HERMISTON — Hermiston kept pace with Richland in the first quarter, trailing just 17-12, but a 23-6 run in the second quarter gave the Bombers the fuel they needed to finish off the Bulldogs for an 80-34 Mid-Columbia Conference win on Saturday, June 5.
The Bulldogs (1-10) were led by Grant Olsen and Riley Clark, who had eight points each. Ayden Garay chipped in seven points.
The Bombers, who improved to 8-3 on the season, got 19 points from Kaden Bradshaw, and 18 from Josh Woodard, who scored all but three of his points in the first half.
Hermiston will host Kennewick on Thursday, June 10.
ECHO 67, ENTERPRISE 50 — Dax Davis and Javon Curiel each scored 20 points to lead the Cougars (2-4) to a nonleague home win over the Outlaws.
Girls basketball
RICHLAND 58, HERMISTON 48 — The Bulldogs held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter — thanks to six points by Jayden Ray — but the Bombers took off in the second and third quarters to post a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Richland led 50-32 after three quarters, but Hermiston got back in the thick of things with a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Ray and Kaylee Young each had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-6), while Katelyn Heideman added eight.
Jayda Clark led the Bombers with a game-high 23 points, while Kylee Fox added 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.