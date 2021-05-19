PENDLETON — Pendleton took an early lead and was never challenged in handing Ridgeview a 10-1 loss on Wednesday, May 19, in the semifinals of the Intermountain Conference playoffs.
The Bucks (14-3), looking for their third consecutive conference title, will host Hood River Valley (12-4) on Saturday in the championship game. The Eagles beat Redmond 11-0 to advance.
“Early one, we hit the ball well,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “They are a young squad, they haven’t won many games, but they have been in some.”
Ty Beers a two-run homer over the center-field wall in the first inning to get the Bucks on the board.
In second, the Bucks staged a two-out rally, scoring six runs to take an 8-0 lead.
With Payton Lambert, Collin Primus and Beers on base, Blake Swanson belted a three-run double to center field. Kyle Field finished things off with a two-run double.
The Ravens scored their lone run on a groundout in the fifth inning.
Easton Corey started the game, going 2 2/3 innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven. Field, Jack Lieuallen and Nic Sheley all pitched at least one inning of relief, combining for five strikeouts.
“He had a good couple of innings,” Haguewood said of Corey. “This way, we have everyone available on Saturday.”
Prep softball
PENDLETON 4, CROOK COUNTY 1 — Sauren Garton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, striking out 15, in leading the Bucks to a victory over the Cowboys in the semifinals of the Intermountain Conference playoffs.
Pendleton will host Ridgeview on Saturday in the conference championship game.
DeLaney Duchek put the Bucks on the board early with a two-run home run in the first inning.
Pendleton led 3-1 when the Cowboys scored their lone run in the fifth inning.
The Bucks got another run back in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.
Duchek, Maria Lilienthal and Brie Youncs all hit doubles for the Bucks, who finished with eight hits.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 62, UMATILLA 40 — Tyasin Burns scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half in helping the Golden Eagles to a nonleague win over the host Vikings in their season opener.
Nixyaawii led 16-11 after the first quarter, and 34-21 at the half.
Dakota Sams added 15 points for the Golden Eagles, while Grayson Sams added 11.
Edwin Ortiz led the Vikings with 13 points, while Chris Self chipped in 12.
College women’s soccer
WALLA WALLA 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Lorena Ramirez scored two goals, and Josey Gunter and Maya Beltzer shared the shutout as the Warriors rolled to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves (4-4-0).
Lindsey Beeman, Emmy Williams, Brielle Schneider and JuliAnna Ventura also scored for WWCC (6-2-4).
Aeryn Elder finished with 12 saves in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.