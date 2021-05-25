PENDLETON — With just two days of practice, Pendleton had a little rust on its game in its Intermountain Conference season opener against Crook County.
Cayden Lowenbach had a game-high 16 points as the Cowboys handed the Bucks a 59-29 loss on Tuesday, May 25.
“We got a gauge of where we’re at,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “The boys got to see that first-hand. Crook County is a good team. They would be top five in the state if we had a state tournament.”
The Bucks fell behind early, trailing 18-4 after the first quarter.
“We couldn’t hit the rim to save our lives in the first quarter,” Dong said.
Easton Corey led the Bucks (0-1) with seven points, while Gauge Rueber added six and Jacob Devereaux five.
“Blake Swanson was a monster on the boards (9 rebounds) and was physical underneath,” Dong said.
The Cowboys, who are off to a 4-0 start, also got 14 points from Kevin Sanchez and Hogan Smith.
The Bucks are back in action Thursday at Ridgeview.
HEPPNER 58, IRRIGON 26 — Jayden Wilson poured in 12 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague home win over the Knights.
“This was a great team win for us,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “The team is figuring out schemes in games with a limited number of practices. We still have not had a practice with the entire team due to other activities finishing up. I am extremely proud of their work ethic and focus, and learning concepts on the go.”
Kason Cimmiyotti added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Mustangs (2-1), who held the Knights to just four points in the first, third and fourth quarters.
Frank Chapa led the Knights (0-3) with nine points, while Ryan Hussey chipped in seven.
UMATILLA 47, STANFIELD 36 — The Vikings rolled out to a 24-16 lead at the half and cruised to a nonleague victory over the host Tigers.
Ramiro Alvarez led the Vikings (4-1) with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Edwin Ortiz chipped in nine points and four assists, while Ulises Armenta had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Stanfield’s Uriel Carrillo led all scorers with 15 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 53, WESTON-MCEWEN 38 — The Pioneers raced out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonleague road win over the TigerScots.
Leonardo Rodriguez led Mac-Hi with 13 points — nine of which came in the first half. Nicholas Herndon added 12 points.
Theo White paced W-M with 11 points, while Aiden Wolf added six.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 32, CROOK COUNTY 29 — The numbers weren’t pretty, but the Bucks escaped with an Intermountain Conference win over the Cowboys to open the season.
“COVID basketball isn’t pretty,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “They had already played a couple of games, and it was noticeable. We came out of the gate and scored four 3-pointers in the first quarter, then we went cold. We had three points over the next two quarters, but we got the win.”
Pendleton led 12-10 after the first quarter, but trailed 21-15 at the half. Neither team scored in the third quarter, and the Bucks went on a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“We were down one with less than a minute to play,” Porter said. “Chloe (Tabor) hit a 3, and Hailey Schmidt scored all five of her points late in the fourth quarter.”
The Bucks, who shot 20 percent from the floor, got 10 points from Jaden Samp, seven from Tabor and Josie Wilson.
“They played a diamond-and-one on Daisy Jenness, and it worked,” Porter said. “They held her to three points, but she had some good rebounds and defensive stops.”
Crook County’s Emma Bales scored all nine of her points in the first half. The Cowboys hurt themselves by going 15-for-32 at the free-throw line.
“I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Porter said. “I’m excited going forward that they never gave up. They never stopped trying and they were rewarded in the end. I’m happy to be 1-0.”
The Bucks will host Ridgeview on Thursday.
HEPPNER 39, IRRIGON 21 — The Mustangs outscored the visiting Knights 24-11 in the first half, then held Irrigon scoreless in the third quarter to run their record to 3-0.
Sydney Wilson led Heppner with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Marlee Mitchell added nine points, and Madison Ashbeck five points and nine rebounds.
Princesa Chavez led the Knights (0-3) with nine points, while Alyssa Luna added four.
MCLOUGHLIN 46, WESTON-MCEWEN 23 — Daniela Angel scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Pioneers to a non league road win over the TigerScots.
“Mac-Hi is a very good team and outplayed us in most categories,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We will need to adjust to ball pressure and the physicality of their game in the future.”
Darby Rhoads added 11 points and Emma Leber 10 for Mac-Hi, which is off to a 3-0 start.
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots with six points, while Bailey Munck had five rebounds and Taylor Quaempts five steals.
STANFIELD 49, UMATILLA 30 — The Tigers jumped out to a 22-10 lead at the half and never looked back en route to a nonleague victory over the visiting Vikings.
Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp each had 13 points for Stanfield. Of their 26 points, 17 were scored in the second half.
Devina Monreal and Taylor Durfey each had 10 points for Umatilla. The Tigers gave Durfey an opportunity to get the Vikings back in the game, but she went 2-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Wrestling
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala (152) and Cyrus Piel (170) both finished 2-0 in matches against Echo, Riverside, Stanfield and Pendleton, while Josiah Moreno (160) and Bennie Ayala (170) were 1-1.
The matches were on the outside on the Riverside football field.
“We are extremely young this year, and are looking forward to developing these kids for the future of the Knights,” Irrigon coach Jason Dunten said.
The Knights will host Heppner, Riverside, Echo and McLoughlin on Thursday.
College women’s basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 74, BLUE MOUNTAIN 48 — The Timberwolves remained winless on the season after an NWAC East road loss to the Chukars (4-6).
Sluggish second and fourth quarters, where the Timberwolves were outscored 33-15, helped TVCC pull away.
Madi McKrola led BMCC (0-13) with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Sydney Younger added 15 points and five steals.
TVCC’s Maunayia Harrigfeld had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Hanna Roberts chipped in 12 points and hauled down 18 rebounds.
College men’s basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 98, BLUE MOUNTAIN 81 — The Timberwolves and Chukars played an even second half, but BMCC could not overcome a 16-point halftime deficit in dropping an NWAC East road game to TVCC.
Cesar Ortiz came off the bench to lead BMCC with 19 points and five rebounds, while Craig Mueller added 12 points and 16 rebounds.
TVCC’s Johnny Tendale led all scorers with 22 points, while Joseph Lipumba added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
