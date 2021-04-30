PENDLETON — It was just a matter of time before Sam Jennings put his name atop Pendleton’s leaderboard for the javelin.
He did just that on Friday, April 30, with a toss of 198 feet, 11 inches at the Pendleton Triad. He surpassed Geoff Herd’s mark of 186-10 set in 2009.
Jennings’ mark ranks first in Oregon and seventh in the nation.
“Today was a good day,” Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said. “He uncorked one. I’m sure before the year is done he will get over 200.”
Jennings has shown improvement each meet, which Brizendine attributes to Jennings running sprints and on the relay teams.
“He just keeps getting bigger and stronger,” Brizendine said. “Ever since he moved into sprints, it has saved his arm. He’s just not throwing all day.”
Jennings also was third in the 100 meters, and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team with Kyle Liscom, Sam Coleman and Anders Oja. He also ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team that consisted of Trey Boston, James Thatcher and Garrett Rimbach.
Oja also won the 110 hurdles, while Rimbach won the 800, and Coleman the 200.
In the girls division, Pendleton’s Kendall Bonzni won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 48.68 seconds, and the 100 hurdles in 17.84.
Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert won the shot put with a personal best mark of 35-10 1/2.
RIVER’S EDGE INVITATIONAL — Heppner’s Jayden Wilson won three events, and the Mustangs ran away with the boys teams title at Milt Durand Field in Umatilla.
Wilson ran a 24.93 to win the 200, then turned in a 54.01 to win the 400 meters by more than a second and a half. Wilson capped the day by running the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (3:43.36) with Joseph Sherman, Brock Hisler and Trevor Nichols.
Nichols also won the javelin (127-6), and was second in the 1,500 (4:22.44) and 3,000 (9:50.74). Teammate Conor Brosnan won the shot put ( 40-11) and discus (127-0).
Stanfield/Echo’s Sisay Hurty won the 1,500 (4:22.18) and 3,000 (9:47. 03), while Hobbs Hurty won the 800 in a personal best 2:14.68.
Umatilla’s Eric Hoyos won the 100 in a time of 12.03 seconds, and the long jump with a leap of 19-3.
Riverside’s Marco Landeros swept the hurdle events.
In the girls division, Hannah Payne of Riverside won the 100 (13.88), 200 (29.30) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Heppner’s Madelyn Nichols raced to wins in the 800 (2:30.24) and the 1,500 (5:24.92), while teammate Hannah Finch won the triple jump with a leap of 31-10 1/2.
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey won the shot put and javelin, while teammate Chantal Lemus won the discus and long jump. The Vikings’ Abigail Cardenas won both hurdle events.
Stanfield/Echo, which won the girls title, saw Zora Gehrke win the 3,000 (12:44.25) and place fourth in the 800.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 11-10, THE DALLES 1-1 — The Bucks scored early and often in the opener, putting three runs on the board in the first inning, and adding three more in the fourth for a 9-0 lead.
Kyle Field hit a double and drove in three runs for the Bucks (8-1), while Ty Beers and Tucker Zander also hit doubles and drove in a run. Payton Lambert had three stolen bases and scored twice.
Field pitched a complete game, striking out nine and walking two.
In the second game, Jack Lieuallen threw five innings of three-hit ball and struck out eight.
“They were in the zone,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said of his pitchers. “Our catchers did a good job of calling games.”
The Bucks (8-1) lead the Intermountain Conference standings at 6-0 and will host Ridgeview on Tuesday.
“We took care of business today against a young team,” Haguewood said. “The boys are battling. We did what we had to do to stay atop the league standings.”
KENNEWICK 8-9, HERMISTON 2-1 — Gaven Mattson scattered four hits and struck out nine in leading the host Lions to a win over the Bulldogs in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Kennewick led 8-1 after three innings, and held on from there.
Rustin Edmiston hit a double for Hermiston, while Tanner McKoy, Spencer Juul and Gavin Hunter hit singles.
In the nightcap, Simeon Howard hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the Lions, who led 5-1 after two innings.
Juul hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs in the second inning for the team’s only run.
The Bulldogs will finish their season Tuesday at Hanford.
Softball
PENDLETON 11-15, THE DALLES 1-0 — Sauren Garton and Kylie Parsons kept the Riverhawks’ bats quiet, allowing just three hits on the day, and combining for 20 strikeouts, as the Bucks picked up an Intermountain Conference sweep.
“Two outstanding outings by our pitchers today,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “Sauren had command of her pitches and did an outstanding job.”
In the second game, Parsons helped herself at the plate with a three-run home run. Garton hit two triples, a double and had two RBIs.
DeLaney Duchek also hit a double, while Chloe Taber drove in two runs.
In the opener, Duchek hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Bucks (8-1), while Parsons and Brie Youncs each had two RBIs.
Pendleton will play at Ridgeview on Tuesday.
RICHLAND 10-7, HERMISTON 2-5 — The Bombers improved to 7-5 in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a sweep of the host Bulldogs.
No other details were available.
RIVERSIDE 17, UMATILLA 10 — The Pirates put 12 runs on the board in the fifth inning en route to a road victory over the Vikings.
“We had one bad inning,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We couldn’t get out of the fifth. They scored 12 runs and we had five errors. It’s an inning where we had 8 outs. We just couldn’t stop it. We are up 8-5 going into that inning.”
Riverside’s Aleydis Torres scored five runs, while Clarissa Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
For Umatilla, Braelyn Cragun went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Piper Dilley went 3-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs and pitched the entire game.
Boys soccer
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 2 — The Blue Devils outscored the visiting Bulldogs 5-4 on penalty kicks to eke out their first Mid-Columbia Conference victory.
Carlos Cisneros put the Bulldogs (5-5) on the board 20 minutes into the game, only to see Wa-Hi tie the score at 1-1 at the half.
The Blue Devil (1-8) scored to take a 2-1 lead, but Angel Valencia found the back of the net in the 65th minute to make it 2-2.
Hermiston’s Miguel Moreno was given two yellow cards in the second half and was ejected. The Bulldogs still had scoring opportunities, but couldn’t connect.
That brought about the shootout.
“They score all of theirs and we hit one off the post,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It was an inch from going in.”
The Bulldogs will play Tuesday at Southridge.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 89, BLUE MOUNTAIN 32 — The Warriors outscored the Timberwolves 48-20 in the first half, and rolled to an NWAC East road win.
Miaja Mills led WWCC with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Brie Holecek added 14 points, and Dakota Patchen 11 points and six assists.
Sydney Younger was the only BMCC player in double figures, scoring 13 points with five rebounds.
The Timberwolves shot 20% from the floor and committed 30 turnovers.
