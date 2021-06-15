PENDLETON — Muriel Hoisington scored a season-high 17 points, and Pendleton improved to 7-1 in Intermountain Conference play Tuesday, June, 15, with a 60-25 victory over The Dalles.
“We knew this team was struggling this season, but we have two games left and we have to keep our edge going into the district tournament,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We have to be ready to go when we face the more high caliber teams.”
Hoisington scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as the Bucks jumped out to a 20-9 lead.
“She has the ability to do that,” Porter said of Hoisington’s outburst of points. “She doesn’t fill up the point column that much. She is that player who can change a game with four points. Her stats this year have been more assists and steals.”
Pendleton led 32-16 at the half, then limited the Riverhawks to just two points in the third quarter to take a commanding 45-18 lead with one quarter remaining.
Daisy Jenness had 14 points, and Lindsey Pasena Little Sky added eight as the two dominated inside.
“They did a lot of rebounds and put backs,” Porter said. “When we are playing our best we are playing inside and out. I thought we did a good job tonight using the entire floor. The biggest thing, we had a ton of transition points tonight. We wanted to push the ball and we were rewarded. We were getting buckets in transition, which is what I like to see.”
Chloe Taber added nine points for the Bucks.
CHIAWANA 44, HERMISTON 40 — The Bulldogs led 39-36 with 4:06 to play in the game, but the Riverhawks would go on an 8-1 run the rest of the way to pick up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win.
The teams were tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, but Chiawana went on a 27-19 run over the next two quarters for a 36-28 lead with one quarter to play.
Freshman Alexis Ackerman would score eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs take the lead.
Jayden Ray added nine points for Hermiston.
Chiawana’s Delany Pink led all scorers with 23 points — 18 of which came in the second half.
UNION 41, HEPPNER 38 — Sydney Wilson scored 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season in a Blue Mountain Conference playoff game in Boardman.
Union (8-2) jumped out to an early lead of 10-5 in the first quarter, and 24-12 at the half. Heppner (8-1) outscored the Bobcats 26-17 in the second half, but fell short in the end.
ZaBrena Masterson added four points for Heppner, while Madelyn Nichols and Madison Ashbeck each chipped in three.
Hailey Ocacio led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Kylie Marriott had 12.
Both teams will await seeding for the 2A playoffs.
STANFIELD 28, GRANT UNION 27 — The Tigers rallied in the second half to hand the visiting Prospectors a Blue Mountain Conference loss.
Grant Union led 17-13 at the half, and 24-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Stanfield held the Prospectors to just three points, while scoring five at its end of the court.
Maggie Sharp led the Tigers (8-1) with 10 points, while Jennifer Flores added eight.
Riley Robertson led Grant Union with seven points.
RIVERSIDE 33, IRRIGON 32 — The Pirates ended a four game skid with a road win over the Knights.
Irrigon led 17-14 at the half, but Riverside stormed back with a 22-15 run in the second half to secure the win.
Layla Castillo and Jasmin Lopez each had 10 points for Riverside.
Princesa Chavez and Nia Seastone led Irrigon with 10 points each.
Boys basketball
THE DALLES 63, PENDLETON 55 — The Riverhawks stayed one step ahead of the Bucks all night before escaping with an Intermountain Conference home win.
“The boys came out tonight and played hard and competed as a team,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We had a great start to the game. We were breaking their press and came out with intensity on the defensive end.”
The Dalles held a slim 30-26 lead at the half, and outscored Pendleton 33-29 in the second half to pick up its second win of the season.
“We got down by 16 at one point and came back in the second half and cut the lead to four points,” Dong said. “We battled until the end, there was no quit in the boys. The Dalles was a physical team and the boys matched their physicality.”
Pendleton won the battle on the boards, out rebounding the Riverhawks 25-20.
Blake Swanson led the Bucks with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Gauge Rueber added 15.
Styles DeLeon led the Riverhawks with 22 points — 18 of which he scored in the second half.
Pendleton (0-8) will host Redmond at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CHIAWANA 80, HERMISTON 63 — Riley Clark poured in a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, but the host Riverhawks still had the upper hand in their Mid-Columbia Conference game.
Hermiston led 41-34 at the half, but Chiawana turned up the pressure in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 46-22 to rally for the win.
Kobe Young, who has signed to play for Boise State University, finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds for Chiawana, while Taylor Perez and Kade Smith each added 11 points.
Hector Ramirez added 12 points for Hermiston, which will host Walla Walla on Wednesday.
