ATHENA — Stanfield/Echo jumped out to an early lead and Weston-McEwen wasn’t able to keep pace as the Cougars rolled to a 14-4 Blue Mountain Conference win on Monday, May 10.
The Cougars led 2-0 after the first inning, 5-2 after two, and 13-4 through five.
Stanfield/Echo (8-4) would tack on one more run in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Zuri Reeser led the Cougars, going 4-for-5 with a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored. Reeser also picked up the win in the circle, striking out five.
Hailey Stallings went 3-for-3 for the TigerScots (8-5), while Dalana Pickard, Janie Helfrecht and Rhianne Carr drove in runs.
Prep baseball
HEPPNER/IONE 15-6, GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 13-4 — The Mustangs ran their win streak to seven games with a sweep of the host Prospectors.
Heppner (12-1) has done well with Hayden Hyatt on the mound this season, but he gave up seven runs — only one was earned — in the first two innings as Grant Union kept pace with the Mustangs.
Holding onto a 10-9 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Mustangs put four runs on the board — scoring three runs on errors and another on a passed ball — to pull away.
Jackson Lehman and Toby Nation each had two hits for Heppner, while Carson Eynetich drove in two runs.
Grant Union’s Mason Morris and Logan McCluskey combined for 17 strikeouts, but eight errors and 14 men left on base wasted their effort.
In the second game, the Mustangs rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. They added two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and pick up the win.
Cameron Proudfoot went 3-for-4 for the Mustangs, while Lehman drove in two runs and Kason Cimmiyotti hit a triple.
Boys tennis
THE DALLES 2, PENDLETON 1 — Dean Schiller picked up a win at No. 1 singles for the Bucks, defeating Paul Capek 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles, the Riverhawks swept the two matches. In the No. 1 match, Gavin Cates and Paul Kelly defeated Tyler Walker and Johann Valera-Vega 6-1, 6-0, while at No. 2, Derrick Santillan and Henry Perez topped Tyler Walker and C.J. Chapman 6-3, 6-4.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, STANFIELD 0 — The Pioneers swept the Tigers, winning both singles matches and the one doubles match.
Rafael Pereyda defeated Creed Russell 8-3 at No. 1 singles, while Jaime Gomez shut out Enrique Arellano 8-0.
In the doubles match, Rolando Castillo and Christopher Brown beat Pablo Arellano and Ricky Carillo 8-3.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 8, THE DALLES 0 — The Bucks swept the doubles, giving up just seven games to the Riverhawks.
Pendleton’s Sylvie Heriza and Clare Durant led the charge at No. 1 doubles, beating Diana Garcia and Lucy Booth 6-0, 6-1. In the No. 4 match, Larissa Chambers and Emma House topped Alexia Leos and Paulie Vega 6-1, 6-0.
In singles, Sarah House beat Addison Little 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, while Olivia Corbett beat Hannah Biehn 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1.
MCLOUGHLIN 4, STANFIELD 0 — Daisy Alvarez, Daniela Angel and Emily Martinez won singles matches for the Pioneers, while Brailyn Alexander/ and Kaylee Bower defeated Adamary Torres and Nayeli Mendez 8-1 in the lone doubles match.
College baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 11-7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-2 — Jonathan Garza pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 13, as the Hawks completed their NWAC East sweep of the host Timberwolves on Sunday, May 9.
BMCC put up runs in the third and fifth innings, but the Hawks scored all the runs they would need with two in the second and three in the third.
Emilio Davila had a double and an RBI for the Timberwolves (2-16 East), while Louis Powell hit a pair of singles.
In the opener, Alex Rodriguez and Joe Rea each drove in two runs for the Hawks (11-5 East), who also took advantage of five errors and 10 walks.
Loggan Davis, Jarrod Seibal and Hunter Sullivan all hit doubles for BMCC. Seibal drove in two of his team’s three runs.
