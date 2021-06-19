HERMISTON — Seniors Jayden Ray and Kaylee Young finished their high school careers with a bang on Saturday, June 19, beating Southridge 65-28 in a Mid-Columbia Conference playoff game.
Ray finished with 14 points, while Young chipped in 11 — nine of which came in the Bulldogs’ 21-10 first-quarter run.
Hermiston took a 34-15 lead at the half, then secured the win with an 18-3 run in the fourth quarter.
All nine of the Bulldogs’ players scored, with Morgan Brown adding eight, and Katelyn Heideman, Alexis Ackerman and Dri Coleman seven points each.
Southridge was led by Henley Heward with six points, while Madison Brooks added five.
Wrestling
WSWA SUPER STATE — Hermiston had one wrestler finish the day in a placing match at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia, Washington.
Hermiston’s Hunter Dyer lost a 3-2 decision to Hudson Garcia of Victory Wrestling-Central WA in the 132-pound third-place match.
Dyer made it to the semifinals with a pin and decisions of 7-2 and 12-5 before Smokey McClure of Team Washington sent him to the consolation bracket.
Dyer pinned Gil Mossburg of Ascend Wrestling Academy in 1:04 to reach the third/fourth match.
The Bulldogs finished 24th in the team standings with 79 points.
Ascend Wrestling Academy won the team title with 297.5 points, while Mid-Columbia Conference champion Chiawana was fourth with 206 points. The tournament featured schools of all classifications.
Aiden Favorite (113) lost in the second round, then rallied to win a consolation match before being put out of the competition.
At 120, Gavin Doherty made it to the quarterfinals before getting pinned by Jordan Tobias of Chiawana. He lost his first consolation match to end his stay.
Also at 120, Zayne Helfer lost his first match, but won his first consolation match with a 9-2 victory over Pablo Nicacio of Kamiakin. He lost his next match by a 9-4 decision.
Adrian Delgado (126) lost his first match of the day, but came back to win three consolation matches before being put out of action by Saw Thee of Team Washington 5-0.
Daniel Garza (126) made it to the quarterfinals before being sent to the consolation round after getting pinned by Keaton Mayernik of Team Scorpion in 3:51. Garza then lost a 5-1 match to Delgado to end his day.
Freshman Ben Larson (160) advanced to the quarterfinals via a pair of pins. Dylan Straley of Inland Northwest Wrestling Training Center beat Larson 9-2 in the quarters. Larson would lose his first consolation match to end his day.
At 182, Jaxson Gribskov won his first match 10-1, then lost by fall in the second round. He then won two consolation matches by decisions of 9-2 and 5-3 before Colt Pederson of Blaine knocked him out of the tournament with an 8-2 decision.
Junior Sam Cadenas (220) made it to the quarterfinals with a pin of Sloan Tumaua of Forks, then lost an 8-6 match to Levi Kovacs of the Bear Claw Wrestling Club. In the consolation bracket, Cadenas won his first match by fall before getting pinned by Levi Harms of the South West Washington Wrestling Club.
Trevor Kirkpatrick (138) and Jesse Vassey (220) both went 0-2 on the day for the Bulldogs.
OSAA 5A SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 — Dawson Tremper won a title at 106 pounds, and Pendleton had three men place second at the Intermountain Conference district tournament at Redmond High School.
Tremper pinned Jackson Wainwright from Crook County in 46 seconds in the title match.
Tremper had byes until the semifinals, where he pinned Braden Overbay of Ridgeview in 1:30.
The Bucks finished fourth in the team standings with 137 points. Crook County won the team title with 396 points, while Redmond was second with 363.
Jack Lieuallen finished second at 145, losing the championship match 8-7 to Kole Davis of Redmond. Lieuallen led 3-2 after the first round, but trailed 4-3 after two. In the third round, the match was tied 7-7, but Davis was awarded one stalling point with one second left in the match.
At 152, Collin Primus finished second, getting pinned by Daniel Jaramillo of Ridgeview in the championship match.
Primus pinned Kody Knudtson of Crook County and Joseph Downing of Redmond to reach the finals.
At 220 pounds, senior Isaac Urbina fell to undefeated Austin Carter of Redmond in the championship bout by a 12-3 major decision.
Urbina had two byes to open the tournament, then pinned Brogan Halsey of Redmond in 1:25 to reach the title match.
Placing third for the Bucks were Gabe Browning (126), Patrick Simpson (195) and Jacob Griffin (285).
Browning lost in the semifinals to Kagen Lawrence of Redmond by fall. He then beat Jose Terrazas of Redmond 5-3, and decisioned Jaime Rodriguez of Hood River 9-6 in the third-place match.
Simpson received two byes to the semifinals, where he was pinned by Kenyth Kettle of Redmond in 4:27. In the third-place match, Simpson pinned William Witcraft of Redmond in 1:26.
Griffin also had two byes to the semifinals, where he was pinned by Ridgeview’s Logan Shenk in 1:54. Griffin pinned Ashton Fields of Redmond in 1:15 in the third-place bout.
Also placing for Pendleton were Owen Golter (5th, 120) and Grant Clark (5th, 145).
