IRRIGON — Spencer Stewart and Malaki Gonzales each drove in three runs to help Irrigon to a 22-11 nonleague victory over McLoughin in the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday, April 17, at Henrichs Field.
The Pioneers (2-1) won the first game 14-3 for the split.
“It was definitely a good day to play baseball,” Knights coach Fredy Vera said. “In the first game, I think the kids were pretty nervous. For some, it was the first time they were playing varsity. We gave up 14 walks — you aren’t going to win many games doing that. In the second, we came out with a little more focus and energy, and I saw some good things.”
In the second game, the Knights (1-1) took advantage of 19 walks and stole 15 bases. They also scored a handful of runs off passed balls.
Stewart went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and scored three runs, while Kaiden Hussey went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Starter Ryan Hussey allowed one hit through 2 1/3 innings, and struck out two.
In the first game, Mac-Hi’s Cooper Waltermire struck out 12, while Javi Esparza hit a solo home run in the second inning, a two-run double in the fourth inning, and finished with three RBIs.
Cole Maris had the Knights’ lone hit, a single in the fourth inning.
Alyssa Luna caught the first game for the Knights. At the plate, she struck out and was hit by a pitch to reach base. She later stole second base and scored on a passed ball.
HEPPNER/IONE 11-26, BAKER JV 0-3 — The Mustangs improved to 3-0 on the season with a sweep of the Bulldogs JV team Friday.
In the opener, Hayden Hyatt allowed just one hit through five innings of work. Tucker Ashbeck came on in relief and did not allow a run.
In the second game, the visiting Mustangs had 21 hits, led by Jackson Lehman, who went 3-for-4 with RBIs. Mike Jaca and Caden George each hit doubles, while Cason Cimmiyotti hit a triple.
Starter Carson Eynetich pitched three innings of no-hit ball and struck out seven. Toby Nation pitched two innings of relief, striking out four.
Softball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 11-19 RIVERSIDE 1-0 — The Rockets opened their season with a sweep of the host Pirates.
Celia Farrow threw a no-hitter in the first game for Pilot Rock.
“She walked three girls in the last inning and they scored on an error,” Rockets coach Bill Zyph said of Riverside’s run. “We played pretty good defense behind her.”
Madison Lunzmann and Sistine Moses each had two hits for the Rockets.
In the second game, Aiva Ellis allowed two hits over three innings.
The Rockets had a couple of players who made three trips to the plate in the first innings as they took a 15-0 lead.
Farrow, Ali Smith and Madyson Moffit all had two hits.
The Rockets (2-0) will break in their newly renovated field Tuesday, hosting Umatilla at 4 p.m.
Track and field
UNION INVITE — Ione’s Bryce Rollins finished third in the discus (92-9 1/2), fifth in the shot put (31-3) and seventh in the javelin (89-4 1/2) to lead the Cardinals in their first meet of the season.
Cedrick Dayandante placed fifth in the long jump (15-6 3/4) and seventh in the 200 meters (26.06), and Cameron Jewett rounded out Ione’s scoring with an eighth-place finish in the javelin (85-1 1/2).
In the girls division, Hailey Heideman placed second in the long jump with a leap of 13-3 1/2. She also ran to a third-place finish in the 200 (31.33) and the 1,500 (5:44.05).
Gennell Blakley placed second in the shot put (23-5) and discus (62-10) for the Cardinals.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, NORTH IDAHO 0 — Kylie Baked scored in the 83rd minute to help the Timberwolves to an NWAC EAST road win over the Cardinals.
BMCC goalkeeper Aeryn Elder was kept busy on the day. She stopped all 16 shots that came her way.
The Timberwolves (2-2-0 East) will host Spokane on Wednesday, April 21.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, NORTH IDAHO 0 — An early goal by Wyatt Erickson helped the Timberwolves improve to 2-0-1 in NWAC East play with a road win over the Cardinals.
Juan Muniz had seven saves in the shutout for BMCC, which leads the East standings.
Tennis
The McLoughlin girls beat host Riverside 3-1 on Friday, sweeping both singles matches.
Yulissa Angel and Daisy Alvarez won their singles matches for the Pioneers, while Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower beat Analeah Ayala and Nancy Garcia 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.
The Pirates’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Itialia Rodriguez and Maria Barajas defeated Emily Martinez and Sara Harris 8-0.
In the boys division, Mac-Hi’s Rolando Castillo defeated Anthony Standley 8-2 in the only match that was played.
