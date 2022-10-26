ECHO — A strong service game and tenacious defense helped Echo to a 25-22, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Crosshill Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the first round of the 1A state volleyball tournament.
“They were tight in the first set,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “I chewed them a little bit and made adjustments. When they get out of their heads they are hard to stop. They tend to overthink things.”
The Cougars (15-8) will play at No. 2 Crane on Saturday in the second round. The winner will advance to the final eight Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
“We have played them twice, and they were close matches,” Thew said. “The girls are looking for redemption.”
The Eagles, who started four freshmen on Wednesday, finished their season 14-7.
“We didn’t show our best today,” said Eagles coach Julie Bennett, whose team was making its first state appearance in three years. “We have played competitively throughout the season and I’m super proud of them for getting the experience to play at the state level.”
The Cougars looked to take control of the first set, cruising to a 6-3 behind the serving of Lily Wallis. But every time Echo thought it was gaining an advantage, unforced errors — 10 in the set — would allow the Eagles to climb back in the game.
Crosshill Christian forged ties of 12-12, 13-14 and 19-19 before Nevaeh Thew served Echo to a 23-19 lead.
Back-to-back blocks by Ryland Minnick cut the lead to 23-21, but an illegal hit on the part of the Eagles put Echo’s Jackie Bartoschek at the service for set point.
Bartoschek’s serve sailed out of play, but Wallis saved the set with a kill on the ensuing Crossbill Christian serve.
Echo jumped out to a big lead in the second set, leading 14-6 before the Eagle made a mini run to pull within 15-10.
With the Cougars leading 16-10, Wallis served the last nine points of the set, including three aces, to close out the set.
In the third, Echo had a slim 9-7 lead before Morgan Hendrix went to the service line and reeled off nine consecutive points for an 18-7 lead. She had four aces in the run.
JoLee Palmateer served the last two points of the match for the Eagles, including an ace on match point.
“Confidence is the only thing that holds them back,” coach Thew said. “I have confidence they can beat any team in the state, they just need to believe it.”
Nevaeh Thew led the Cougars with nine kills, while Wallis had five kills and seven aces, Bartoschek four kills and one blocks, Hendrix eight digs, four aces and one block, and Palmateer 10 digs.
For the Eagles, Ellie Bartel finished with four kills and 13 digs, Minnick had three blocks and 10 digs, and Sierra Poush had three aces.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 2 — Trailing by two sets, the Cardinals rallied to win sets three and four before falling 25-16, 25-17, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11 on the road to the Tigers in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
“Down the first two sets, the girls never gave up,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We came back and won the next two sets and just couldn’t finish it in the fifth.”
Calli Troutman led the Cardinals (19-6) with 16 kills and nine blocks, while Sunem Calvillo had six kills and four blocks, and Madison Orem 26 assists.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Eynetich said. “They it all on the court, Their positive attitude and energy really showed. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, TREASURE VALLEY 1 — Ily Perez scored in the first as the Timberwolves played to a draw with the visiting Chukars in NWAC East action.
TVCC’s goal was an own goal by BMCC at 59:12 of the second half.
The Timberwolves (5-3-4) earned the East’s third seed to the NWAC playoffs.
BMCC will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 against SW Oregon, the No. 2 seed from the South. The venue and time have not been announced.
