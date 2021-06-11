PENDLETON — Zack Asplund scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Ridgeview to a 52-37 Intermountain Conference victory on Friday, June 11, over Pendleton.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play in the first half,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We dug ourselves a hole early and that killed us. They hit four 3s in the first quarter.”
The Ravens (4-6) led 18-10 after the first quarter, and 33-14 at the half.
“We won the second half,” Dong said. “We got within seven in the middle of the fourth quarter. From there, we had to foul and put them at the line, and they made their free throws.”
Blake Swanson led the Bucks (0-7) with eight points and 13 rounds. Gauge Rueber and Jacob Devereaux each added seven points, and Easton Corey had five points and five rebounds.
The Bucks will play Tuesday at The Dalles.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 55, RIDGEVIEW 49 — The Bucks ran their win streak to five games with an Intermountain Conference road win over the Ravens.
“We had a really good first quarter,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We led 21-18, and they led 33-28 at the half. Right out of halftime we closed the gap and took the lead. We were up 43-39 at the end of the third. It was close the whole time. Our biggest lead was five or six points.”
Pendleton (6-1) held the Ravens to just 16 points in the second half.
“In the first half, we put them at the line 14 times and they made 11,” Porter said. “We cleaned that up in the second half. We did not put them on the line one time in the second half. Our team defense in the second half was outstanding. Our defense won this game for us tonight.”
Daisy Jenness led the Bucks with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Muriel Hoisington added 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“In the fourth quarter, Muriel made some foul shots down the stretch that were crucial,” Porter said. “They were shots we needed to keep it out of reach.”
Chloe Taber added nine rebounds, while Lindsey Pasena Little Sky had eight.
Faye Davis led the Ravens with 12 points, while Laci Pentzer and Brooklyn Homan each scored 11 points.
Pendleton evened the season series with the Ravens, who beat the Bucks 46-37 last month.
“Both of the games were close the whole way,” Porter said.
MCLOUGHLIN 34, RIVERSIDE 32 — A steal and a layup by Darby Rhoads in the final seconds of the game helped the undefeated Pioneers to a nonleague road win over the Pirates.
“It was kind of ugly, but glad to be on the winning side of things,” Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said.
Riverside led 18-17 at the half, but a 12-9 fourth quarter by the Pioneers was the difference in the game.
Nichole Rencken led Mac-Hi (5-0) with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Yazeli Ayala had nine points to lead the Pirates (2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.