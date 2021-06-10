PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls swim team blew the competition out of the water at the Pendleton Aquatic Center on Thursday, June 10.
The Bucks scored an impressive 651 points to finish well in front of Redmond, Ridgeview, Baker, Cove, La Grande.
“We have 22 girls out, and every girl earned points,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said. “For our first meet of the season, it went really well. It’s been tough with so many pools being closed.”
Melinda Cramp led the Bucks, winning the 100 free in 1:06.65. She also was second in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay team, comprised of Cramp, Paige Pitner, Kyndra Nelson and Alara Campbell, finished first in a time of 2:23.44.
Also posting a win was the 400 free relay team of Finley Kennedy, Tatum Paullus, Grace Pitner and Campbell, which clocked a 5:10.31.
In the boys division, Redmond won the day with 403 points, with Pendleton second at 333.
The top race of the day for the Bucks was the 100 breaststroke, where Cahill Robinson won in a blistering time of 1:16.50.
Tyler Spratling won the 100 butterfly in 1:20.58, and the Bucks’ 400 freestyle relay team of Spratling, Andrew Williams, Jake Airoldi and Robinson won in a time of 4:44.38.
“We only have eight boys‚ but everyone showed up and worked really hard,” Nelson said. “It showed today.”
Boys basketball
KENNEWICK 74, HERMISTON 43 — Jayden Ramirez scored 13 points, and Grant Olsen added 12, but the Bulldogs fell short at home against the Lions in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
The Lions jumped out to a 22-1 lead after the first quarter behind 16 points from Danny Dickinson.
Kennewick led 31-17 at the half and never looked back.
Dickinson finished with a game-high 28 points, while Ayden Knapik added 12 points.
NIXYAAWII 84, POWDER VALLEY 45 — The Badgers had no answer for Tyasin Burns, who scored 32 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a nonleague win on a night he and Dakota Sams were honored for eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for their careers.
Sams added 22 points for Nixyaawii, which improved to 8-1 on the season.
Powder Valley trailed just 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 17-3 in the second and 23-7 in the fourth quarter as Nixyaawii showed no mercy.
Reece Dixon led the Badgers with 14 points, while Cole Martin added 13.
HEPPNER 67, RIVERSIDE 51 — Jayden Wilson poured in a career-high 33 points, and hauled down 18 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Heppner led 46-42 after three quarters, then went on a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter to close things out.
Joe Sherman added 11 points and eight assists for Heppner (6-1), while Landon Mitchell chipped in 10 points and six steals.
Juan Reyna led Riverside (2-6) with 14 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 63, GRANT UNION 53 — The TigerScots (4-6) used a 22-11 run in the first quarter to set the tone for their Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Prospectors.
Blane Peal scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the first half for W-M, while Levie Phillips had eight of his 12 points in the second half.
Jordan Hall led Grant Union (0-4) with a game-high 17 points, while Sheldon Lenz chipped in 12 points.
Girls basketball
KENNEWICK 49, HERMISTON 39 — On a night she was honored for surpassing 1,000 career points, Maddie Gebers scored 24 points to lead the Lions to a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Bulldogs.
The Lions led 16-15 after the first quarter, and 31-18 at the half after holding Hermiston to just three points in the second quarter.
Katelyn Heideman led the Bulldogs (5-7) with 12 points, while Haylee Mercer added nine points and Jayden Ray seven.
Avery Fiander added 10 points for Kennewick (5-7).
GRANT UNION 38, WESTON-MCEWEN 30 — Lauryn Pettyjohn scored all 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Prospectors to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the TigerScots.
W-M led 17-14 at the half, but Grant Union went on a 24-13 scoring spree in the second half to pick up its first win of the season.
“We led at times, but in the second half we struggled to find an offensive rhythm,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “I am proud of our spunk and effort in a physical matchup.”
Bailey Munck led W-M with eight points and four steals, while Genna Robinson had six points and seven rebounds, and Dalana Pickard six points. Charli King added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
HEPPNER 40, RIVERSIDE 25 — The Mustangs ran their season record to 7-0 with a nonleague win over the visiting Pirates.
Madison Ashbeck led Heppner with 15 points, while Sydney Wilson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and ZaBrena Masterson nine points.
For Riverside (2-6), Layla Castillo and Marta Barajas each had seven points.
STANFIELD 24, IRRIGON 18 — The Tigers used a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a nonleague home win over the Knights.
Irrigon led 16-14 after three quarters, but Alexis Shelby and Jennifer Flores scored four points each in the final quarter to help secure the win.
Flores led Stanfield with seven points, while Shelby and Maggie Sharp each added six.
Princesa Chavez had 10 points to lead Irrigon.
NIXYAAWII 41, POWDER VALLEY 36 — Sophie Bronson had a game-high 17 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a nonleague home win over the Badgers.
Both teams scored 24 points in the second, but Nixyaawii’s 17-12 lead at the half proved to be key.
Adilia Hart and Sistine Moses each added six points for the Golden Eagles (6-4).
