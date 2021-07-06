PENDLETON — Hodgen Distributing split its games Tuesday, July 6, with the Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Bob White Field.
The Hustlers won the first game 6-5, but Hodgen came back with a 10-0 victory in the nightcap behind a solid pitching performance by Karson Lani.
Lani threw six innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven and walking three. Lani helped his cause with a double, and scored two runs.
Lani got help at the plate from Blane Peal, who went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Collin Primus drove in two runs, and Michael Flores had a triple and an RBI.
In the opener, Peal threw a gem, striking out 11 and leaving the game with the score tied 5-5.
The Hustlers scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning with two outs off relief pitcher Payton McLouth.
A double to center field by Riley Brock sent Isaac Anthony across the plate for the win.
In the bottom of the seventh, Hodgen went three up, three down to end the game.
Peal and Gavin Clark drove in runs for Hodgen. Anthony hit two doubles for the Hustlers, while Brock drove in two runs.
