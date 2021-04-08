MCC Track

Girls event winners

100 — Camryn Dezember (Han), 12.61. 200 — Camryn Dezember (Han), 26.62. 400 — Abigail Sharon (Her), 1:06.68. 800 — Mia Beightol (Han), 2:42.31. 100H — Kylee Dickman (Her), 18.82. 300H — Haylee Johnson (K), 58.73. 1600 — Macy Marquardt (K), 5:23.40. 3200 — Macy Marquardt (K), 11:13.50. 4x100 — Hanford (Danyka Samples, Kodi Younkin, Mariah Munoz, Camryn Dezember), 54.52. 4x200 — Hermiston (Morgan Brown, Megan Palzinski, Alondra Risueno, Estephany Diaz), 1:57.56. 4x400 — Hanford (Kodi Younkin, Mia Beightol, Elizabeth McCluskey, Olivia Baker), 4:29.76. HJ — Emily Kaylor (K), 4-10. PV — Madison Best (K), 7-0. LJ — Tyana Breedlove (K), 14-3.5. TJ — Morgan Brown (Her), 30-8. Shot — Bailey Young (Her), 41-8. Discus — Katelyn Gelston (Han), 141-1. Javelin — Katelyn Gelston (Han), 126-8.

Boys event winners

100 — Deryk Anderson (Her), 11.30. 200 — Benjamin Larson (Han), 25.89. 400 — Deryk Anderson (Her), 54.70. 800 — Calvin Webber (Han), 2:12.45. 110H — Jonathan Bennett (Han), 14.70. 300H — Elijah Cach (Han), 46.04. 1600 — Logan Springstead (Her), 4:47.48. 3200 — Logan Springstead (Her), 10:38.99. 4x100 — Hermiston (Donovan Wilson, Thomas Reagan, Ryker McDonald, Riley Clark), 44.83. 4x400 — Hanford (Marco Izquierdo, Calvin Webber, Eduardo Tobon, Brock Thorton), 3:53.29. HJ — Tyler Jones (Han), 6-2. PV — Dallin Sweeney (Han), 8-0. LJ — Riley Clark (Her), 19-11. TJ — Donovan Wilson (Her), 39-2. Shot — Caden Hottman (Her), 48-6. Discus — Caden Hottman (Her), 158-3. Javelin — Eddie Werner (Han), 142-3.