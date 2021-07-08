PENDLETON — The Pepsi Diamondjaxx pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of nine La Grande errors to come away with a 22-10 victory in the first game of their doubleheader Wednesday, July 7.
Pepsi jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, and led 11-5 after three. In the fourth, the Diamondjaxx hung 11 runs on the board for a comfortable 22-8 lead.
Taylor McGill, Owen Clark, Kasen Heinrich and Hayden Dodge all had two hits and two RBIs for Pepsi. Heinrich and Sean Roggiero each hit doubles.
In the nightcap, the Diamondjaxx took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but La Grande got its bats going, scoring three in the second, two in the third and four in the seventh to pull away.
Heinrich went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Diamondjaxx, while Clark went 2-for-4 and Nolan Enright hit a double.
The La Grande pitching staff struck out 13 and walked just two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.