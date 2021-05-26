HEPPNER — Heppner improved to 4-0 on the season with a 51-30 Blue Mountain Conference victory over Grant Union on Wednesday, May 26.
“They were pretty good, we just kept the pressure on them and never let up,” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “We created some turnovers and that led to easy buckets for us.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 28-16 lead at the half, and outscored the Prospectors 23-14 in the second half.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with 23 points, while Madison Ashbeck added nine and ZaBrena Masterson seven.
“We’ve only had one practice where we had everyone there, but we are a pretty experienced group,” Coach Wilson said.
Paige Gerry led Grant Union with 10 points, while Lauryn Pettyjohn chipped in eight.
UNION 46, NIXYAAWII 38 — The host Bobcats rolled to a 27-16 lead at the half, then held off a rally by the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter to hand Nixyaawii its first loss.
Sophie Bronson led the Golden Eagles (2-1) with 19 points — including 10 in the first half.
Union’s Callie Glenn had 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 64, GRANT UNION 44 — The Mustangs turned a 31-28 lead at the half into a 20-point win over the visiting Prospectors in Blue Mountain Conference action.
“We were really active defensively tonight and I am very pleased with their effort,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said.
Jayden Wilson led the way for Heppner (3-1) with 14 points and three rebounds, while Joe Sherman added 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Kason Cimmiyotti chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, while Jackson Lehman had 10 points and three steals.
Jordan Hall paced Grant Union with 15 points, while Devon Stokes added nine points — all from 3-pointers.
NIXYAAWII 65, POWDER VALLEY 25 — Dakota Sams scored 22 points, and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark, to lead the Golden Eagles to an Old Oregon League win over the Badgers.
Nixyaawii (3-0) led 37-13 at the half, and held Powder Valley scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We had a good defensive effort,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “We have been working a lot on defense.”
Sams, who now has 1,002 points, also had 14 rebounds and five assists. Tyasin Burns added 13 points and eight assists, Greyson Sams chipped in 10 points, and Ruger Deming hauled down 11 rebounds and scored eight points.
