MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin used a strong service game to fend off Umatilla in a nonleague match on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Kadey Brown had five aces and five kills in leading the Pioneers to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 victory.
“Serving tonight is what won us the game,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “A majority of our serves were delivered by two of our freshmen, Lanie Ellis (3 aces) and Addy Brown (2 aces).”
Madi Perkins added 10 assists, while Darby Rhoads and Emma Leber each had five kills and three digs.
“We had some up and down moments and made some mental errors, but will have the opportunity to work on those throughout the year,” Deal said. “ With our numbers being low, these girls have fought hard and will continue to all season, but this win makes for a wonderful start toward showing them what they are capable of.”
Mischa Hill had seven assists to lead the Vikings, while Avarie McLeod had five assists. Meghan Owens and Leslie Rivera each had two kills, while Julisa Gonzalez had three digs.
“They are getting better,” Vikings coach Tammy Wagner said. “We just need to keep tweaking it until we get it right.”
The Pioneers improved to 1-1 on the season. They will play in the Baker Invitational on Friday. Umatilla will host Riverside on Thursday.
RIVERSIDE 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Pirates had to work overtime to hold off the visiting Rockets in a nonleague match.
Riverside won the first two games 25-22 and 26-24, but Pilot Rock rallied for a 25-17 win in the third game. The Pirates were able to close out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth game.
“We struggled with serving tonight, with the exception of Jade Atkins,” PR coach Danielle Baleztena said. “She was 19 of 24 with even aces, and Aiva Ellis was 11 of 15 with three aces.”
MacKenzie Bennett added four kills, while Madyson Moffit had three kills.
Pilot Rock will play at Wallowa on Thursday.
DUFUR 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 0 — The Rangers opened Big Sky League action with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Cardinals.
Ione/Arlington fell to 1-1 in Big Sky play, and 1-2 overall.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 1, KENNEWICK 0 (OT) — Estephany Diaz scored off an assist by Jocilyn Morrison in overtime as the Bulldogs beat the Lions on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“We started out really rough,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “This one counted more than the other (Saturday’s loss to Hanford) because they are a 3A team. We knew we had to come in and play. We just got a little nervous. We started composing ourselves in the second half.”
Neither team was able to find the net in regulation, but not for lack of trying.
“We did the best that we could,” Guizar said. “We then realized that we had Kennewick exhausted and tired. We found the extra energy to score.”
It’s the Bulldogs’ first win over Kennewick since they joined the MCC.
Lindsey Pasena-Liuttlesky finished with nine saves in the shutout for Hermiston (1-1).
“All the shots were little cherry pickers for her,”Guizar said. “She has a leg and was able to give us a head start down the field.”
Hermiston will host Pasco on Thursday.
TROUT LAKE 8, UMATILLA 0 — Sophomore Braelyn Cragun finished with 11 saves, but the Vikings fell to the host Mustangs in nonleague play.
“Trout Lake is a small 1A school, but they have some pretty strong athletes out there and are good at working together,” Umatilla coach Oscar Contreras said. “My team is young and developing. I have a lot of freshmen. We are learning every day what we need to do as a team and individually.”
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 10, IRRIGON 1 — Angel Castillo scored six goals to lead the Pioneers to a road win over the Knights.
Almakar Garcia, Alex Savala, Bryan Urincho and Sean Molina each scored one goal for Mac-Hi.
Willie Ramos scored the Knights’ lone goal in the second half.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart,” Irrigon coach Richard Schranz said. “It was a challenging game for them. They were working on things, and as a coach that is good to see.”
Mac-Hi 1-1 will play at Catlin Gabel on Thursday. Irrigon will play at Trout Lake on Friday.
