jump (20-5 1/2).
Drew Reyburn cleared 5-8 to win the high jump, and the Bucks’ 4x400 relay team of Trey Boston, James Thatcher, Garrett Rimbach and Jennings crossed the finish line in 3 minutes, 46 seconds — 40 seconds ahead of second-place Crook County.
Pendleton’s Anders Oja finished second in the 100 meters, second in the 110 hurdles, and second in the 300 hurdles in a personal best 42.45 seconds.
Ridgeview won the boys team title with 88 points, followed by Pendleton (56) and Crook County (36).
On the girls side, Pendleton’s Jordyn Murphy won the 800 in a time of 2:48.62, while Kendall Bonzani topped the 300 hurdles field with a time of 52.11.
The Bucks’ 4x400 relay team of Murphy, Addison Bonzani, Kyndra Nelson and Kendall Bonzani won with a time of 4:47.56, and Jamie Gau won the high jump with a height of 4-6.
Reilly Lovercheck had an impressive day for the Bucks, finishing second in the 100 meters (13.67), and second in the 300 hurdles (53.58).
Crook County ran away with the girls team title with 70.33 points, followed by Pendleton (51.33) and Ridgeview (26.33).
DON WALKER INVITE, NYSSA — Riverside’s Hannah Payne finished second in the 100 (14.15) and 200 (30.73) to lead the Pirates.
Also for the Pirates, Julie Magana was second in the 400 (1:13.86) and 300 hurdles (56.27), while Miranda Landeros was third in the 100 hurdles (21.06).
For the Riverside boys, Diego Magana finished third in the 1,500 (4:58.04), fifth in the 400 meters (1:00.62) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (52.46).
Boys tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 2, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The host Pioneers got a win from Rafael Pereyda at No. 2 singles, and the doubles team of Rolando Castillo and Jaime Gomez topped Wyatt Smith and Isaac Wood 8-1.
The TigerScots’ lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Lebraun Albert beat Christopher Garcia 8-5.
Girls tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The TigerScots swept the singles matches, and the host Pioneers won the two doubles matches.
W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert beat Yulissa Angel 9-7 in the No. 1 singles match, while Liriam Holden topped Sara Harris 9-7 in the No. 2 match.
Emily Martinez and Daisy Alvarez won the No. 1 doubles match, while Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower won at No. 2.
College baseball
BIG BEND 12-7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2-3 — Solid pitching helped the Vikings take a pair of NWAC East games from the visiting Timberwolves.
Big Bend allowed just 11 hits and five runs over two games to improve to 3-3.
In the second game, BMCC (1-7) had a 1-0 lead through two innings, but the Vikings took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, then added runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings for a 4-1 lead.
Louis Powell had a triple and an RBI for the Timberwolves, while Loggan Davis hit a double.
In the opener, Big Bend’s Vance Alvarado and Colin Cortez combined on a three-hitter and struck out seven Timberwolves.
BMCC, which opened the game with a 2-0 lead after the first inning, got a double and an RBI from Jake Mulholland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.