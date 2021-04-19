HERMISTON — Hermiston won its third game in a row, shutting out Kennewick 2-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play Monday, April 19, at Kennison Field.
“This was a comprehensive team win,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “The boys are working hard and implementing our strategy. All the credit to them.”
Sam Cadenas scored on a header off a free kick mid-way through the first half to open the scoring and give Hermiston a 1-0 lead at the half. It was his third goal of the season.
Abel Varela Lepe scored his team-leading fourth goal in the 79th minute to finish the scoring.
Hermiston goalkeeper Josh Farias had six saves for his second shutout in a row.
The Bulldogs (3-1 MCC, 4-3 overall) will host Richland at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 4, HOOD RIVER VALLEY — Olivia Corbett improved to 2-1 on the season with a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Eagles’ Tally Godkin.
Corbett’s win at No. 1 singles was one of four on the day for the Bucks, who played to a draw with HRV. The Eagles were credited with the victory after holding a 9-8 edge in sets won.
Corbett, who played No. 3 doubles last year with Sarah House, is in her first year of playing singles.
“Olivia has done a good job of settling into singles,” Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said. “You have to have more patience. It’s a different critter.”
Also picking up wins for the Bucks were the doubles teams of Sylvie Heriza and House, Kalan Spencer and Nora Yoshioka, and Annie Boswick and Milee Smith.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-21, TREASURE VALLEY 7-13 — The Timberwolves rallied from a 9-6 deficit with 10 runs in the fifth inning to beat the host Chukars in the second game of their NWAC East doubleheader Sunday, April 18.
Holden Hughes had four RBIs for BMCC, while Ben Barbee and Tyler Bickford each had a double and three RBIs, and Jake Mulholland a double and two RBIs.
For TVCC, Ethan Jones and Payton Cleaves each hit a home run and drove in three runs.
In the opener, the Chukars took a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning and held on for the win.
The TVCC pitching staff combined on a four hitter and struck out 15.
The Timberwolves (1-5 East, 1-7 overall) left 11 runners stranded on base.
Softball
MCLOUGHLIN 7-12, JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA 14-8 — Riki Martin hit four home runs — including a grand slam — and finished with eight RBIs as the Pioneers won the second game of their doubleheader with the host Eagles.
Martin also hit a two-run home run, and had two solo shots. Lexi Montgomery and Madi Perkins each added two hits for the Pioneers.
In the opener, Montgomery had two hits for Mac-Hi (1-1), which will host Weston-McEwen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
