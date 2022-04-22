ECHO — One bad inning spelled disaster for Echo/Stanfield as it split its Special District 6 home games with Pilot Rock on Friday, April 22.
The Rockets won the opener 10-9, while the Cougars bounced back for a 15-7 victory in the second game.
“We are trying to keep pace with everyone else,” Cougars coach Saul Castro said. “We need to get a sweep here or there. The whole league is pretty tight. An error can change things up. We have one of the toughest leagues.”
In the opener, the Rockets took advantage of four errors. One of those errors netted three runs in the second inning.
“We had a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then we had a tough day chasing balls,” Castro said.
Madison Lunzmann and Paige Moffit each went 2-for-3 for the Rockets, while Natalie Lankford went 1-for-3 with a double.
For the Cougars, Rheanna Rivera went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Zuri Reeser went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
In the second game, the Cougars put their bats on the ball.
Taylor Longhorn went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Kylee Jackson was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Kate Griffin had two doubles and two RBIs.
For the Rockets, Aiva Ellis was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Kyella Picard was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
WESTON-MCEWEN 1-7, UNION 12-6 — The TigerScots scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a win in the second game to salvage a Special District 6 split with the visiting Bobcats.
Trailing 6-5 heading into the seventh, Dalana Pickard drove in two runs with a double to put W-M on top.
The TigerScots allowed just one base runner in the seventh, but they never got past first base.
Madison Shell hit a two-run home run in the third inning for W-M, while Luna Dennett and Pickard each hit a double.
Hailey Stalling pitched a complete game for the win.
“The girls really stepped up in the second game, making good adjustments to their pitcher and cleaning up their defense,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “The final at-bat for Union, with the tying run on, was a 12-pitch battle between Union’s Callie Glenn and Hailey Stallings. Stallings finally induced a Glenn grounder to the shortstop for the game-winning out.”
In the opener, the Bobcats took an early 5-0 lead, then added six runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
Glenn pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Union.
Janie Helfretch hit a double for the TigerScots.
HERMISTON 5-11, CHIAWANA 10-7 — The Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits, and Jocie Elwood drove in three runs as Hermiston salvaged a Mid-Columbia Conference split with the host Riverhawks.
Elwood hit a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning to help the Bulldogs to a 10-2 lead.
McKenna Christensen hit two doubles, while Karsyn Botefur and Shayla Stewart each had one.
In the opener, Sydney Stocker hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to pull the Bulldogs within 8-3, but the Riverhawks held on for the win.
Chiawana had six extra base hits, including a home run by Estella Zaro in the bottom of the third to help give the Riverhawks a 5-1 lead.
Track and field
It was a big day for Hermiston on the opening day of the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Senior Caden Hottman, who has signed to throw at Washington State, placed second in the hammer throw with a mark of 203 feet, 4 inches — a personal best. His best throw came on his last throw.
Jeremiah Nubbe of Rainier (WA), who has signed to throw at Texas, won the hammer with a throw of 234-6 — a new meet record.
Hottman also placed third in the shot put with a mark of 54-9 1/4, which came on his final throw. Jackson Beck of Mountain View (Idaho) won the event with a heave of 57 feet.
Hermiston sophomore Bradley Hottman placed seventh in the hammer (126-0), while senior Ryker McDonald was eighth in the shot put with a throw of 45-11 1/4.
On the track, Jaysen Rodriguez placed third in the freshman 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 4.90 seconds. Owen Powell of Mercer Island (WA) won the race in a time of 8:59.71.
In the girls meet, Hermiston senior Bailey Young (Eastern Washington) finished fourth in the discus with a PR of 121-6, which came on her third throw. Kyeese Hollands of Central Catholic won with a mark of 143-4.
Young also finished fourth in the hammer throw with a distance of 116-3, which came on her second throw. She fouled her other three throws. Ariel Ammentorp of Union won the hammer with a throw of 153-7.
Prep soccer
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 2 (OT) — Junior Faber Ortiz scored both goals for the Bulldogs, one in each half, but the Bombers scored in overtime to escape with a Mid-Columbia Conference victory at Kennison Field.
Richland scored off of three set plays off of fouls.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 17, KAMIAKIN 1 — Carson Bradshaw scored five goals, and the Bulldogs held the Braves to just three shots on goal in their home win over Kamiakin.
Vinny Trevino added four goals, Nick Purswell and Frankie Trevino each had two goals, and Francisco Atilano, Joe Filippi, Kellen Young and Preston South each had one goal.
Goalkeeper Jasper Hardy finished with two saves.
Prep tennis
PENDLETON GIRLS 6, CROOK COUNTY 2 — The Bucks swept the singles and split the doubles in an Intermountain Conference road win over the Cowboys.
Olivia Corbett won the top singles match 7-5, 6-4 her Meredith Cooper, while Lucy Oyama beat Haven Housley 6-2, 6-2.
Taybree Walker and Abby Foust cruised to victory in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches.
In doubles, Keri Kunz and Emma Coleman won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-3, while Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
Baseball
IRRIGON 1-6, JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE 2-4 — The Knights took an early lead, then held off the Eagles down the stretch to win the second game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader to earn the split.
The Knights were limited to three hits, but took advantage of five Enterprise errors.
Spencer Stewart went 2-for-3 for Irrigon, while Zane Acoch hit a double and drove in two runs.
In the opener, the Eagles broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning as they scored a run on a ground out to take the lead.
Boyd Davis pitched a complete game for the Knights, throwing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Davis helped himself at the plate with a double.
HERMISTON 1-0, HANFORD 2-13 — A Tyler West single to center field scored JR Starr to give the Bulldogs a lead and eventual win in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the host Falcons.
Chase Elliott and Starr hit doubles for the Bulldogs, while Tanner McKoy and Aiden West combined on a four-hitter with four strikeouts.
In the second game, Hanford’s Trevor Kaiser pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out five.
Elliott and McKoy hit singles for the Bulldogs.
Hudson Shupe went 4-for-4 for the Falcons, with two doubles and three RBIs. Tyson Parish also drove in three runs, while Gannon Mosley hit a triple and drove in two runs.
