RICHLAND — Hermiston senior Caden Hottman made an early season statement on Saturday, March 19 at the Richland Jamboree.
Hottman unleashed a throw of 183 feet, 11 inches to win the discus throw and better his own school record of 181-6. He also won the shot put with a personal best mark of 51-5 1/2 — 3 feet better than Kamiakin’s EJ Hawkins.
Hermiston's Ryker McDonald was second in the 100 meters in a time of 11.40 seconds, and was third in the shot put (44-10 1/4).
Freshman Jaysen Rodriguez ran a personal best 2:07.46 to finish second in the 800, while Landon Shilhanek ran a personal best 53.76 second to place third in the 400 meters.
In the 300 hurdles, Latavious Medelez was fifth (47.77), and Bradley Hottman was fourth in the discus (123-0).
In the girls division, sophomore Megan Joyce won the 3,200 in a personal best time of 12:15.52 — nearly 4 seconds ahead of the next runner. Teammate Alexia Serna was fourth in 12:27.30.
Senior Bailey Young placed second to Hanford’s Katelyn Gelston in the shot put and discus.
Young threw a personal best 111-9 in the discus, and had a mark of 37-11 3/4 in shot put.
Brenna Cearns was third in the shot put (31-5 1/4) for the Bulldogs, while Eseta Sepeni was sixth in the discus (95-3).
In the sprints, sophomore Alondra Risueno ran to a fourth-place finish in the 200 (28.18), and was seventh in the 100 (13.80).
In the 800, Hermiston sophomore Jaquelin Garcia Sandoval finished third with a personal best time of 2:30.51, while Ashley Treadwell was sixth (2:40.48). Treadwell was also fifth in the 1,600 (5:50.66).
Senior Cydney Sanchez was second in the 1,600 in a time of 5:42.18.
Prep softball
HERMISTON 15, CENTRAL VALLEY 7 (5) — Hailey South, Eliza Rodriguez and Sydney Stocker each had four hits for the Bulldogs in a nonleague win over the Bears at the Richland Mixer.
“It was more so that the girls strung their small ball together and ran the bases well,” Hermiston coach Stone said.
McKenna Christenson got the win in the circle, and the Bulldogs had nine stolen bases.
HERMISTON 14, RIVERSIDE 4 (5) — The Bulldogs hit three home runs, two in the fifth inning, to beat the Rams at the Richland Mixer.
In the bottom of the fifth, with a 12-4 lead, Hailey South hit an in-the-park home run to make it 13-4, and Jocie Elwood finished off the game with a solo run.
Ainsley Philippi threw and got the win, striking out five strikeouts. She also hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Bulldogs took a 12-4 lead.
College softball
NORTH IDAHO 13-27, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-4 (5) — The Cardinals jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, and led 11-3 after three innings before closing out the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Emma Todhunter and Kylee Gertsl each hit home runs for the Cardinals, who out-hit the Timberwolves 17-2. Addison Ribordy added two doubles and four RBIs for NIC.
A Delaney Vibbert double drove in two runs for BMCC in the bottom of the third inning. She also had a single to account for both BMCC hits.
In the second game, the Cardinals scored early and often to improve to 4-0 in NWAC East play.
Kahlea Dumas hit a home run, a triple and drove in five runs for NIC. Ribordy, Todhunter, Lexy Orien and Taryn Vanderwiel also hit home runs for the Cardinals, while Taya Escalante hit three doubles.
Ariana Knight had a double for BMCC (1-3 East), while Kennedy Robertson drove in two runs.
