Gabe Cach of Hanford shot a 66, helping the Falcons to the team title in the final Mid-Columbia Conference golf match Monday at Zintel Canyon Golf Course in Kennewick.

Hanford finished with a team score of 287, followed by Kamiakin (289), Richland (309), Kennewick (316), Southridge (330), Hermiston (340), Walla Walla (349), Chiawana (354) and Pasco (375).

For Hermiston, Garrett McClannahan, Blue Blackhurst and Kaleb Crafton led the way with matching 84s, while Cody Thacker had an 88, and Ryne Andreason a 92. McClanahan and Blackhurst qualified for the District 8 tournament Monday and Tuesday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Baseball

STANFIELD/ECHO 8, RIVERSIDE 7 — Riverside led 5-2 after the top of the sixth inning, but the Tigers rallied back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and another three in the seventh, to win their nonleague game on Tuesday.

Brad Sample hit a perfect 3-for-3, scoring two runs and an RBI to lead Stanfield/Echo. Anthoney Moleasen went 2-for-4 with a run, and drove in three more.

Riverside’s Cooper Szasz went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring a run and three RBIs.

Stanfield/Echo (2-16, 1-9 BMC) resume the Blue Mountain Conference with a doubleheader at Grant Union on Saturday. Riverside (2-16, 0-10 EOL) closes their season with a home doubleheader against Umatilla on Friday.

LA GRANDE 9, IRRIGON 8 — The Eastern Oregon League’s No. 1 contender met their match at a nonleague game in La Grande on Tuesday.

The Tigers put in seven runs at the bottom of the second inning to claim the game early. They also kept a clean slate, while Irrigon tallied seven errors for the day.

Irrigon (17-4, 9-1 EOL) returns home to challenge Vale and close their regular season out on Friday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

UNION/COVE 6, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 1 — On Tuesday, the Rockets dropped a Blue Mountain Conference contest at Union.

Logan Weinke drove Tel Thacker home at the top of the third inning for the Rockets’ only run for the game.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (10-6, 7-4 BMC) host a doubleheader against Dufur/South Wasco County on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Softball

LA GRANDE (JV) 10, IRRIGON 0 — In La Grande, the Knights dropped their final nonleague game of the season as La Grande’s junior varsity team shut them out on Tuesday.

Irrigon (10-10, 7-3 EOL) still remains at No. 4 in the Eastern Oregon League standings. On Friday, they’ll host the No. 1 Vale Vikings in a doubleheader that will conclude the regular season for both teams. Game time is at 1 p.m.

HEPPNER/IONE 12, RIVERSIDE 3 — The Mustangs posted nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to secure a nonleague victory early during Tuesday’s home game.

Riverside stayed scoreless for four innings, until Lilliann Rockwell, Leila Cambero, and Michaela Miller all scored to put the Pirates on the board.

Marie Chretien hit 1-for-1 with two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Heppner/Ione (5-8, 1-7 BMC) travel to Weston-McEwen to resume the Blue Mountain Conference on Saturday. Riverside (0-17, 0-10 EOL) closes the Eastern Oregon League with a home doubleheader against Umatilla on Friday.

Basketball

Nixyaawii’s Mick Schimmel was named to the first team, and Taysin Burns to the second, of the 1A Oregon Coaches Association All-State Basketball Team that was released Tuesday.

Golden Eagles coach Shane Rivera was named the Coach of the Year.

Levi Burke of Prairie City was named the Player of the Year.

Nixyaawii won its first state championship in March, beating Trinity Lutheran 59-42.

Butte Challenge Fun Run is Saturday

The 20th annual Butte Challenge Fun Run will be Saturday at Butte Park in Hermiston.

Runners of all ages can choose from a 5K run or walk, or a 10K run. The entire course is pavement.

Registration is $20, or $25 the day of the race. You can register at www.buttechallenge.com. Each runner will be entered into a drawing for gift cards and other items. Must be present to win. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m., with races beginning at 8:30 a.m.

There will be medals for the top runners in each age group, and for the top overall runners. The event is a fundraiser for the Hermiston High School cross-country team.