HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs split their Mid-Columbia Conference matches Wednesday, June 9, to remain second in the conference standings with an 8-2 record.
The Bulldogs opened with a 63-18 victory over Hanford, then dropped a 48-21 match to Chiawana, which won the MCC regular-season title.
“I’m glad we wrestled them first and last,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said of Chiawana. “It’s a good dual. When we make it more competitive, it will be more fun.”
In the marquee match of the night, Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas took on Chiawana’s two-time state champion Isaiah Anderson at 220 pounds.
After a scoreless first, Anderson maneuvered an escape in the second and led 1-0 before injury defaulting at 3:57.
“I’m not sure what happened,” Larson said. “He took three injury timeouts because of his shoulder, and on the third one, his coach said he was done. I wish they would have got to finish. That would have been a huge win for Sam had it played out.”
The loss didn’t hurt the Riverhawks, who had a 45-21 lead.
Chiawana finished the match as Juan Perez earned a 3-2 decision over Jesse Vassey at 285.
Early in the match, Hermiston’s Aiden Favorite pinned Por Htoo in 1:44 at 113 pounds, and Zayne Helfer posted a 9-2 decision over Davian Martinez.
Jaxson Gribskov also picked up a win for the Bulldogs at 192, pinning Kaden Beck in 3:56.
Against the Falcons, The Bulldogs won 11 of 14 matches, starting with Favorite pinning Travis Neiman in 17 seconds at 113 pounds.
Gavin Doherty (120), Daniel Garza (132) and Hunter Dyer (138) posted consecutive pins to give Hermiston a 39-6 lead.
After Hanford’s Caden Wilson pinned Trevor Kirkpatrick in 47 seconds, Hermiston’s Ami Tuia began a string of wins with a 7-1 decision over Noah Allgaier at 152.
Ben Larson followed with a 31-second pin of Jason Leader at 160, and Avant Ortiz pinned Liam Lucas in 5:36 at 170.
At 182, Gribskov pinned Hanford’s Tramayne Johnson in 3:56, and Cadenas pinned Jakobie Reynolds in 2:33 at 220. Cadenas led 4-1 before getting a reversal and pin in the second round.
Hanford’s Guillermo Alfaro finished the match with a pin of Vassey at 285.
The Bulldogs will compete in the MCC district tournament June 16 at Richland High School.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 68, BAKER 51 — The Golden Eagles have some of the top teams on the east side of the state licking their wounds.
The Bulldogs were the latest team to get a dose of Nixyaawii, which outscored Baker 34-21 in the second half to break open a close game at the half.
“It was a tough road win,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “The first half, we were feeling each other out. “Tyasin (Burns) carried the scoring in the first half, and we switched Dakota (Sams) out on (Gabe) Gambleton in the second half and he shut him down.”
The Golden Eagles (7-1) led 34-30 at the half as Burns scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half. He also handed out six assists.
Dakota Sams added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Ruger Deming scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. Deming also had eight rebounds.
Greyson Sams added eight points and held one of Baker’s top scorers, Paul Hobson, to three points.
Gambleton had 23 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-3), 16 of which came in the first half. Hudson Spike and Mason VanArsdall each chipped in eight points.
The Golden Eagles will host Powder Valley on Thursday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 58, STANFIELD 55 (OT) — The TigersScots outscored the Tigers 5-2 in overtime for a Blue Mountain Conference home win.
Tied at 53-53 at the end of regulation, Chase Chase Fehrenbacker scored three points in the extra session, while Levie Phillips added two.
W-M (3-6) trailed 44-35 after three quarters, but went on an 18-9 run in the fourth to even things up.
Blane Peal led the TigerScots with 13 points, while Fehrenbacker added 12 and Aiden Wolf 11.
Uriel Carrillo had 11 points to lead Stanfield (2-6), while Sam Kerns added 10 and Pablo Arellano nine.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 47, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp combined for 31 points to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the TigerScots.
W-M (1-7) was right in the game in the first half, trailing just 22-16 at the half. Stanfield (4-2) went on a 13-5 run in the third to stretch its lead, then capped things off with a 12-4 fourth quarter.
“We hung around for a half, but clearly struggled to score in the second half,” W-M coach Brian Pickard said. “Stanfield is well-coached and hopefully we learn from this game.”
Dalana Pickard led W-M with seven points and four steals, while Jayden Sparks added six points.
BAKER 62, NIXYAAWII 26 — Jozie Ramos poured in a game-high 23 points — all in the first three quarters — to lead the host Bulldogs to a nonleague win over the Golden Eagles.
Baker (4-2) got off to a hot start with a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs led 28-15 at the half and never looked back.
Mackenzie Kiona led the Golden Eagles (5-4) with nine points.
