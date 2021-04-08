HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Logan Springstead, Deryk Anderson and Caden Hottman each won two events Thursday, April 8, at a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Kennison Field.
Springstead won the 1,600 (4:47.48) and 3,200 (10:38.99), while Hottman won the shot put with a personal best of 48 feet, 6 inches, and the discus with a toss of 158-3 — more than 34 feet farther than Kennewick’s Ethan Weatherbee’s second-place throw of 123-8.
“Caden is chasing the school record (169-2) in the discus,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said. “Today was a good day for him. He had two in the cage because he was trying so hard. He has a really big throw ahead of him, he has to be patient. He is not a big fan of the shot put, but for him to get a PR was fun.”
Anderson showed his speed in the sprints, winning the 100 meters in a time of 11.30 seconds, and the 400 in 54.70.
“This was his first meet this year,” Strot said. “He has been on the team for years, but has battled injuries and last year got canceled.
In the girls meet, Hermiston’s Bailey Young threw a personal best 41-8 to win the shot put. She also was third in the discus (94-6).
“Bailey had another good day,” Strot said. “Last week was her first meet over 40 feet, and today was 41-8. I think she hit it on her second throw. Bailey Jo is so crazy strong and powerful. When she really figures it out, she could be scary good.”
The Bulldogs also got wins from Abigail Sharon in the 400, Kylee Dickman in the 100 hurdles, and Morgan Brown in the triple jump.
Hanford’s Camryn Dezember won three events — the 100, 200 and she ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team.
Team scores were not available, but Strot said the Hermiston boys and girls won both dual meets against Hanford and Kennewick.
“Two years ago, we had one win against all the MCC schools,” Strot said. “To have two wins on each side is pretty exciting.
Prep volleyball
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 1 — The Ravens knocked the visiting Bucks out of the Intermountain Conference district playoffs with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
“The girls played well tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They came out and made Ridgeview work for the win. We would have loved to win tonight, but the effort put out by the girls was a great ending to such a short and crazy season.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Jessing Manning had 11 kills and seven aces to lead the TigerScots past the visiting Rockets 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 in Blue Mountain Conference action.
Charli King added 26 assists for the TigerScots (8-4), while Genna Robinson added 10 kills, Carrie Hazon had 11 digs and was 20-for-20 at the service line with three aces, and Victoria Vandenbos chipped in eight digs and two aces.
Weston-McEwen will play Friday at the 1A/2A Culminating Tournament in North Powder.
College baseball
SPOKANE 12-10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-0 — The Timberwolves lost their season-opening NWAC East doubleheader to the Sasquatch, mustering just three runs over two games.
In the opener, Spokane’s McKabe Cottrell pitched six innings, striking out nine, while Jace Phelan hit a double and drove in three runs.
BMCC’s Kaden Boyle hit a double, while Tomo Horie and Gage Miller drove in runs.
In the nightcap, Spokane pounded out 18 hits, and starter Cameron Liss struck out 10 in six innings. The Sasquatch pitching staff combined on a one-hitter.
Tyler Bickford had the lone hit for the Timberwolves.
