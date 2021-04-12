PILOT ROCK — Heppner broke open a 2-1 game with three runs in the fourth inning en route to a 6-4 nonleague win Monday, April 12, over Pilot Rock.
“We outplayed them, we just had one bad inning,” Rockets coach Casey Allgood said. “We We definitely have a lot to work on. It could have been better had we had more than one hour of practice on Friday. We didn’t even have signs.”
Jace Otteson pitched five innings for the Rockets, striking out eight and walking five and hitting four Heppner batters.
Mike Jaca and Toby Nation each had a double for the Mustangs. Starter Hayden Hyatt threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out five and walking three.
“We put the ball in play, but we didn’t hit him very hard,” Allgood said of Hyatt.”
RIVERSIDE 8, UMATILLA 7 — The host Pirates scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a throwing error to slip past the Vikings.
“We jumped out to a lead right off the bat,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said. “We scored four in the top of the first, and they scored two in the bottom. We mirrored each other the next six innings.”
Then things took a turn for the worse for Umatilla.
“In the seventh, we were up 7-5 and they were able to get three runs,” Garrett said. “We walked too many guys today.”
The Vikings gave up 13 walks and committed two crucial errors in the seventh inning.
“We left 10 on base and we struck out 14 times,” Garrett said, “but it was great to be out there after everything was taken from us last year.”
For the Vikings, James Wilson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Kaden Jacons went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ryan Lorence drove in a run.
For the Pirates, Tyler Schneider, Cooper Szasz, Will Keefer, Lucas Szasz all had singles.
“It was definitely the first game of the year,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said.
Prep golf
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE MATCH — Hermiston’s Madi McClannahan shot a 94 to place 13th at the weekly MCC match at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Southridge’s Angela Park took medalist honors with a 71 in leading the Suns to the team title with a 324.
Joining McClannahan in the scoring column were Jocilyn Morrison (109), Leah Engelbrecht (117) and Tresa Handforth (125).
In the boys division, Hermiston’s Cody Adams led the way with a 99.
“Cody has played consistent and continues to get better,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “Very happy with him today.”
Joining Adams on the course were Christian Oliver (116), Jadyn Davis (120), Brycen Jones (127) and Cameron Jones (130).
Kamiakin's Clayton German and Richland's Evan Johnson shared medalist honors with a 74. Richland won the team title with a 310.
College baseball
SPOKANE 11-12, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-2 — The Timberwolves’ bullpen wasted a solid start by Connor Ford in dropping the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader Sunday, April 11, to the host Sasquatch.
Ford allowed one run on one hit through four innings, and struck out seven. The bullpen allowed 10 runs on 10 hits over the next four innings.
Loggan Davis had one of four BMCC hits, and drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Spokane jumped out to an 11-1 lead after three innings and never led the Timberwolves back in the game.
Ben Barbee had two of BMCC’s four hits, including a double.
Four Spokane pitchers combined on a four-hitter, striking out 13. Starter Andy Evans had seven strikeouts over four innings of work.
Volleyball
Weston-McEwen finished third at the 1A/2A culminating tournament held in North Powder on Friday, April 9.
The TigerScots beat Echo 23-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 15-12 in the quarterfinals, then dropped a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 semifinal match to Union.
In the third/fifth-place match, W-M rallied for a 25-14, 15-25, 21-25, 25-17, 16-14 victory over Joseph.
“We played hard all day and I was particularly proud of how we finished sets against teams,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Great focus at critical times led to the wins. Several big comebacks were only possible by multiple players making big plays in long rallies. I was very proud to see different players stepping up and making plays at the big moments.”
Senior Jesse Manning had an outstanding day for the TigerScots with 59 kills, 46 digs and seven ace serves in three matches.
“Jesse has been playing great all season, but really stepped it up,” White said. “She was dominant all day and led her team with great energy, emotion and tremendous all-around play.”
Charli King added 114 assists and 23 digs for W-M, while Carrie Hazon had 55 digs, Lily Lindsey 23 digs and 19 kills, Genna Robinson 22 kills and four blocks, and Kelsey Stewart 18 kills.
The TigerScots finished their season 10-5.
