MISSION — Dakota Sams scored a game-high 24 points, and Nixyaawii finished the regular season with a perfect home record (6-0) after handing 4A McLoughlin a 63-44 nonleague loss on Wednesday, June 16.
Sams scored the first 13 points for the Golden Eagles (11-1), who jumped out to a 20-12 lead over the Pioneers after the first quarter.
Tyasin Burns tossed in six of his 12 points in the second quarter as Nixyaawii took a 35-18 lead at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Ruger Deming scored nine of his 13 points as Nixyaawii stretched its lead to 53-30.
Sams also had 13 rebounds and five assists, while Deming added eight rebounds and Greyson Sams eight assists and five rebounds.
Isaac Earls led the Pioneers (6-2) with 14 points, while Hector Castillo added 13.
With the win over Mac-Hi, the Golden Eagles beat three of the four 4A Greater Oregon League teams. They did not play Ontario.
Nixyaawii will begin the 1A state playoffs on Monday, June 21. The bracket will be set this weekend.
WALLA WALLA 73, HERMISTON 45 — The Blue Devils picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Wa-Hi used a strong first half to take a 37-22 lead at the break, then shut the door with a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter.
No other details were available.
UMATILLA 63, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — Ulises Armenta had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Vikings past the TigerScots.
Umatilla held W-M to just three points in the first quarter, and led 29-7 at the half.
Lynkin McLeod added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings, while Chris Self chipped in nine points and six assists.
Kyren Miller and Aiden Wolf each had six points for the TigerScots.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 49, WALLA WALLA 44 — A big first quarter, and solid defense, helped the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Blue Devils.
Hermiston opened the game with a 19-12 run in the first quarter, and led 29-21 at the half. Walla Walla outscored the Bulldogs 23-20 in the second half, but fell short in the end.
Bailey Young led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Katelyn Heideman added 12 and Jayden Ray 11.
Lauryn Bergevin led the Blue Devils with a game-high 24 points — 14 of which came in the first half.
IRRIGON 20, UMATILLA 19 — The Knights held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter, and held them to one point in the fourth quarter for a nonleague home win.
Irrigon led 4-0 after the first quarter and 11-8 at the half, but Umatilla went on a 10-2 run in the third to take an 18-13 lead with one quarter to play.
Jolyne Harrison scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Knights to the win.
Devina Monreal and Jara Montez each had six points for Umatilla.
MCLOUGHLIN 43, NIXYAAWII 40 — Trailing 22-14 at the half, the Pioneers put together a 29-18 run in the second half to escape with a nonleague road win over the Golden Eagles.
Nixyaawii held a slim 30-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but four Mac-Hi players scored four points each in the final quarter to pull out the win.
Emma Leber led the Pioneers with 12 points, while Daniela Angel added 10.
Sophie Bronson and Mackenzie Kiona each scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles.
Wrestling
Hermiston crowned two champions and finished second in the team standings at the Mid-Columbia Conference district tournament at Richland High School.
“They have been wrestling hard and improving each time they get to compete,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We still have some work to do.”
Chiawana won the team title with 302.5 points, while Hermiston followed with 236.5. Southridge was third with 174.
Sophomore Aiden Favorite won the 113-pound title for the Bulldogs, while junior Sam Cadenas won the 220-pound weight class.
“Sam is attacking a lot, getting pins and getting bonus points for his team,” Larson said. “He’s been doing great. Aiden hustled. He deserves everything he gets. He works hard.”
Favorite pinned his first opponent, Ashton Kelly of Southridge, in 14 seconds. He then pinned his own teammate, Aiden Seewer in 2:53 to reach the finals.
In the championship match, Favorite pinned Por Htoo of Chiawana in 2:33.
Cadenas got a bye in the first round, then pinned Guillermo Alfaro of Hanford in 1:03. In the semifinals, he pinned Pasco’s Eduardo Aguilar in 4:23. In the title bout, he pinned Jakobie Reynolds of Hanford in 2:24. Cadenas led 6-0 before pinning Reynolds.
Placing second for Hermiston were Adrian Delgado (126), Daniel Garza (132), Hunter Dyer (138), Ben Larson (160) and Jaxson Gribskov (182).
“Ben has been improving,” Larson said. “He was able to get a win back from Judah Bishop (of Kamiakin), who pinned him in our first duel. Dyer scraps. He has (Lance) Stover in his weight class. He has his hands full.”
Also placing in the top four for the Bulldogs were Seewer (4th, 113), Gavin Doherty (4th, 120) and Trevor Kirkpatrick (4th, 138).
Chiawana got titles from Jesse Romero (132), Stover (138), Aidan Villareal (152), Devyn Hernandez (170) and Darion Johnson (182).
For the Hermiston girls, Natalie Atilano was second at 155 pounds, Eseta Sepeni was second at 190, Fatima Frasser was third at 105, Elena Flores was fourth at 130, Lorena Guardado was fourth at 135, and Laura Meyers was fourth at 170.
The Bulldogs will compete in the state tournament Saturday in Centralia, Washington, put on by the Washington State Wrestling Association. There is no qualifier for the event, which will encompass all classifications.
The first 700 participants will get to compete. The Bulldogs will take 19 wrestlers.
