PENDLETON — Pendleton broke open a close game in the fourth inning en route to a 13-3 Intermountain Conference win on Tuesday, May 4, over Ridgeview.
“It was a good game until the fourth inning, then they had a couple of miscues and we got a big hit,” Bucks coach TJ. Haguewood said. “We were able to take advantage of their errors (4) and make them pay.”
The Bucks and Ravens were tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ty Beers hit a two-run double in the fourth to spark the Bucks and give them a 5-1 lead.
Pendleton tacked on five more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
In the fifth, the Bucks scored two runs on errors and once on a passed ball.
Easton Corey pitched 3 2/3 innings for Pendleton, allowing one run on two hits. He also struck out seven.
Aiden Gunter went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Blake Swanson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
The Bucks are 7-0 in the IMC and 9-1 overall heading into Saturday’s games with Ridgeview and Mountain View.
“We have veteran guys who do a great job, and some younger guys who have stepped up and have done a good job,” Haguewood said. “As a team, we are continuing to build for a league championship.”
HANFORD 8, HERMISTON 7 — The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the visiting Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Hermiston led 5-2 after three innings, and 5-4 after three.
Spencer Juul hit a home run and a double for the Bulldogs, and drove in four runs. Tyson Stocker also had two hits.
Matty Carlson hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Falcons.
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA/ELGIN 10-12, WESTON-MCEWEN 0-2 — The TigerScots dropped a pair of nonleague games to the host Eagles, dropping to 3-4 on the season.
W-M was holding strong early in the second game, trailing 4-2 after four innings. Joseph hung six runs on the board in the fifth to pull away.
Blane Peal and Willie Cain hit doubles for the TigerScots, while Ben Hubbard added two singles.
In the opener, Caden Fent threw a complete game three-hitter for the Eagles, striking out five.
Fent and Flynn Nave each drove in two runs for the Cougars, who invoked the 10-run rule in the fifth inning.
Hubbard, Cain and Sean Roggiero all hit singles for the TigerScots.
RIVERSIDE 11, UMATILLA 8 — Will Keefer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Pirates to a road win over the Vikings.
Riverside had 12 hits — five doubles and a triple.
“They pounded the leather off the baseball,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said. We didn’t hit well at all, and we didn’t field that great. We and five errors. They came to play and we didn’t.”
Ryan Lorence and James Wilson each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Vikings (6-5).
STANFIELD/ECHO 16-2, IRRIGON 5-5 — Javon Curiel and Dax Davis each hit a double and drove in three runs as the Tigers won the first game of the nonleague doubleheader against the visiting Knights.
“They hit the ball really well,” Irrigon coach Fredy Vera said. “Our pitchers threw strikes, they were just hitting it well.”
The Knights were limited to four hits and left eight men stranded on base.
In the second game, Braden Atkins threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven, as Irrigon salvaged the split.
Atkins also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Kaidan Hussey was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Softball
PENDLETON 7, RIDGEVIEW 0 — Kylie Parsons had a stellar day for the Bucks against the host Ravens in Intermountain Conference play.
Parsons pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out 12, and helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
“She threw very well today,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “She had command of her pitches, and she kept them off balance.”
Maria Lilienthal went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for the Bucks, while Chloe Taber had four hits, including a double.
The Bucks are off to a 9-1 start this season.
“We are starting to put it all together, which is nice,” Cary said. “We are hitting the ball better, and our pitching has been strong from the get-go. I’m liking what I’m seeing.”
MCLOUGHLIN 9, WESTON-MCEWEN 5 — The Pioneers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie and pick up a nonleague win over the host TigerScots.
Madilynn Perkins hit a bases-loaded double, and later scored on a groundout, to account for Mac-Hi’s runs in the seventh inning. Rikki Mark added a two-run home run in the first inning.
Bailey Moore hit a solo home run for the TigerScots, while Maddi Shell went 3-for-3 with a double, and Luna Dennett hit two doubles .
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0 — Sam Cadenas scored two first-half goals, and Abel Varela Lepe scored in the second half as the Bulldogs finished the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a road win over the Suns.
“I think we rebounded pretty well from last Friday,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said, referring to a loss to Walla Walla.
Cadenas leads Hermiston with seven goals, while Varela Lepe has five goals.
Raul Cornejo had five saves in posting the shutout.
Track and field
MAC-HI 3-WAY MEET — Lily Lindsey won the 200 meters (29.15) and the high jump (4-4) to lead the Weston-McEwen girls to the team title with 45.5 points at Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater. Enterprise was second with 38.5, while the host Pioneers had 32.
The TigerScots also got wins from Addison Perkins in the 100 hurdles (19.65) and Natalie Davenport in the 300 hurdles (59.06).
For Mac-Hi, Madi Perkins won the javelin (96-11), while teammate Kadey Brown won the discus (87-5 3/4).
In the boys division, Mac-Hi cruised the boys title with 67 points, with Enterprise a distant second with 53. W-M had 34.
The TigerScots won both relays, with Reece Ball, Theo White, Colson Hall and Cameron Reich turning in a time of 46.65 to win the 4x100.
In the 4x400, Alex McIntyre, Cameron Reich, Colson Hall and Theo White ran a 3:52.40 to beat Mac-Hi by 32 seconds.
Reich also won the long jump with a leap of 18-5 1/2.
Mac-Hi’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put with a mark of 45-5, and was second in the discus (95-4 1/2).
Tennis
HERMSITON GIRLS 6, HANFORD 1 — Addie Caplinger rallied to beat Leah Thompson 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Falcons.
Grace Lind and Liz Doherty also won singles matches for Hermiston, which improved to 9-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer rallied to beat Danielle Salramski and Alex Gardine 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
WESTON-MCEWEN vs. UMATILLA — The TigerScots girls won three of four singles matches, and won both doubles matches in beating Umatilla 5-1.
Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Emily Palmer won singles matches for W-M, while Valeria De La Cruz won for Umatilla.
Makaela Smith and Skyla Muilenburg won the No. 1 doubles match 8-3, while Holden and Shaely McNeil teamed to win at No. 2 with an 8-2 victory over Leslie Rivera Castro and Emilia Rivera.
In the boys matches, W-M’s Lebraun Albert won at No. 1 singles with an 8-0 victory over Lynkin McLeod. At No. 2, the Vikings got an 8-3 win by McLeod over Wyatt Smith.
Girls golf
MCC MATCH NO. 6 — Hermiston’s Madi McClannahan shot a 90 on Monday to place 12th and the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Zintel Creek Golf Club in Kennewick.
Kamiakin’s Tatum York-Bement shot a 73 to take medalist honors, while Southridge won the team title with a 314.
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the teams standings with a 405. Also scoring for Hermiston were Jocilyn Morrison (96), Leah Engelbrecht (101) and Ella Hagel (118).
Boys golf
MCC MATCH NO. 6 — Cody Adams shot a 96 on Monday to lead Hermiston in the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Zintel Creek Golf Club in Kennewick.
The Bulldogs finished seventh in the team scoring with a 437. Also scoring for Hermiston were Brycen Jones (106), Cameron Jones (115) and Jadyn Davis (120).
“The kids competed well and had a good day,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said.
Kamiakin’s Clayton German shot a 67 to take medalist honors and lead the Braves to the team title with a 287.
