Mid-Columbia Conference District Wrestling Tournament

Boys team scores — Chiawana 302.5, Hermiston 236.5, Southridge 174, Richland 164, Hanford 151.5, Kamiakin 124.5, Pasco 118.5, Kennewick 104.5, Walla Walla 48.

Boys championship matches

106 — Gabriel Mackely (R) p. Logan Gould (Han), 1:44. 113 — Aiden Favorite (Her) p. Por Htoo (C), 2:33. 120 — Ler Pweh Htoo (Ken) d. Isaiah Medina (C), 5-4. 126 — Victor Godinez (P) d. Adrian Delgado (Her), 5-3 (OT). 132 — Jesse Romero (C) p. Daniel Garza (Her), 4:51. 138 — Lance Stover (C) d. Hunter Dyer (Her), 10-4. 145 — Caden Wilson (Han) d. Evan Sauceda (C), 3-2. 152 — Aiden Villareal (C) md. Ryan Plumb (Kam), 14-4. 160 — Lleyton Hoover (R) d. Ben Larson (Her), 9-6. 170 — Devyn Hernandez (C) d. Cooper Smith (R), 8-6. 182 — Darion Johnson (C) tf. Jaxson Gribskov (Her), 15-0. 195 — Gilbert Marquez (Kam) p. Lucas Martin (S), 1:48. 220 — Sam Cadenas (Her) p. Jakobie Reynolds (Han), 2:42. 285 — Chayc Ottum (Ken) d. Jaxin McCallum, 3-1 (OT).

Girls championship matches

100 — Natalia Tovar (P) p. Madisyn Brown (Han), :59. 105 — Alexia Fabian (C) d. Cecilia Hobbs (Ken), 11-5. 110 — Mariah Hinojosa (C) p. Sierra Gonzales (C), 1:24. 115 — Edna Fuentes (R), p. Evelyn Barrera (C), :08. 120 — Kylie Kemp (WW) p. Joally Ortiz (Kam), 4:40. 125 — Mattie Stayrook (S) p. Leah Nastri (C), 2:50. 130 — Alanna Haney (C) tf. Vanessa Robles (Ken), 21-6. 135 — Mirina Enderlin (Han) tf. Nevaeh Vogtman (Ken), 16-0. 140 — Madison Ortega (Ken) p. Maria Gardner (Han), 3:32. 145 — Sara Correa Cambindo (Ken) p. Lana Lilley (Han), 1:32. 155 — Lindsey Rojas (Ken) p. Natalie Atilano (Her), 1:47. 170 — Aubreyanna Asselin (Ken) p. Selena Reyna (Han), 3:00. 190 — Ayanna Asselin (Ken) p. Eseta Sepeni (Her), 3:40. 235 — Taylor Bookwalter (R) p. Erika Tovar (P), 2:44.