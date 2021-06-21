BAKER CITY — If there is one place the Nixyaawii boys basketball team feels at home, other than its home court, it’s Baker High School.
The Golden Eagles finished third at the 1A state tournament in 2020, and got off to a good start at the 2021 event Monday, June 21, with a 72-13 victory over Eddyville.
“This was a good warm-up game,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “The starters only played half the game. They (Eddyville) weren’t ready for that kind of defense and speed.”
The Golden Eagles showed no mercy from the start, taking a 23-2 lead after the first quarter. Senior Tyasin Burns scored 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Greyson Sams scored six points as Nixyaawii went on an 18-2 run for a 41-4 lead at the half.
Seven players scored in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles as they continued to dominate to take a 66-9 lead.
Nixyaawii scored just six points in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
Dakota Sams added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, while Bear Moses had 11 and Greyson Sams 10.
“There was lot of playing time for nonstarters,” coach Sams said.
Payton Rockmore led the Eagles with seven points.
Nixyaawii will play Joseph at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals at Baker High School. Joseph beat Siletz Valley 61-41 in the first round.
IONE/ARLINGTON 57, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53 — Jace Troutman hit four key free throws down the stretch to lead the Cardinals to a victory over the Monarchs in the first round of the 1A state tournament at Powder Valley High School.
“We held them off,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “They kind of came after us. Hunter (Padberg) was in foul trouble. That hurt losing him. We run a lot of emotion through him. He had four points, but he does so many things that help us.”
The Cardinals led 33-28 at the half, and 39-38 going into the final quarter.
Jaiden Ruloph hit a 3-pointer and a couple of baskets as Ione went up by eight points in the fourth quarter.
“Then the fouling started,” Stefani said. “They started fouling us about the 5-minute mark. We shot 18 free throws in the fourth quarter, but we only made 11 of them. They hit a 3 and cut it to two, then Jace hit two free throws with 17 seconds left to put us up by four.”
Ruloph led the Cardinals with 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. Carson Eynetich added 14 points, while Gary Walls came off the bench to add 10 rebounds and six points. Taylor Rollins added 8 rebounds and Trout man six points.
“Jace played his heart out defensively,” Stefani said. “He got the assignment inside on their big guy Taylor Rollins. They played really solid and made him work for everything. We had some kids step up and play well.”
Senior Dominick Butler 16 points for the Monarchs.
The Cardinals (7-2) will play Damascus Christian at 2:45 p.m. at Powder Valley in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Girls basketball
LIVINGSTONE ADVENTIST 55, IONE/ARLINGTON 41 — The Cardinals dug themselves into an early hole they were unable to claw out of in dropping their state opener to the Lions at Powder Valley High School.
“We were nerved up at the beginning,” Ione coach Nathan Heideman said. “I had senior girls saying, ‘I’m so nervous.’ We had so many games cancelled, it’s hard to be competitive. We haven’t even worked out the kinks yet.”
The Lions jumped out to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and never trailed.
“We had a real slow start,” Heideman said. “They are a good pressing team. We knew it, and we worked on it. When we got in it, we looked down at the floor instead of down the floor. It was too hard to come back from that.”
In the second half, the Cardinals slapped a press on the Lions and started clawing their way back into the game. They got within six, then the wheels came off the cart.
“They hit three 3-pointers in about a minute,” Heideman said. “They set up a play for a gal (Emily Velazquez) and she hit three 3s. That is hard to come back from when you are making a run.”
Velazquez led the Lions with 29 points, while Jessica Medina led Ione/Arlington with 13 points.
The Cardinals will play Adrian on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Baker City. The Antelopes lost a 57-31 game to Country Christian.
NIXYAAWII 52, ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST ACADEMY 42 — Sophie Bronson had 12 points and five assists to lead the Golden Eagles to a win over the Hawks in the first round of the 1A state tournament in Baker City.
Nixyaawii led 14-6 after the first quarter, and 25-17 at the half. Bronson scored nine of her points in the first half to put her team on top.
The Golden Eagles, backed by seven points from Adilia Hart, went on an 18-10 run in the third quarter to take a 43-27 lead.
The Hawks outscored the Golden Eagles 15-9 in the fourth quarter, keyed by Emma Bischoff’s three 3-pointers. Bischoff finished the game with 25 points — including six 3-pointers,
Hart added 10 points for Nixyaawii, Mackenzie Kiona chipped in 10 points, and Marsayus Hart hauled down 13 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will play Damascus Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals in Baker City.
Swimming
IMC DISTRICT MEET — The Pendleton girls won the Intermountain Conference title Saturday, June 19, slipping past host Hood River by one point.
Melinda Cramp won the 100 freestyle and the Bucks put together a stockpile of points by finishing second to sixth in numerous events.
Hood River was leading the meet by two points heading into the final event — the 4x100 relay.
Pendleton took second and third to claim the title.
In the boys division, Cahill Robinson won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke to lead the Bucks. Pendleton’s 4x100 relay team of Kaleo Theis, Jack Bonzani, Tyler Spratling and Robinson also won.
“This has been a crazy year,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said. “I believe this team is like a family. They worked so hard through extremely tough times. They all had exceptional worth ethic, determination and team spirit. A coach can't ask much more of a team than that.”
