HERMISTON — Jayden Ray didn’t show much rust in Hermiston's season opener against Hanford on Wednesday, May 12.
Ray scored 24 points and had nine rebounds, but the Bulldogs fell 55-53 to the Falcons in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“Jayden had an amazing game,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “Her defense was amazing. She had an all-round great game.”
The teams were tied at 29 at the half, and Hermiston led 38-35 in the middle of the third quarter. The Bulldogs trailed 41-40 heading into the final quarter.
“A lot of our varsity starters have only had three or four practices,” Moss said. “We had a lot of little mental lapses. We didn’t execute like we should have. The effort was there, I never have to worry about that.”
Bailey Young added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who also got six points each from Katelyn Heideman and Morgan Brown.
“This won’t set the tone for the season by any means,” Moss said. “I made some major errors on the coaching end. We are knocking the rust off and trying to get better.”
Ilianna Moran led the Falcons with 16 points, while Lynnea Moran added 14.
The Bulldogs will play at Kamiakin on Thursday.
Boys basketball
HANFORD 77, HERMISTON 38 — Hudson Shupe poured in 28 points as the host Falcons cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the season for both teams.
“He can shoot the ball,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “He had five 3s, and he’s bigger and more physical than last year. He is a good player.”
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, managing just three points in the first quarter to trail 14-3.
Hermiston played right with Hanford in the second quarter, scoring 18 points to trail 34-21 at the half.
“We just got off to a rough start,” Preuninger said. “The second quarter was positive. None of these guys have much varsity experience. It will take some games to get used to the varsity speed.”
Kiki Carrillo led the Bulldogs with seven points while Ben Wicks and Hector Ramirez each had six.
“Obviously, we have some work to do and a long way to go,” Preuninger said. “We are outmanned size wise, but you can be successful without any big guys, but you have to shoot the ball better than we did tonight.”
The Bulldogs will host Kamiakin on Thursday.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 6, TREASURE VALLEY 4 — Briseida Carlon scored three goals, and Josie Ash added two as the Timberwolves handed the visiting Chukars an NWAC East loss.
BMCC (4-3) led 3-0 at the half, but TVCC came back after the break to score two goals to make it 3-2.
The Chukars (0-5-1) tied the score at 4-4 with a goal by Trasie Hogin with 14 minutes left in regulation, but BMCC countered with goals by Carlon and McKell Wilson for the win.
Kylie Baker was in goal for the Timberwolves and finished with 19 saves.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 9, TREASURE VALLEY 0 — Sergio Varela scored three goals in the first 30 minutes of the game as the Timberwolves scored early and often in an NWAC East win over the visiting Chukars.
BMCC, which leads the NWAC East with a 5-0-2 record, scored six goals in the second half, one each by Jesus Lopez, Juan Muniz, Thomas Martinez, Sebastian Szweda Mit, Francisco Funes and Erick Rivera Gomez.
BMCC goalie Andrew Wolotira had one save in the shutout.
