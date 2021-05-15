PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys, behind strong performances from Zaanan Bane and Sam Jennings, won the Intermountain Conference District track and field title on Saturday, May 15.
The Bucks finished with 136 points, while Ridgeview was a distant second with 105.5 points, and Hood River Valley was third with 104.5.
Bane won the long jump (21-5 1/2) and triple jump (41-3 1/2), and placed second in the 110 hurdles with a personal best time of 16.59 seconds.
Jennings won his signature event, the javelin, with a throw of 198 feet, 4 inches — just 7 inches off his personal best. He also placed fourth in the 100 meters (11.75), and ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team that placed second to Crook County in a time of 3:36.00. His split was clocked in 52.30.
The 4x400 relay team also consisted of Trey Boston, Garrett Rimbach and Sam Coleman. Coleman, Jennings, Grant Clark and Benito Jennings ran on the 4x100 relay team that finished sixth.
Coleman also placed fourth in the 400 (53.63) and sixth in the 200 meters (24.01). Both times were personal bests.
Benito Jennings hit a personal best of 20-7 to place second in the long jump, and he was fourth in the high jump (5-4).
Rimbach added a fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:05.11), while Drew Reyburn was third in the high jump (5-6) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.29), and Nathan Neveau was fourth in the shot put (38-8 1/4) and the discus (119-2 1/2). Andrew Williams added a third-place finish in the pole vault (10-6).
The Pendleton girls finished third in the team standings with 125 points. Crook County (151) won the team title, followed by Hood River Valley (127).
Kelsey Lovercheck (1:02.33) and Reilly Lovercheck (1:02.72) finished 1-2 in the 400 meters for the Bucks.
Reilly Lovercheck also finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.01), and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay that turned in a time of 52.15. The team also included Isabella Mungall, Muriel Hoisington and Kendall Bonzani.
Kelsey Lovercheck took second in the javelin with a PR of 93-8, and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished second.
Hoisington added a third-place finish in the long jump (16-5 1/2), was fourth in the 200 (28.14), and fifth in the 400 (1:04.75).
Bonzani also was second in the 300 hurdles (47.96) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.10).
Jamie Gau cleared 4-10 to place second in the high jump, while Jordyn Murphy was fourth in the 800 (2:40.19).
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hector Castillo won the 200 meters and placed second in the 100 to lead the Pioneers at Earl Blackaby Track in Ontario.
Castillo clocked a personal best 23.64 in winning the 200. He ran an 11.55 in the 100, and also was third in the javelin with a toss of 130-5.
Shaq Badillo won the shot put with a mark of 44-3, while teammate Tanner Wells was second with a mark of 40-6. Badillo also was second in the discus (97-8), while Tobby Brunot was third (96-10).
Also for Mac-Hi, Johnny Koklich was second in the 110 hurdles (20.36), the Pioneers were third in the 4x400 relay (4:02.00), Kelly Aubertine was fourth in the long jump (17-6), Michael Doherty was fourth in the triple jump (35-9) and the javelin (124-0), and David Hernandez was fifth in the 800 (2:27.53) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (22.21).
For the girls, Kadey Brown was second in the discus (85-3) and fourth in the shot put (27-2 1/2), while Madi Perkins was second in the javelin (100-2), Star Badillo was fourth in discus (75-9), and Hannah Pulliam was sixth in the 200 (30.47) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (19.99).
JO-HIGH INVITE — Freshman Caleb Sprenger finished sixth in the javelin with a throw of 125 feet, 7 inches, and Jeff Case finished sixth in the 400 meters in a time of 1minute, 1.85 seconds for the Grizzlies.
They were the only two athletes to place in the top eight for Griswold.
Boys basketball
RICHLAND 93, HERMISTON 38 — The Bombers jumped out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in handing the visiting Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Richland went on a 36-16 run in the second quarter — fueled by five 3-pointers by Josh Woodward — to take a 62-25 lead at the half.
Hector Ramirez led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 12 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, and five rebounds. Garrett Hendon added nine points and Rafael Vargas seven points and four rebounds.
Twazae Gladney led the Bombers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaden Bradshaw added 16 and Josh Woodard 15.
Girls basketball
RICHLAND 65, HERMISTON 18 — The Bulldogs trailed 31-7 at the half, and failed to gain ground on the visiting Bombers in the second half, in dropping a Mid-Columbia Conference game.
Jayden Ray led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 10 points, while Bailey Young added four points.
Richland’s Jayda Clark led all scorers with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
Baseball
PENDLETON 12-10, CROOK COUNTY 1-0 — The Bucks swept the Cowboys in the final Intermountain Conference games of the season, getting solid outings from senior pitchers Kyle Field and Tucker Zander.
“We took care of business against Crook County,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. Kyle threw awesome, and so did Tucker. They threw strikes, kept the ball down and challenged hitters. That’s what they do.”
In the first game, Field allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with triple and an RBI.
Payton Lambert went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, while Ty Beers had a double and three RBIs, and Easton Corey drove in two runs.
Zander threw a two-hitter, striking out four and walking none. At the plate, he had a double and an RBI.
Beers added a triple and three RBIs, while Lambert drove in two runs.
Pendleton will host an IMC district playoff game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3-5, GRANT UNION 2-13 — Ben Hubbard belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the TigerScots (6-7) to a Blue Mountain Conference victory over the visiting Prospectors in the first game of their doubleheader.
Hubbard’s homer, which came with two outs, went over the left-field fence, scoring Kyren Miller and Blane Peal. Hubbard did not score after failing to touch third base.
Peal pitched a stellar game for W-M, going seven innings, allowing one hit, striking out 12 and walking two.
Peal also went 3-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
In the second game, Peal went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Hubbard went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, but W-M couldn’t get the key hits when it needed them.
Kobe Fell pitched a solid game for Grant Union, allowing five runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Peyton Neault and Mason Morris each drove in three runs for the Prospectors who saw a nine-game losing streak come to an end.
MCLOUGHLIN 11-23, UNION/COVE 6-6 — The Pioneers overcame seven errors, and used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from the visiting Bobcats in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Javi Esparza and Cooper Waltermire each hit doubles for Mac-Hi, while Caven Pratton and Tyler Berry each drove in two runs.
In the nightcap, the Pioneers scored 12 runs in the second inning to take a 16-0 lead en route to a big win and a sweep of the Bobcats.
Mac-Hi outhit Union 16-2, including doubles by Esparza, Jesse Berry and Chase Fones. Waltermire, Cooper Yensen and Berry all drove in three runs.
Softball
PENDLETON 13-24, CROOK COUNTY 0-2 — Sauren Garton pitched a no-hitter and struck out 20 as the Bucks won the first game of their Intermountain Conference doubleheader against the host Cowboys.
Garton also hit a double, a home run and drove in three runs, while Maria Lilienthal hit two home runs, had four RBIs and scored twice.
In the second game, No. 7 hitter Ellie Samford belted three home runs, a double and drove in a career-high 11 runs as the Bucks scored early and often.
Samford, celebrating her 17th birthday, hit a three-run homer in the first inning, added a three-run shot in the third inning, and finished with a grand slam in the Bucks’ nine-run fifth inning. She also had an RBI-double in the second inning.
DeLaney Duchek, Garton, Lilienthal and Brie Youncs also hit home runs, while Kylie Parsons picked up the win, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out seven.
The Bucks will host an IMC district playoff game Wednesday against the winner of The Dalles and Crook County, who play Monday.
GRANT UNION 10-16, WESTON-MCEWEN 0-1 — Drewsey Williams allowed just one hit and struck out seven to lead the host Prospectors to a Blue Mountain Conference win over the TigerScots.
Bailey Moore had the lone hit for W-M.
In the second game, W-M gave up 11 hits, including three doubles, as Grant Union completed the sweep.
Hailey Stallings had two of the TigerScots’ five hits, including a double. Luna Dennett also had two hits.
Boys golf
GRANT UNION INVITATIONAL — Devon Stokes shot an 88 for medalist honors, and led Grant Union to the team title on Friday, May 14, at John Day Golf Course
Heppner finished second in the team standings with a 407, led by Cody Fletcher’s 94. Landon Mitchell shot a 97, followed by Mathew Hammond (103) and Paul Lindsey (113).
Kaden Combe had a 115 to lead Echo (510). Also scoring for the Cougars were Devlyn Wilson (124), Joe Faulkner (130) and Tyson Smith (141).
In the girls division, medalist Sasha Keown shot a 98 for Heppner, while McKenzie Rose had a 124 for Echo.
