MISSION — Nixyaawii improved to 2-0 on the season with a nonleague home victory over Pilot Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Golden Eagles lost the first game 25-23, but rallied to win the next three 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.
“The girls were a little nervous the first game, but stayed positive,” Nixyaawii coach Jay Stanley said. “We battled hard in the third set and pulled out the win.”
Mersayus Hart was on a hot streak from the service line, giving the Golden Eagles a 10-1 lead, but Pilot Rock’s Natalie Lankford served just as well, pulling the Rockets back into the game.
“Overall, it was a great game,” Stanley said. “We earned the win with no subs.”
STANFIELD 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Tigers used 25 aces as a team to sweep the Pirates at Echo High School.
Alexis Shelby had eight kills and two block kills as Stanfield handed Riverside a 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 nonleague loss.
“We played to the speed of the ball and that left us with a lack of energy,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We had a lot of unforced errors.”
Jennifer Flores added 11 digs and two aces, while Zuri Reeser had five kills, six digs, six assists and 10 aces, and Katelyn Griffin seven assists, three kills and six aces.
ECHO 3, STANFIELD 0 — The host Cougars wasted no time in handing the Tigers a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 nonleague loss.
“They competed, but we were just as flat as the first match,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We minimized our unforced errors, but you have to learn to compete at every match at the level you are capable of playing. I’m still moving the lineup around to find a group that will be consistent all the way around.”
Alexis Shelby led the Tigers with eight kills, two blocks, two block kills and six digs, while Zuri Reeser had six kills, seven digs and 10 assists.
ENTERPRISE 3, GRISWOLD 0 — After dropping a set to the host Grizzlies in round-robin play, the Outlaws posted a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 win to finish off a long day of volleyball.
In round-robin play, Weston-McEwen beat Griswold 25-19, Irrigon topped the Grizzlies 25-22, and the Grizzlies beat Enterprise 25-23.
“Weston was our best game, for sure,” Griswold coach Chelsa Pahl said. “We played them first and stuck with them really well. I feel like we should have had the Irrigon match. We beat Enterprise, then by the time we played them in a full match, the girls were tired.”
On the day, Sydney Moore had 13 kills, Ellery Flerchinger had six kills and was 28 of 29 from the service line, and Ainsley Curtiss had three kills.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, IRRIGON 0 — The TigerScots improved to 4-1 on the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of the Knights in Helix.
Prior to the match, W-M beat Griswold 25-19 in pool play, followed by a 25-14 win over Enterprise and a 25-13 win over Irrigon.
On the night, Genevieve Robinson had 15 kills, six blocks and three aces, while Charli King added 29 assists, seven digs, four kills and nine aces.
Delaynee Angell chipped in 13 kills and seven aces, Jackie Albert had 15 digs, Lily Lindsey had 10 digs and five kills, and Kelsey Stewart eight aces and three kills.
“We played better as the night went on and saw improvement throughout the team.,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was a good night.”
LA GRANDE JV 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Vikings opened their season with a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 loss to the La Grande JV, but coach Tammy Wagner said she got a good look at what her team needs to work on.
“We did really well for as young as we are,” said Wagner, who has five freshmen on her varsity roster. “We have stuff to work on, but you have to have that first match.”
Wagner complemented the play of setters Mischa Hill and Avarie McLeod
“They are all around players,” Wagner said. “They can play the back row and hit.”
Girls soccer
PENDLETON 10, BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 2 — The Bucks kicked off the season with a dominating road win over the Bulldogs.
Hadley Brown, Ashtyn Larsen, Reilly Lovercheck, Kelsey Lovercheck and Kelsey Graham all scored goals for Pendlston.
Miranda Medrano (6 saves) and Brogan Evins (4 saves) shared time in goal.
“We had a great effort all over the field,” Bucks coach Kiana Rickman said.
MCLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0 — Leslie Sanchez scored 4 goals, and Gisselle Ruiz added three as the Pioneers shut out the visiting Vikings in nonleague play.
Katie Barnhart also scored a goal for Mac-Hi (2-0), while Ruby Jaimes had five saves for the shutout.
“We are a young team,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. “We only have three seniors, but the girls have been stepping up and giving it their all.”
