HERMISTON —Tyson Caufield scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half to lead Hanford to a 69-58 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Hermiston on Wednesday, June 2.
“It was a competitive game,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “The kids played hard. We did a couple of different things and had fun.”
Hermiston got off to a slow start, trailing 10-0 at one point in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied to score 15 points to pull within 21-15.
The Falcons (4-5) led 41-37 at the half as Hudson Shupe scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
Freshman Grant Olsen scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs keep pace with the Falcons.
A 12-8 run by Hanford in the third quarter gave the Falcons a little bit more breathing room.
“Grant did a really good job offensively,” Preuninger said. “We try to run everything through him. If he makes good decisions, things go well for us.”
Garrett Hendon added 12 points for Hermiston (1-8), while Kiki Carrillo added 10.
“Defensively, Tyler Lin worked his butt off,” Preuninger said. “Ben Wicks played super hard, and Kiki finally hit a couple of 3s, which was nice.”
UMATILLA 43, RIVERSIDE 40 — The Vikings used a 15-6 run in the third quarter to pull away from the visiting Pirates and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Chris Self led the Vikings with 11 points and four assists, while Oscar Campos added nine points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and Ulises Armenta chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds.
Juan Reyna had 15 points — including four 3-pointers — to lead the Pirates.
NIXYAAWII 77, UNION 33 — Tyasin Burns scored 26 of his 29 points in the first three quarters to lead the Golden Eagles to a home victory over the Bobcats.
“The first quarter was a decent, close game,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “Then we switched it up, started pressing them, and they scored 10 points in the next two quarters. We only gave up 20 points in three quarters. We played phenomenal defense.”
Dakota Sams added 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while Ruger Deming had a season-high 13 points and eight rebounds.
Keegan Glenn led the Bobcats with 12 points.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 75, HANFORD 68 (2OT) — Jayden Ray scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Falcons.
Tied at 58 at the end of regulation, Hermiston outscored Hanford 17-10 in the extras sessions to eke out the win.
“It was exciting stuff,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “I’m very proud of them. They buckled down and got it done.”
Kaylee Young added 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-4) before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Katelyn Heideman added 13 points — 10 in the first half.
Freshman Halee Mercer and junior Bailey Young each added 10 points, while Young also had 12 rebounds.
“Bailey cleaned up on rebounds tonight,” Moss said. “It took everybody tonight. Jayden took over offensively, but she couldn’t have done it without everyone on the court.”
Livvy Harter had 15 points to lead Hanford (4-5), while Iliana Moran added 13.
UMATILLA 33, RIVERSIDE 24 — Taylor Durfey had a game-high 12 points to lead the Vikings to a home win over the Pirates.
Umatilla led 4-3 at the end of the first, and 12-10 at the half. A 13-5 fourth quarter sealed the win for the Vikings.
Jaylene Altamirano had eight points to lead Riverside.
Wrestling
Pendleton picked up a pair of road wins, beating Sisters 72-0 and Ridgeview 42-37.
The Bucks picked up eight forfeits against the Outlaws, and saw Grant Clark (152), Collin Primus (160), Isaac Urbina (220) and Jacob Griffin (285) win by fall. Jack Lieuallen posted a 12-7 decision at 145.
Against the Ravens, Clark, Primus, Dawson Tremper (106) and Patrick Simpson (195) pinned their opponents, and the Bucks picked up 18 points off of three forfeits.
Pendleton will host Banks, Irrigon, La Grande and Riverside at noon Friday.
Men’s college basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY 101, BLUE MOUNTAIN 83 — The Timberwolves blew a 49-44 lead at the half, and dropped an NWAC East home game to the Yaks.
Yakima went on a 57-34 tear in the second half to rally for the win, led by MarJon Beauchamp’s 38 points and 10 rebounds.
Loggan Liddicoat led BMCC with 26 points, while Jacob Holling chipped in 13 and Craig Mueller 12.
