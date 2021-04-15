HERMISTON — The Hermiston girls tennis team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 5-2 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Kamiakin on Thursday, April 15.
Junior Addi Caplinger beat Madi Forbes 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Also winning singles matches for the Bulldogs were Grace Lind and Liz Doherty.
In doubles, Hermiston’s Lydia Vanderstelt and Malayna Anderson beat Kamiakin’s Halle Niefteneger and Aleah Farris at No. 2, while in the No. 3 match, Zoe Pitney and Shaylee Evers beat Sydney Hillman and Juliana Miller in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
“Another great and dominating performance from Hermiston girls tennis,” Bulldogs coach Jason Sivey wrote on the Hermiston High website. “No. 2 and No. 3 doubles came out and dominated, both winning in straight sets. All singles had strong matches.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, UMATILLA 1 — The TigerScots won all three singles matches en route to a victory over the host Vikings.
Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Skyla Muilenberg all won singles matches for W-M, while the doubles team of Emilia Rivera and Leslie Rivera picked up an 8-1 win for Umatilla.
Boys tennis
KAMIAKIN 5, HERMISTON 2 — The Braves swept the singles in straight sets en route to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the host Bulldogs.
Hermiston’s Max Spencer and Miguel Salvador won at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brandon Patillo and Kainoa Faamausili.
Also picking up a win for the Bulldogs were Taylor Ward and Luke Gray, who topped Trevor Dawson and Kaden Malloy 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
UMATILLA 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The host Vikings won three of four singles matches to beat the TigerScots.
Chris Self, Kilion Clement and Lynkin McLeod all won matches for Umatilla, while W-M’s Lebraun Albert won the No. 1 singles match 8-3 over Ulises Armenta.
Track and field
Hermiston junior Caden Hottman broke the school record in the discus with a throw of 178 feet at a three-team Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland, Washington.
“It was really exciting,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said. “It was really great discus wind today.”
Hottman’s first throw went out of bounds, while his second was measured at 168 feet, which was just shy of Tre Neal’s school record of 169-2. He set the record on his third throw.
“He has had some great practices,” Strot said. “It was the matter of it all coming together at a meet.”
Hottman also won the shot put with a personal best throw of 50-5 3/4.
Riley Clark moved into the top five in the school record book in the long jump with a PR of 21-8 3/4 to win the event. He also won the triple in with a leap of 42-8.
Also for Hermiston, Thomas Reagan won the 200 in a personal best time of 23.71 seconds, and Deryk Anderson ran a personal best 54.43 to win the 400.
Anderson, Reagan, Ryker McDonald and Clark teamed to win the 4x100 relay in a time of 43.68.
In the girls division, Bailey Young won the shot put (41-1 3/4) and discus (101-8) events, while Abigail Sharon won the 400 in a time of 1:03.49.
College baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 11-15, BLUE MOUNTAIN 10-6 — The Hawks rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the host Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
Loggan Davis, Ben Barbee and Emilio Davila all drove in two runs for BMCC (0-6), while Tyler Bickford hit a double.
Alex Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for the Hawks, while Devon Garner and Payton Kallaher each drove in two runs.
The CBC pitching staff struck out 13 and allowed just one extra base hit.
In the nightcap, the Hawks jumped out to an early 10-4 lead and never looked back in sweeping the Timberwolves.
BMCC got doubles from Davila and Bickford. The Timberwolves’ pitching staff walked 12 and scattered 10 hits over seven innings.
