HERMISTON — Pasco outscored Hermiston 17-12 in the fourth quarter to escape the Dawg Pound with a 57-51 Mid-Columbia Conference win on Friday, May 30.
“It was disappointing,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “I think we were up seven in the fourth quarter, then they hit like four 3-pointers. They caught fire and took the lead from us.”
Hermiston led 18-16 after the quarter, but trailed 33-27 at the half. A 12-7 third quarter brought the Bulldogs within 40-39 with one quarter to play.
“We had like 16 turnovers for the game,” Preuninger said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball. That was a big game for us. If we would have won that, we would have made that end of the season tournament.”
Grant Olson led Hermiston with 13 points, while Ben Wicks added 10 and Riley Clark eight.
Jordan Soto had a game-high 19 points for Pasco, while Silverio Gonzalez chipped in 11 and Carlos Del Campo 10.
STANFIELD 52, IRRIGON 30 — Josue Hernandez poured in 18 points to lead the Tigers to a road win over the Knights.
Stanfield led 38-15 at the half, limiting Irrigon to four points in the second quarter.
Pablo Arellano added 10 points for Stanfield, while Frank Chapa led the Knights with 13 points.
Girls basketball
PASCO 43, HERMISTON 33 — Pasco outscored Hermiston 25-23 in the second half to rally for a Mid-Columbia Conference home win and break the Bulldogs’ four-game win streak.
Pasco (7-1) led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Hermiston (4-4) came back to take a 20-18 lead at the half.
Hermiston’s Katelyn Heideman led all scorers with 17 points — including five 3-pointers. Jayden Ray added eight points — all in the first half.
Mya Groce led Pasco with 15 points.
STANFIELD 34, IRRIGON 15 — The Tigers held the host Knights scoreless in the first quarter en route to a nonleague road win.
Irrigon trailed just 12-7 at the half, but the Tigers went on a 22-8 run in the second half to pull away.
Maggie Sharp led Stanfield with 10 points, while Alexis Shelby added eight.
Alyssa Luna led the Knights with four points.
RIVERSIDE 33, WESTON-MCEWEN 24 — The Pirates took advantage of 36 turnovers to hand the host TigerScots a nonleague loss.
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates with eight points, while Jaylene Altamirano and Cinthya Diaz each added seven points.
W-M’s Bailey Munck led the TigerScots with a game-high 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Jayden Sparks added five points and two blocks.
College women’s basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY 71, BLUE MOUNTAIN — Callie Delp had 23 points, and Carla Cardenas chipped in 22 as the Yaks posted an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC (0-15) outscored TVCC 30-26 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to offset the Yaks’ 45-29 lead at the half.
Madi McKrola led BMCC with 23 points and three steals, while Sydney Younger added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
