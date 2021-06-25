REDMOND — Pendleton’s depleted roster finally caught up with the Bucks in the Intermountain Conference district title game Friday, June 25, against Ridgeview.
Paige Pentzer had a game-high 21 points as the Ravens posted a 51-29 victory.
“We had them close for most of the game,” said Pendleton coach Kevin Porter, whose team has been hit with injuries as of late. “They were at full strength and we were not. My kids never quit. They were just better tonight.”
The Bucks had an early lead in the first quarter before the Ravens took a 9-8 lead at the end. Ridgeview led 27-18 at the half, and slowly built its lead.
“They had a big fourth quarter,” Porter said. “It was a ballgame until 4 1/2, 5 minutes to go. Ridgeview is good defensively. They do a good job of putting pressure on you. It’s a big challenge.”
Despite the loss, Porter said he saw some positive things out of his team.
“Late in the game, we saw the future of our basketball program,” he said. “We had four freshmen on the floor at the same time.”
Chloe Taber led the Bucks with 12 points, while Josie Wilson added five and freshman Hailey Schmidt four.
Pendleton finished the season with a 10-2 record.
“We had a really good year,” Porter said. “I’m proud of this group. We played during COVID — you didn’t know if you would have players or not. No one didn’t answer the bell when it rang. I’m looking to next season already, I just hope it’s in wintertime.
LAKEVIEW 58, HEPPNER 46 — The Honkers had a hard time stopping Sydney Wilson, but were able to keep the rest of the Mustangs in check for a 2A state consolation win at Sisters Middle School.
Wilson finished with a game-high 26 points in her final high school game.
Lakeview led 20-13 after the first quarter, and 30-27 at the half. It had a slim 39-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter, where the Honkers outscored the Mustangs 19-10.
Madelyn Nichols added seven points for the Mustangs, who finished their season 9-3.
Kenna Stratton led the Honkers (13-3) with 12 points, while Samantha Conley added 11.
Youth baseball
OWYHEE RIVERCATS 17, PEPSI DIAMONDJAXX 0 — The Rivercats jumped out to an early lead, and continued to pile on the runs in a victory over the Pepsi Diamondjaxx at the Baker Tournament.
Owyhee’s Tommy Muir allowed the Diamondjaxx just two hits on the day — by Taylor McGill and Hayden Dodge. Muir struck out seven and walked none.
The Rivercats pounded out 14 hits, led by Dillon Fine, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. John Lejardi also was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
BAKER 7, PEPSI DIAMONDJAXX 6 — Baker scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a victory at the Baker Tournament.
The Diamondjaxx had taken a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning. In the seventh, they had men on second and third, but the game ended when Taylor McGill grounded out to second base.
Sean Roggiero gave up a solo home run and a two-run double to Baker in the bottom of the third inning as it took a 4-1 lead.
Pepsi got two runs back in the top of the fourth as Owen Clark drove in a run with a double, then scored on a base hit by Evan Lehnert to pull within 4-3.
Gavin Lunny scored on an error in the fifth to even the score at 4-4.
Clark had a double and drove in three runs for the Diamondjaxx, while Lunny also had a double.
