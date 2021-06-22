NORTH POWDER — Nixyaawii is showing no mercy to its opponents at the 1A state basketball tournament.
The Golden Eagles cruised into the semifinals Tuesday, June 22, with a 67-39 victory over Joseph.
“We came out strong and D’d up,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “We are getting our starters some rest. South (Wasco County) is a lot bigger than we are. We want to get them in a track meet type of game.”
The Golden Eagles will play South Wasco County at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Against Joseph, the Golden Eagles soared to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, getting 11 points from Tyasin Burns.
Nixyaawii led 36-18 at the half, then stretched that to 61-29 heading into the final quarter.
Burns led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and five assists, while Dakota Same added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Greyson Sams chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ruger Deming had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Mason Ferre had 11 points to lead Joseph — nine of which came from the free-throw line.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 55, IONE/ARLINGTON 47 — Micah Colburn scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Eagles to a quarterfinal victory over the Cardinals at the 1A state tournament at Powder Valley High School.
“It was a slugfest,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Defensively, we played our best game of the year. Damascus is tough. I think they have the best point guard in the country in Micah Colburn.”
Damascus jumped out to a 15-6 lead, taking advantage of poor shooting for the Cardinals.
“We shot a whopping 2-for-13 in the first quarter,” Stefani said. “The ball would roll around the rim and out — lid on the basket kinds of stuff. We were down 27-15 at the half, and we were 6-for-27 from the floor at the time.”
At the half, the Cardinals changed things up a bit, sending Hunter Padberg and Jace Troutman inside.
“They were able to go inside and we started to be able to score with them,” Stefani said.
The Cardinals cut into the Eagles’ lead and pulled within six points with 4 minutes left to play. Colburn stole the ball and connected at the other end to keep the game out of reach.
“He had 12 points in the fourth quarter,” Stefani said of Colburn. “He is a solid ball player. When he penetrates and goes up, he is as high as your big men. He has it down to a science. He had to work for everything he got today.”
Troutman led I/A with 16 points and six rebounds, while Padberg added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Carson Eynetich and Jaiden Ruloph, who generally are good for a handful of points for the Cardinals, were a combined 2-for-21 from the field for the game.
I/A will play North Clackamas Christian at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Baker High School.
Girls basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 39, ADRIAN 21 — Eva Martin poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Cardinals past the Antelopes in a loser-out game at the 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
The Cardinals will play Mohawk at 8 a.m. Wednesday to finish tournament play.
The Cardinals took an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and never took their foot off the game.
They led 16-7-6 at the half, and 28-10 heading into the final quarter.
“They (Adrian) have been playing in Idaho and I didn’t know anything about them,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “They didn’t even have their roster up. I told the girls we have to come out and press and let the chips fall where they may. I got everybody in the game today.”
Jessica Medina added 10 points for the Cardinal and had seven of their 17 steals. Hailey Heideman hauled down 16 rebounds and had four points.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 31, NIXYAAWII 28 — The Eagles hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to hand the Golden Eagles a quarterfinal loss at the 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii fell behind 9-2 after the first quarter, but pulled within 11-9 at the half.
The Eagles led 22-15 after three quarters, and Nixyaawii came to life in the fourth to tie the score at 28-28 before the final shot.
Sophie Bronson and Mersayus Hart each had six points for the Golden Eagles, while Hart also had 11 rebounds.
Nixyaawii will play South Wasco County at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Youth baseball
PEPSI DIAMONDJAXX 12-10, WALLA WALLA BLACK SOX 3-9 — Taylor Magill scored on a sacrifice fly by Levi Herman with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Diamondjaxx past the Black Sox in the second game of their doubleheader.
The teams were tied at 9-9 after the fifth inning, and had to go one extra inning to settle things.
McGill went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Diamondjaxx, while Cooper Simmons drove in two runs. The Pepsi pitching staff struck out 12 on the day.
In the first game, the Diamondjaxx broke open a 3-3 ball game with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth innings.
McGill hit a single, while Simmons hit a triple and drove in two runs. Dylan Gomez picked up the win, pitching five innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight.
