The Heppner girls golf team won a district title for the sixth year in a row Tuesday, recording a two-day total of 753 at Pendleton Country Club.

“We have had a pretty good run lately,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said.

Nicole Propheter led the Mustangs with a 169, followed by Sasha Keown, who was fourth overall with a 183, Claire Grieb, who was fifth with a 197, and Caitlyn Scrivner (204).

Tori Suto of Wallowa was the medalist with a 155.

The Heppner, La Grande (805) and Baker (949) teams advance to the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.

In the boys division, Heppner won the District 3 title for the ninth time in 10 years, led by junior Kellen Grant with a two-day 161 for medalist honors. It is Grant’s first district title.

The Mustangs won the team title with a 687 — 78 strokes better than second-place Burns (765). Enterprise was third (823). All three teams advance to state. Heppner’s Reno Ferguson (169) finished third overall, Logan Burright (177) was fifth and Cason Mitchell (180) sixth.

Kolton Kurata of Vale, who shot a 177, will advance to state as an individual player.

The boys 3A/2A/1A state tournament will be Monday and Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell.

NWAC baseball

SPOKANE 10-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-2 — In the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s opener at Blue Mountain, Alex Salsman hit a two-RBI single, but their Spokane visitors had already scored seven runs. The Timberwolves never recovered.

The Sasquatches sent three pitchers to the mound in game one. Nick Merkel allowed four runs and tallied five strikeouts across the first six innings.

Although the Timberwolves cycled through four pitchers, they only collected two strikeouts for the game. Nate Smith pitched for three innings, and gave up seven runs.

Carsten Manderbach scored in the bottom of the first to give Blue Mountain a 1-0 lead in game two, but the Sasquatches rallied with four runs in the top of the third, bolstered by Mitch Dean’s two-run homer.

Dean finished the game with a 3-for-4 hitting performance that scored two runs and two RBIs. McKabe Cottrell struck out six Timberwolves and gave up just two runs across eight innings on Spokane’s hill.

Billy Copenhaver was 2-for-2 for Blue Mountain, and drove in a runner to lead Blue Mountain’s offense. Tony Flores scored the Timberwolves’ second and final run of the game.

Spokane remains the top-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region. Blue Mountain sits at No. 6, and will travel to Wenatchee Valley for another doubleheader on Saturday.

Prep baseball

GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 12, HEPPNER/IONE 2 (5) — The hosting Prospectors ran in four in the second inning Tuesday, creating a deficit that the Mustangs couldn’t come back from.

Logan McChusky and Warner Robertson drove in runs in the second inning to bury Heppner. Hayden Hyatt spent two innings pitching for the Mustangs, and gave up seven runs on five hits, striking out one; the only strikeout a Heppner pitcher would throw for the game.

Next up, Heppner/Ione (3-12, 2-8 BMC) travel to Union on Saturday for a BMC doubleheader.